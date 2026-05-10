Kartavya OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Saif Ali Khan Starrer Online?

Kartavya (2026) is a powerful and emotional thriller story about duty, courage, and tough choices. The film showcases the life of a brave police officer, Pawan Malik. He struggles between fighting crime and protecting his family. Kartavya promises to keep viewers hooked from start to end by its strong action and emotions, and by depicting real-life problems. The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit; he himself has written the story. Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Yudhvir Ahlawat, Manish Chaudhari, and Rasika Dugal shared the screen.

When and Where to Watch Kartavya (2026)

Kartavya will release on Netflix on May 15, 2026. You can watch it on your couch with a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Kartavya (2026)

The trailer gives us a glance to a tense and action-filled story. The movie follows Pawan, played by Saif Ali Khan as Pawan, who is an honest and brave cop. But his job is not easy. He has to fight against corruption, and things get more serious when his family is put in danger. Now, he must choose between his duty as a police officer and his love for his family. The story is filled with suspense, action scenes, and emotion that show how hard it is to do the right thing.

Cast and Crew of Kartavya (2026)

Kartavya stars Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi. The movie is directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Reception of Kartavya (2026)

Since the trailer release, Kartavya (2026) has created excitement among fans, and its IMDb rating is 5.3/10.

