Technology News

Gadar 2, Blue Beetle, Gran Turismo, and More: Movie Guide to Cinemas and Streaming in August 2023

Akshay Kumar-led OMG 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and Meg 2: The Trench are also notable releases this month.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 26 July 2023 18:35 IST
Gadar 2, Blue Beetle, Gran Turismo, and More: Movie Guide to Cinemas and Streaming in August 2023

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai) in and as Blue Beetle

Highlights
  • Both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 are set to release on the same day — August 11
  • Blue Beetle is the first Hispanic superhero to lead a major studio film
  • Gran Turismo starring Archie Madekwe, David Harbour is out August 10

After something as monumental as July's ‘Barbenheimer' event, any impending films in the year are bound to appear less enticing. However the month of August isn't without its highlights, with Bollywood serving two highly-anticipated sequels — OMG 2 and Gadar 2. The former sees Akshay Kumar returning as a godlike figure - this time as Lord Shiva - to partake in an amusing courtroom drama at the request of an unhappy civilian. OMG 2 is out August 11 in theatres. On the same day, Sunny Deol's Tara Singh once again embarks on a trip to Lahore, Pakistan, to bring his now fully-grown son back to India, amidst the roars of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Gadar 2 also sees most of the original cast reprise their roles.

Jason Statham leads the charge on the Hollywood end, taking his research team to the depths of the Mariana Trench, only to be thrust into a battle for survival as they face a group of bigger, hungrier prehistoric megalodons, who are slowly making their way to the populated beach surface. Meg 2: The Trench promises some campy yet unbridled mayhem during these humid months, and releases August 4 in theatres worldwide. While The Flash might have failed to hit its box office goals, the DC Universe is showing no signs of stoppage, as they prepare to introduce Blue Beetle to the general audience — poised to break new ground in the franchise by featuring a Latino actor in the lead. Serving as an origin story, it follows a high school student stumbling upon a mysterious blue scarab that grafts to his spine and grants alien powers. Blue Beetle drops August 18 in cinemas.

Other notable releases this month include Sony Pictures' film adaptation of Gran Turismo — out August 10 — which sees Stranger Things fame David Harbour reprising somewhat of a mentor and father-figure role to aspiring racecar driver Jann Mardenborough, played by Archie Madekwe. Also, don't expect too many major Bollywood releases during these monsoon months, as people aren't generally too keen on leaving their houses. For your convenience, we have curated the biggest August 2023 releases coming to theatres and Netflix, which you can check out below. Also, feel free to browse our Entertainment hub to keep track of any other releases that might interest you.

Meg 2: The Trench

When: August 4
Where: Theatres

The past always comes back to bite you, and in rescue diver Jonas Taylor's (Statham) case, quite literally. When a group of aquatic researchers led by James Mackreides (Cliff Curtis) detect increased activity 25,000 feet deep in the trench, our hero is summoned back in to help with a mining operation, while trying to thwart any odd beasts lurking beneath. As three massive megs escape the breach and head toward the beach shoreline, Jonas and the group are forced to divert their mission, hoping to alert and protect clueless civilians from danger. As the sharks start chomping down boardwalks, the action spikes into chaos, with Taylor trying to harpoon a meg to tentacular creatures pulling down any airborne choppers.

Drawing from Steve Alten's 1999 novel ‘The Trench,' Meg 2 establishes an epic battle between human plunderers and aggressive prehistoric beings, raising the stakes for Statham's comeback. The group was attacked by giant squids in the first film, so could they be returning in a much bolder form? Ben Wheatley — best known for High-Rise — directs the sequel, which also stars Sienna Guillory (Clifford the Big Red Dog), Chinese Martial artist Wu Jing (Fatal Contact), and returning star Shuya Sophia Cai as Meiying Zhang.

