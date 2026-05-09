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Love Mocktail 3 Now Available to Stream on Zee 5: All You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and More

Love Mocktail 3 is a light-hearted family drama Kannada film that is now available to stream online. It explores themes of parenting, relationships, and responsibility.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 May 2026 15:00 IST
Love Mocktail 3 Now Available to Stream on Zee 5: All You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and More
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Highlights
  • Love Mocktail 3 is a Kannada family drama film
  • It has been written and directed by Darling Krishna
  • Streaming now, only on Zee
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Love Mocktail 3 is a light-hearted family drama film that is the final installment of the trilogy, which has been directed and starred by Darling Krishna. The film has finally made its way to the digital screens. The plot of the film will revolve around a single father who has been raising her adopted daughter. However, his life will turn upside down when an elderly woman will enter their lives claiming the child to be her biological granddaughter. That's when the legal battle commences. 

When and Where to Watch Love Mocktail 3

This film is now available to stream exclusively on Zee 5, in Kannada. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online. 

Official Trailer and Plot of Love Mocktail 3

The film commences years after the custody was attained by Adi (Played by Darling Krishna), where he leads a peaceful life with his adopted daughter Nidhi, supported by Jagga Mummy (the caretaker). However, their lives take a turn when Dr. Shanta (Played by Rekha Kudligi), an elderly woman, claims that Nidhi is her biological granddaughter. Only then does the emotionally charged legal battle begin between the two, where Adi fights to keep his daughter, whom he raised. The film explores themes of emotional resilience, responsibility, and parenting. The sequences are highly emotional and focus on love over romance. 

Cast and Crew of Love Mocktail 3

Written by Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, and Yadunandan, this film stars Darling Krishna in the lead role, followed by Samvrutha, Rekha Kudligi, Rachel David, and more in key roles. The film's background score has been delivered by Nakhul Abhyankar, while Sri Crazy Mindz is the editor and cinematographer. 

Reception of Love Mocktail 3

The film was released on March 19th, 2026, in the theatres, where it gained a remarkable response. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 7.2/10. 
 

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Further reading: Love Mocktail 3, ZEE5, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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