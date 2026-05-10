Cook with Comali Season 7 is Now Streaming on JioHotstar

Cook with Comali Season 7 has landed on the OTT. It is a much-loved Tamil reality show, and this time it has been titled Double Trouble. It commits a bigger ruckus and entertainment. The concept is about a brand new couple format, and also having Roja as a judge. The return of fan-favourite Comalis. This show is about raising the fun quotient. It has been hosted by Rakshan and also by Shaalin Zoya. The season is about making recipes along with comedy. Let's see everything about it.

When and Where to Watch

Cook with Comali Season 7 is the show that premiered on April 4, 2026. Currently, it is running on JioHotstar.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer and plot of the show are like it gives a fun-filled one with cooking challenges and comedy with many celebrity couples. This season gives double the fun as its title. The plot of the show centres on celebrity pairs making dishes under pressure. The judges make their decision based on the taste and the presentation. Every episode is filled with competition. Cook with Comali Season 7 is a kind of stress buster and makes you feel lighthearted. The couple also cracks jokes at each other and has fun.

Cast and Crew

Aravinth Seiju and Sangeetha Sai, Gaana Vinoth and Bhagya, Aranthangi Nisha and Riaz Ali, Mahendran and Shantha, Dravid Selvam and Raji Dravid, Kongu Manjunathan and Rajeshwari Manjunathan, Sidhu Sid and Shreya Anchan, Mano and Jameela Babu are the celebrity couples participating in the show. It has been directed by Parthiv Mani.

Reception

The show has an IMDb rating of 9.1 out of 10. It is a fun and easy-going show, so viewers love to watch it.