Watch the Trailer for Meg 2: The Trench, Starring Jason Statham

movies in august 2023 meg 2 movies in august 2023 meg 2

Jason Statham in a still from Meg 2: The Trench
Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Gran Turismo

When: August 10
Where: Theatres

After the $400 million financial success that was the Tom Holland-led Uncharted movie, Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are reuniting for a Gran Turismo film adaptation, which draws from the real-life story of British racecar driver Jann Mardenborough. It's being fashioned as a coming-of-age tale of underdogs, primarily centring around a young gamer Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), who pivoted into a professional racing career through the GT Academy training programme, establishing himself as the prime candidate to represent Team Nissan. Joining him on this inspiring mission is a retired racecar driver Jack Salter (David Harbour), who at first has zero faith in his student, constantly drilling the concept of death into the kid's brain as a reminder that, unlike the video games, he can't hit restart if things go awry.

Together, with a little support from the optimistic motorsport executive Danny Moore (Orlando Bloom), they risk it all to create history in one of the most elite sports in the world, brushing the dust off from minor setbacks and injuries. Of course, all inspiring stories as such, require a worthy rival — here, Nicholas Capa (Josha Stradowski), an established athlete who is threatened by Mardenborough, tries taking him out of the competition in heinous ways, as a reminder that sticking to a joystick might've been easier. District 9 fame Neill Blomkamp directs the Gran Turismo movie, which also lists Djimon Hounsou (Blood Diamond) as Jann's father and Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell as Jann's mother among the main cast lineup.

Watch the Trailer for Gran Turismo, Out August 10

movies in august 2023 gran turismo movies in august 2023 gran turismo

Archie Madekwe as Jann Mardenborough in a still from Gran Turismo
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Heart of Stone

When: August 11
Where: Netflix

After partaking in a sleek heist in Netflix's Red Notice, Gal Gadot is returning as a secret agent for an elusive group of spies — with no political leanings — called the Charter, who work together to maintain peace. To achieve their goals, the team relies on a mysterious asset called The Heart, best described as the world's most powerful AI, used to keep track of anyone's digital footprint to predict their acts in the future — specifically, ones that threaten global stability. That seems to be the target for hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), who upon obtaining The Heart causes an all-out blackout in the Charter's headquarters, essentially stealing the latter's database.

Despite being compromised, Gadot's Rachel Stone heads out on a globe-trotting mission to bring The Heart back, partaking in gunfire-lit chase sequences, parachuting off snowy cliffs, and skydiving onto a running aircraft. Adding some more fuel to this high-tech espionage thriller is Jamie Dornan as an MI6 agent Parker, who initially finds Stone to be quite unprepared for her repertoire. Heart of Stone also stars Matthias Schweighöfer (Army of the Dead) as the Charter's tech specialist Jack of Hearts, Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda) as the Charter's leader Nomad, and Jing Lusi as the MI6's sharpshooter Theresa Yang.

Watch the Trailer for Heart of Stone, 3 Body Problem, and More: Netflix Tudum 2023

movies in august 2023 heart of stone movies in august 2023 heart of stone

Gal Gadot plays secret agent Rachel Stone in Heart of Stone
Photo Credit: Netflix

OMG 2

When: August 11
Where: Theatres

Akshay Kumar is returning to play a Hindu deity once again in OMG 2, assuming the role of Lord Shiva, who pays a visit to the human realm to help those in need. This time, it's Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi), a concerned citizen and strong devotee of the three-eyed god, who requests the court to mandate sex education in schools across the region, kickstarting an amusing courtroom drama in the vein of the original 2012 film. Much of the marketing material for OMG 2 is still reportedly awaiting a go-ahead from the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) due to its subject of sex education, which could be deemed controversial - particularly in India.

Brief glimpses in the teaser and a music video reveal a tragedy in Kranti's family, pointing towards his son's suicide, which fails to disrupt his faith in god and his sense of community, as he sweeps the floors of the courtroom. Yami Gautam (Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga) plays the lawyer Kamini Maheshwari, while Govind Namdev reprises his role as the sadhu Siddheshwar Maharaj in OMG 2.

