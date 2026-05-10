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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Great Summer Sale

In addition to a price cut, customers can further reduce the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra with bank deals.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 May 2026 14:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Available at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Great Summer Sale

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Ultra in January 2025

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Highlights
  • Shoppers can purchase Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for Rs. 94,999
  • Extra savings can be availed of via bank discounts and exchange deals
  • The offer is live during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026
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The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in January 2025, and despite its successor being introduced in February this year, it remains one of the best smartphones you can buy. The handset still commands a premium price, despite being introduced more than a year and a half ago. Fortunately, various sales events throughout the year often reduce the Galaxy S25 Ultra's price to below what flagships typically cost today. The ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is one such avenue.

We previously brought you the best offers on Samsung smartphones during the sale. The e-commerce giant has now announced that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available for purchase below Rs. 95,000, potentially marking the lowest price at which the handset has been available in India to date.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,29,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. As part of the offers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, the e-commerce giant has announced a direct price cut on the flagship handset.

There is a direct discount of 23 percent on the handset, lowering its price to Rs. 99,999. Apart from this, there is an additional discount coupon of Rs. 2,000, which further reduces its price to Rs. 97,999.

Customers can further reduce the price of the flagship handset with bank deals. Amazon is offering a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI and non-EMI transactions from select banks. Combined, all of the offers bring down the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra to Rs. 94,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15, with Android 16-based UI 7. The handset is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It sports a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 2,600nits peak brightness.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has four rear cameras, including a 200-megapixel main camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the handset sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

There's support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W.

FAQSamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra FAQs
What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a new 200-megapixel primary camera, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and packs a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, along with tons of Galaxy AI features.
When was the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra released?
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was announced globally on January 22, 2025, and it became available for purchase in India starting January 23, 2025.
Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in India?
You can buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra in India from the official Samsung India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and major offline retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Samsung Experience Stores, and more physical stores.
Read More
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Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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