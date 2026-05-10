Mahanadhi is a family drama that shows how four sisters stay strong in difficult times.
Mahanadhi – Sagotharigalin Kadhai is a Tamil family drama about four sisters. This series showcases the strong bond of sisters. Their family was emotionally shattered when their father passed away after being cheated by his best friend. It shows an incident leading to a family's happy life that suddenly turned upside down. Moreover, how the 4 sisters in that family stay together and face problems bravely. The show is filled with emotions and love. With simple storytelling and deep feelings, Mahanadhi connects easily with viewers of all ages. Mahanadhi – Sagotharigalin Kadhai is written by Priya Thambi and directed by Praveen Bennett.
Mahanadhi is now streaming on JioHotstar. You can watch all the episodes online with a subscription from the comfort of your home.
The story will give us a sneak peek of a happy family of four sisters, namely Ganga, Kaveri, Yamuna, and Narmadha, along with their parents and grandmother. The happy family faces challenges when their father, Santhanam, suddenly dies after being cheated by his close friend, Pasupathy. The series has plenty of twists, emotions, and strong family values.
Mahanadhi is produced by Praveen Bennett under the banner of Global Villagers. Many talented actors bring the story to life with their natural performances. The series stars Lakshmi Priya as Kaveri and Swaminathan Anantharaman as Vijay, and many feature actors and actresses have been sharing the screen.
Mahanadhi has received a lot of love from viewers, and it has an IMDb rating of 8.5/10.
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