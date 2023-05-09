Technology News

Meg 2: The Trench Trailer: Jason Statham Goes Shark Hunting Once Again

The sequel is based on the 1999 thriller novel ‘The Trench’ by Steve Alten.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 9 May 2023 11:25 IST
Meg 2: The Trench Trailer: Jason Statham Goes Shark Hunting Once Again

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Jason Statham in a still from Meg 2: The Trench

Highlights
  • Meg 2: The Trench releases August 4 in theatres
  • Cliff Curtis, Wu Jing, Sienna Guillory are also part of the cast
  • Ben Wheatley (Rebecca) directs the Meg sequel

Meg 2: The Trench just got a trailer — in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Following a private, early look at CinemaCon, Warner Bros. has now dropped the action-packed trailer, which sees Jason Statham reprising his role as rescue diver Jonas Taylor, facing off against the massively murderous megalodon and a bunch of other prehistoric sea creatures. Ben Wheatley (Rebecca) directs the sequel, which is based on the 1999 thriller novel ‘The Trench' by Steve Alten. Meg 2: The Trench releases August 4 in theatres.

The trailer for Meg 2: The Trench opens with a close-up look at the prehistoric food chain, which one would naturally expect to end with the mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex having the last laugh. But the reptile seems to have run out of luck this time, as he is soon devoured by a megalodon - the bigger, hungrier sea monster asserting its dominance in the ecosystem. “Jonas, we need your help,” James 'Mac' Mackreides (Cliff Curtis) explains. “We're detecting increased aquatic activity 25,000 feet deep in the trench. It's an ancient ecosystem untouched by man.” For the uninitiated, 2018's The Meg saw Jonas (Statham) discovering that a pack of megalodons — long thought to have been extinct — still thrives in a section of the Mariana Trench. The sequel appears to be exploring the depths further and seeing what other odd beasts lurk within.

The Meg 2: The Trench trailer then cuts to an underwater segment, with our heroes heading out to explore the ocean bed in armoured suits. The scene plays quite similar to Alex Garland's Annihilation, with the team carrying around firearms and moving in specific patterns to thwart the giant shark. It's soon revealed that the Meg isn't the only thing Jonas' team needs to be worried about, as we see a member getting stalked and attacked by a giant octopus. “Jonas, we've got company,” Chinese star Wu Jing warns our heroes about a swarm of prehistoric sharks — one of them being described as the biggest megalodon they'd ever seen. The trailer soon takes us back onto the surface, stressing that three massive megs had escaped the breach and were headed towards the beach shoreline.

Jonas and the team take it upon themselves to protect the lives of the innocents, as we're treated to visuals of the megs chomping down the boardwalk. The Meg 2: The Trench trailer also leans toward some predictable comedy for a bit — such as a 'meg-proof' glass tank being rendered useless and tourists trying to escape via paddle boats to no avail. It's not just the megs that have made it closer to the surface, but some other sea creatures as well, including a giant tentacled one, which is seen hurling a chopper into the waters. The whole affair screams unbridled mayhem, with over-the-top action sequences such as Statham trying to harpoon one of the megalodons while riding a strong wave; all of this is as bonkers as it sounds. The film also stars Sienna Guillory (Clifford the Big Red Dog) and Shuya Sophia Cai as the returning character Meiying.

Meg 2: The Trench releases August 4 in theatres.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: meg, meg 2, meg 2 the trench, meg 2 the trench trailer, meg 2 the trench release date, meg 2 the trench cast, jason statham, cliff curtis, wu jing, sienna guillory, shuya sophia cai, warner bros, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
LinkedIn Said to Cut Over 700 Jobs, Shut Down China Focussed InCareers App

Related Stories

Meg 2: The Trench Trailer: Jason Statham Goes Shark Hunting Once Again
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Specifications and Variants Leak Ahead of Summer Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price, Launch Timeline and Specifications Tipped
  3. Google Pixel 7a Teased via Flipkart; Launch Date Confirmed: All Details
  4. iPhone Maker Foxconn Buys Massive Piece of Land in Bengaluru: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 8 Series, iQoo Pad Launch Date Leaked: Details Here
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Series Could Feature Bigger Display Than iPhone 14 Models
  7. Here's How Much the Poco F5, Poco F5 Pro Might Cost in Europe
  8. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  9. Nokia C22 With Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Realme C53 Poster Leak Suggests Design, Key Specifications: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Vice President Suggests to Speed Up Work on AI Regulation
  2. Nintendo Expects to Sell 15 Million Switch Consoles in 2023, Says Super Mario Movie Outperformed Expectations
  3. AI Could Replace 80 Percent of Human Jobs in 'Next Few Years', Expert Says
  4. Vivo X90S Specifications and Design Leak via TENAA Listing: Details Here
  5. Qualcomm to Acquire Auto Chipmaker Autotalks, to Incorporate Technology in Snapdragon Digital Chassis
  6. Oppo A98 5G Launch Confirmed, Specifications Listed on Company Website
  7. Google Photos to Get Revamped Editing Interface for Tablets and Big Screens: Details
  8. iPhone Maker Foxconn Buys Massive Piece of Land in Bengaluru to Diversify Production
  9. Viacom18 and Tipping Point Unveil Future Slate: Fighter, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and More
  10. Nokia C22 India Launch Date Set for May 11; Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.