Gadar 2

When: August 11
Where: Theatres

Twenty two years after the Partition of India, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) returns to Lahore, Pakistan, to bring his son Charanjeet (Utkarsh Sharma) back to India, amidst the ‘Crush India' campaign that emerged in the neighbouring country during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani war. Heading into direct competition with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, it mirrors a similar situation from 2001, where the first film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan, leading to a tough box office battle and iconic status for both films. It's no secret that Gadar 2 will also be heavy on nationalistic themes touching on the spoils of war, as the teaser shows Tara Singh kneeling at a burial ground with tears in his eyes.

Ameesha Patel reprises her role as Tara's wife Sakeena Ali Singh, with whom he previously formed a relationship against the wishes of her father. An interesting thing to note here is that the child actor who played Charanjeet in the original film is the same person who plays the adult version in the upcoming sequel, despite over two decades having passed since the first film. He also happens to be the returning director Anil Sharma's son.

The Monkey King

When: August 18
Where: Netflix

‘Journey to the West' is a classic piece of Chinese literature that's been retold countless times, even inspiring pop culture figures like Goku from the Dragon Ball manga. Now, Netflix is putting a spin on the legend of The Monkey King, transporting us back to 600 A.D., a time when ancient gods and demons roamed among us. Amidst the seemingly eternal turmoil, a hero is born from a mystical rock, a Monkey (Jimmy O. Yang) imbued with magical powers and a staff that can expand and retract as he wills. Cast out from his tribe for being different, he embarks on a quest to defeat 100 demons in the land and cement his place among the Immortal Ones, the deities. But before he can prove himself as the ultimate hero, he needs to battle against his greatest enemy — his massive ego.

His journey is filled with perilously vibrant adventures, to say the least, inspiring a humble peasant named Lin (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport), who joins the party as an assistant. It's a fabled partnership that soon grabs the attention and the wrath of the mighty Dragon King, Ruler of the Eastern Sea (Bowen Yang), unleashing his wrath onto the world. As doubts about his heroism start creeping in, The Monkey King must learn to prioritise the idea of helping people over stacking up his kill count. The animated movie also features the voices of Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and BD Wong (Mr. Robot).

Blue Beetle

When: August 18
Where: Theatres

Recent college graduate Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is desperately seeking a job for himself and his family, while struggling to find his true purpose in this world. That is, until he unexpectedly comes in possession of a piece of ancient biotechnology, a mysterious blue scarab that latches itself onto his body, choosing Jaime as its symbiotic host. It's not all bad though, as the pairing bestows the teenager with a slick suit of armour that can shapeshift into whatever the host wants, be it high-tech firearms or wing shields that can cut through vehicles. The military tech's flashiness is good enough to create a buzz, sparking interest from the government, who send out forces to hunt Blue Beetle down.

It's unclear how the villainous businesswoman Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) plans to change the world with the Scarab's power, but is desperate enough to dispatch the heavily armoured Conrad Carapax (Raoul Trujillo) to claim the relic — turning it into something of a mech battle, as he trades bullets and sword clangs with an emotional Blue Beetle. Caught in the gunfire is Jaime's innocent family, who might have a few tricks up their sleeve, having created a Batcave-like armoury of their own. Director Angel Manuel Soto makes his debut in the superhero realm with Blue Beetle, which he claims still will be part of James Gunn's forthcoming DC Universe, albeit not tied to the DCEU's past, which sort of ended with The Flash.

