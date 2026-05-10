The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched in January 2025, and despite its successor being introduced in February this year, it remains one of the best smartphones you can buy. The handset still commands a premium price, despite being introduced more than a year and a half ago. Fortunately, various sales events throughout the year often reduce the Galaxy S25 Ultra's price to below what flagships typically cost today. The ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is one such avenue.

We previously brought you the best offers on Samsung smartphones during the sale. The e-commerce giant has now announced that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available for purchase below Rs. 95,000, potentially marking the lowest price at which the handset has been available in India to date.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Deal During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is listed on Amazon for Rs. 1,29,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. As part of the offers during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, the e-commerce giant has announced a direct price cut on the flagship handset.

There is a direct discount of 23 percent on the handset, lowering its price to Rs. 99,999. Apart from this, there is an additional discount coupon of Rs. 2,000, which further reduces its price to Rs. 97,999.

Customers can further reduce the price of the flagship handset with bank deals. Amazon is offering a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI and non-EMI transactions from select banks. Combined, all of the offers bring down the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra to Rs. 94,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15, with Android 16-based UI 7. The handset is equipped with a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage. It sports a 6.9-inch (1,400x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 1Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate and up to 2,600nits peak brightness.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra has four rear cameras, including a 200-megapixel main camera with 2x in-sensor zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. On the front, the handset sports a 12-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

There's support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, UWB, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 45W.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra FAQs What are the main features of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra? The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra features a new 200-megapixel primary camera, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and packs a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, along with tons of Galaxy AI features. When was the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra released? The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was announced globally on January 22, 2025, and it became available for purchase in India starting January 23, 2025. Where can I buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in India? You can buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra in India from the official Samsung India website, Amazon, Flipkart, and major offline retailers like Croma, Reliance Digital, Samsung Experience Stores, and more physical stores. Read More

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