Dune: Part Two trailer is finally here — in English and Hindi. Warner Bros. has dropped the first footage for the much-anticipated sequel from Denis Villeneuve, transporting us back to the desert planet Arrakis, as Paul Atreidis (Timothée Chalamet) plots his revenge against the Harkonnen family. Previously slated to hit theatres on November 17, the film was then moved up by two weeks to a November 3 release date — essentially ridding itself of direct competition with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Villeneuve co-wrote the script with returning scribe Jon Spaihts, this time, setting the events largely within Arrakis and making native Chani (Zendaya) the protagonist.

Dune: Part Two trailer

The Dune: Part Two trailer opens with a dialogue of Paul (Chalamet) describing his feelings about sand, presumably a while after he got accustomed to the Fremen's ways of living. “It's breath-taking. When you see sand here, imagine water,” he tells Chani (Zendaya), his love interest. “You dive in. You can't reach the bottom.” For the uninitiated, the end of 2021's Dune saw the Atreidis family get betrayed and slaughtered by Baron Vladimir Harkonnen's (Stellan Skarsgård) soldiers, with Paul and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) being the only few to escape alive and make it to a Fremen encampment. The opening dialogue in the trailer emphasises the rarity of water on the desert planet, with Chani not buying a word coming out of Paul's mouth. “You dive in? I don't-- I don't believe you,” she claps back, because ‘swimming' isn't a thing on Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two Hindi trailer

The next shot in the Dune: Part 2 trailer reveals Lady Jessica being covertly transported by the Fremen tribe — her bright blue eyes are worth stressing, proving that she's been consuming the psychedelic drug ‘spice' aka melange to heighten her senses. “In the shadows of Arrakis lie many secrets, but the darkest of them all may remain the end of House Atreides,” Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), the Emperor's daughter says. “What if Paul Atreides were still alive?” The trailer then cuts to reveal the Baron's cruel nephew Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), sporting a terrifying look with a bald head and shaved eyebrows. Undeniably, he will serve as the prime antagonist for Dune: Part Two, with the Baron trusting his decisions on every front. A stark contrast compared to the brutish Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista).

Meanwhile, Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), Paul's mentor, is out in the desert, searching for him, as the latter prepares to ride the gigantic sandworms for the first time. As seen in the first film, Paul plants the footstep-echo simulation device into the sand as bait, while an army of the Fremen stands by and watches in anticipation. “Don't try to impress anyone,” Stilgar (Javier Bardem), leader of the tribe warns Paul. “You're brave, we all know that. Be simple, be direct.” Welp, in the next shot, Paul can be seen running in parallel to the sandworm and grappling onto its scales, and riding it — like a natural — to the Fremen's loud cheers and gasps. The Dune 2 trailer then devolves into a montage, focusing on Feyd-Rautha's sparring session (possibly a flashback?), the Bene Gesserit Lady Margot (Léa Seydoux), and Paul leading a crusade.

Dune: Part Two releases November 3 in theatres worldwide.

