Oh Butterfly Now Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Movie

Oh Butterfly is a romantic psychological thriller of Tamil origin. It is a story of a woman who has obsessive compulsive disorder and she brings her husband to an isolated hill station at a house to share some of her past life incidents. Her ex-boyfriend unexpectedly came up there. Her husband invited him unknowingly. This leads to very difficult consequences. Oh, Butterfly was in theatres from March 6, 2026. Let's take a look at the movie's details, including when and where to watch, cast and crew, trailer, and plot.

When and Where to Watch

Oh, Butterfly is available to be seen starting on Sun NXT from May 8, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Oh Butterfly is a story based on a couple who go to a secluded hill station and live in a house that is in a lonely area. The wife has had obsessive-compulsive disorder and she has planned this trip to reveal her past secrets to her husband. But to her surprise, she sees that her husband has invited a man from her past life who has been her ex-lover. Seeing this, things change and this leads to a dark environment with tense events.

Cast and Crew

Oh Butterfly has been written, produced and directed by Vijay Ranganathan. It has Nivedhithaa Satish, Ciny Bhuvana Chandran, Nassar, and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli. Besides them, other actors such as Geetha Kailasam and Attul R. are also there. Vaisakh Somanath has composed the movie.

Reception

Oh Butterfly has an IMDb rating of 8.5 out of 10. The people who enjoy dark thrillers and psychological drama are surely going to enjoy this movie.

