James Gunn is reportedly hunting for a Supergirl, who would appear in his revised DC Universe continuity. As per Deadline, the filmmaker and co-CEO of DC Studios is about to screentest three actresses for the role — Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon), Emilia Jones (CODA), and Meg Donnelly (Zombies); the last of them previously voiced Supergirl in the animated Legion of Super-Heroes film. The tests are scheduled to take place within the ‘next month or so', with the character first making a cameo appearance in a DC project before taking centre stage in the standalone Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow film.

DC Studios co-chairs Gunn and Peter Safran first announced Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in early 2023, when detailing how their revamped DC Universe chapter ‘Gods and Monsters' would run for the next 8-10 years, connecting storylines across movies, TV shows, animation, and video games. Drawing from author Tom King's version, the film will present a jaded version of Kara Zor-El, who grew up on a floating chunk of planet Krypton and watched people around her die in devastating ways for 14 straight years, before coming to Earth. “She's much more hardcore. She's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing,” Gunn described at the time. However, her cousin Clark Kent/ Kal-el arrived when he was just an infant and was raised by loving parents, eventually becoming a symbol of hope for Metropolis.

For now, there is no word on who's directing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, though the team has reportedly fixated on actress-playwright Ana Nogueira to pen the script. Interestingly, the scribe was originally hired to write a script for a Supergirl spin-off movie that would tie into The Flash film and add to the now-defunct DC Extended universe with Sasha Calle playing the lead. However, those plans got cancelled when Gunn and Safran came on board to chart an entirely new course for the franchise, which included the aforementioned standalone DC Universe movie — cutting all ties with existing characters and stories. Having liked Nogueira's work on the axed Supergirl project, the executives ‘quietly' brought her back to work on the new film.

Meanwhile, Gunn is preparing to film Superman: Legacy, the first live-action project of DCU, during the American Spring season. It's slated to release July 11, 2025, and stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent/ Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicolas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Other key future projects include an Arkham Asylum series, a Creature Commandos animated show, Booster Gold, a limited series based on Amanda Waller, and more.

Currently, there is no release window for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

