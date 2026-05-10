Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam is a Malayalam dark comedy film that is now streaming on Netflix. It is a blend of comedy and thriller.
One of the most anticipated Malayalam dark comedy films, Bharathanatyam 2: Mohiniyattam, has finally made its way to the digital screens. This film is a sequel to Bharathanatyam, which was released back in 2024. The plot of the film centres around Sashi, who, along with his family, tries to establish a new life, but later is confronted by the dark secrets of their late father's past. The film takes an intense turn, and the sequences suddenly transform into a power-packed crime and thriller.
This film is now streaming, exclusively on Netflix, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.
This film commences with a dysfunctional family of late Bharathan Nair, where Sashi (Played by Saiju Kurup) and other members travel to Sreekandapuram, only to establish a new life for their father's second wife and son. However, the plot takes a dark turn when hidden truths are exposed. The family finds Bharathan's involvement in a Temple scam, which further escalates into an unexpected crime. Now, Sashi and his family must cover up the incident only to keep themselves safe from the crime investigation. The sequences are a perfect blend of comedy and thrill at the same time.
Written and directed by Krishnadas Murali, along with Vishnu R Pradeep, this film stars Saiju Kurup in the key role. Other starcast include Suraj Venjaramoodu, Baby Jean, Sruthy Suresh, Sreeja Ravi, and more. The film's music composition has been done by Electronic Kili, while Bablu Aju is the cinematographer.
The film was theatrically released on April 10th, 2026, where it did an outstanding job at the box office. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 8.1/10.
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