As mentioned before, Blue Beetle marks the first time a Hispanic superhero leads a major studio film, which also happens to be lead actor Maridueña's first movie credit. Prior to this, he's only been in TV shows, gaining mass recognition in Netflix's Cobra Kai. Blue Beetle features an ensemble cast namely Adriana Barraza (Babel) as Jaime's grandmother, Damián Alcázar (Narcos) as Jaime's father Alberto Reyes, George Lopez as Uncle Rudy, and Bruna Marquezine as Jaime's love interest Jenny, making her Hollywood debut.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

When: August 25
Where: Theatres

The Spider-Verse movies were definitely a blessing to big-budget animation studios, opening the floodgates for more creative and wacky presentations. Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem attempts to reinvent the formula, promising a new origin story for our pizza-loving heroes via a doodle-sketch art style that throws vibrant chaos onto the screen, often playing around with the framerate. In it, the Turtles — the wise Donatello (Micah Abbey), the charismatic Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), the always-angry Raphael (Brady Noon), and the leader Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu) — set out to win the hearts of the New Yorkers, hoping to no longer be shunned by the society through their heroic acts. It's a tale of acceptance, where the mutant group just wants to live a normal life, juggling between school and girlfriends.

During one of their crime-fighting nights, they make a new friend April O'Neil (Ayo Edebiri), with whom they decide to hunt down a notorious crime syndicate led by Superfly (Ice Cube). As the legend goes, nobody's ever seen his face, and the ones who have are killed by him. It all boils down to the fact that Superfly's group is composed of similar mutants who were wronged by the human race. So now, they're planning all-out revenge, which involves genetically creating an army of their kind and unleashing it out into the world, with the goal of eventually ruling it. Faced with a choice to join Superfly's cause or to save humankind, the Turtles must put their emotions aside and engage in an absurdly punkish and colourful battle to return things back to normal.

I also think it's super refreshing that for once, not only did Hollywood actually cast real teenage boys to voice the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but also presented the characters as teenagers. Looking back at the Megan Fox-led live-action films, the Turtles' vocals and builds resembled that of young adults, in addition to them acting very responsibly — all of which go against the core definition of TMNT. You might also recognise a ton of voices in the upcoming Mutant Mayhem, ranging from Jackie Chan as Master Splinter, Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as scientist Baxter Stockman, John Cena as a mutant rhinoceros Rocksteady, Rose Byrne as a mutant alligator Leatherhead, and more.

Dream Girl 2

When: August 25
Where: Theatres

Ayushmann Khurrana seems to be taking his portrayal as the female call centre operator Pooja to the next level, possibly putting on enough makeup to completely transform into a woman in the sequel to Dream Girl. Plot details are scarce, but for those of you who need a refresher, he'll be reprising the role of Karamveer Singh, a call centre operator who is oddly good at mimicking a woman's voice, which leads him to trouble when a bunch of desperate and lonely men fall in love with his sensuous alias. While Nushrratt Bharuccha played the female lead in the 2019 film, serving as Karamveer's lover-turned-wife, she has now been replaced by Ananya Panday (Liger). The original director Raaj Shaandilyaa also returns to helm Dream Girl 2.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Meg 2: The Trench

Meg 2: The Trench

  • Release Date 4 August 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Horror, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Jason Statham, Wu Jing, Sophia Cai, Page Kennedy, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Skyler Samuels, Cliff Curtis, Sienna Guillory
  • Director
    Ben Wheatley
  • Producer
    Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Belle Avery
Gran Turismo

Gran Turismo

  • Release Date 11 August 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Archie Madekwe, David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Darren Barnet, Djimon Hounsou, Geri Halliwell, Daniel Puig, Josha Stradowski, Thomas Kretschmann, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Emelia Hartford, Pepe Barroso, Sang Heon Lee, Max Mundt, Mariano González, Harki Bhambra, Lindsay Pattison, Théo Christine, Nikhil Parmar
  • Director
    Neill Blomkamp
  • Producer
    Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad, Dana Brunetti
Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone

  • Release Date 11 August 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Thriller
  • Cast
    Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready
  • Director
    Tom Harper
  • Producer
    David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Bonnie Curtis, Julie Lynn, Gal Gadot, Jaron Varsano
OMG 2

OMG 2

  • Release Date 11 August 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, Yami Gautam, Govind Namdev, Aamir Naik, Fahim Fazli, Parth Siddhpura, Shriidhar Dubey, Rajiv Kachroo, Vedika Nawani
  • Director
    Amit Rai
  • Producer
    Vipul D. Shah, Rajesh Bahl, Ashwin Varde
Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

  • Release Date 11 August 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Sajjad Delafrooz, Gaurav Chopra, Rohit Choudhary, Dolly Bindra
  • Director
    Anil Sharma
  • Producer
    Anil Sharma
The Monkey King

The Monkey King

  • Release Date 18 August 2023
  • Language English, Chinese
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Stephanie Hsu, BD Wong, Jimmy O. Yang, Hoon Lee, Jo Koy, Bowen Yang, Ron Yuan, Jodi Long, James Sie, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Andrew Kishino, Andrew Pang
  • Director
    Anthony Stacchi
  • Producer
    Peilin Chou
Blue Beetle

Blue Beetle

  • Release Date 18 August 2023
  • Language English, Spanish
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Trujillo, Susan Sarandon
  • Director
    Angel Manuel Soto
  • Producer
    Peter Safran, John Rickard
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

  • Release Date 25 August 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation
  • Cast
    Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Hannibal Buress, Rose Byrne, Nicolas Cantu, John Cena, Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, Natasia Demetriou, Ayo Edebiri, Giancarlo Esposito, Post Malone, Brady Noon, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Maya Rudolph
  • Director
    Jeff Rowe
  • Producer
    Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver
Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2

  • Release Date 25 August 2023
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Govardhan Asrani, Sudesh Lehri
  • Director
    Raaj Shaandilyaa
  • Producer
    Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: movies, august 2023 movies, new movies in august, hollywood, bollywood, upcoming movies in august 2023, august new movies, jason statham, meg 2 the trench, gran turismo, archie madekwe, david harbour, orlando bloom, playstation, heart of stone, alia bhatt, gal gadot, jamie dornan, omg 2, akshay kumar, pankaj tripathi, gadar 2, sunny deol, the monkey king, jimmy o yang, stephanie hsu, blue beetle, xolo mariduena, dc comics, susan sarandon, teenage mutant ninja turtles mutant mayhem, jackie chan, giancarlo esposito, dream girl 2
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Apple Sued With Over $1 Billion Lawsuit in UK for High Prices of Market Apps
Made In Heaven Season 2 to Release on Amazon Prime Video on August 10

Related Stories

Gadar 2, Blue Beetle, Gran Turismo, and More: Movie Guide to Cinemas and Streaming in August 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price, Specifications Compared
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Debuts With 3.4-Inch Cover Display: Check Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Highlights: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 and More Launched
  5. iPhone 15 Series Tipped to Use This Improved Lens Technology
  6. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  7. OnePlus's Galaxy Z Fold 5 Competitor Could Debut With This Moniker
  8. RBI to Deploy eRupee CBDC Payments via UPI QR Codes Soon: All Details
  9. Foxconn, Micron, AMD Executives to Attend Conference in Gujarat: Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series Goes Official With IP68 Rating: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Bedrock Drew Customers to Try Out AI Service Competing With Microsoft and Google
  2. Microsoft Result Puts AI in Spotlight, Creates Worry for Big Tech
  3. RBI to Deploy eRupee CBDC Payments via UPI QR Codes Soon: All Details
  4. US SEC Set to Adopt New Cyber Rule, Unveils Brokerage AI Proposal
  5. Tesla Faces Challenge as Rivals Decide to Form Electric Vehicle Charging Firm
  6. OnePlus Teases the Name of Its First Foldable Phone; Will Be Called OnePlus Open
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 5: Price and Specifications Compared
  8. Facebook Parent Meta Fined AUD 20 Million for Undisclosed User Data Collection
  9. Made In Heaven Season 2 to Release on Amazon Prime Video on August 10
  10. Apple Sued With Over $1 Billion Lawsuit in UK for High Prices of Market Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.