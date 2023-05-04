Technology News

Dune: Part Two Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Rides a Gigantic Sandworm

Austin Butler sports a terrifying eyebrow-less look to portray Feyd-Rautha, nephew of Baron Harkonnen.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 May 2023 11:43 IST
Dune: Part Two Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Rides a Gigantic Sandworm

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in a still from Dune: Part Two

Highlights
  • Dune: Part Two releases November 3 in theatres
  • Dune 2 will cover the second half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 epic novel
  • Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, Javier Bardem also part of cast

Dune: Part Two trailer is finally here — in English and Hindi. Warner Bros. has dropped the first footage for the much-anticipated sequel from Denis Villeneuve, transporting us back to the desert planet Arrakis, as Paul Atreidis (Timothée Chalamet) plots his revenge against the Harkonnen family. Previously slated to hit theatres on November 17, the film was then moved up by two weeks to a November 3 release date — essentially ridding itself of direct competition with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Villeneuve co-wrote the script with returning scribe Jon Spaihts, this time, setting the events largely within Arrakis and making native Chani (Zendaya) the protagonist.

Dune: Part Two trailer

The Dune: Part Two trailer opens with a dialogue of Paul (Chalamet) describing his feelings about sand, presumably a while after he got accustomed to the Fremen's ways of living. “It's breath-taking. When you see sand here, imagine water,” he tells Chani (Zendaya), his love interest. “You dive in. You can't reach the bottom.” For the uninitiated, the end of 2021's Dune saw the Atreidis family get betrayed and slaughtered by Baron Vladimir Harkonnen's (Stellan Skarsgård) soldiers, with Paul and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) being the only few to escape alive and make it to a Fremen encampment. The opening dialogue in the trailer emphasises the rarity of water on the desert planet, with Chani not buying a word coming out of Paul's mouth. “You dive in? I don't-- I don't believe you,” she claps back, because ‘swimming' isn't a thing on Arrakis.

Dune: Part Two Hindi trailer

The next shot in the Dune: Part 2 trailer reveals Lady Jessica being covertly transported by the Fremen tribe — her bright blue eyes are worth stressing, proving that she's been consuming the psychedelic drug ‘spice' aka melange to heighten her senses. “In the shadows of Arrakis lie many secrets, but the darkest of them all may remain the end of House Atreides,” Princess Irulan (Florence Pugh), the Emperor's daughter says. “What if Paul Atreides were still alive?” The trailer then cuts to reveal the Baron's cruel nephew Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler), sporting a terrifying look with a bald head and shaved eyebrows. Undeniably, he will serve as the prime antagonist for Dune: Part Two, with the Baron trusting his decisions on every front. A stark contrast compared to the brutish Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista).

Meanwhile, Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), Paul's mentor, is out in the desert, searching for him, as the latter prepares to ride the gigantic sandworms for the first time. As seen in the first film, Paul plants the footstep-echo simulation device into the sand as bait, while an army of the Fremen stands by and watches in anticipation. “Don't try to impress anyone,” Stilgar (Javier Bardem), leader of the tribe warns Paul. “You're brave, we all know that. Be simple, be direct.” Welp, in the next shot, Paul can be seen running in parallel to the sandworm and grappling onto its scales, and riding it — like a natural — to the Fremen's loud cheers and gasps. The Dune 2 trailer then devolves into a montage, focusing on Feyd-Rautha's sparring session (possibly a flashback?), the Bene Gesserit Lady Margot (Léa Seydoux), and Paul leading a crusade.

Dune: Part Two releases November 3 in theatres worldwide.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Dune: Part Two

Dune: Part Two

  • Release Date 3 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux
  • Director
    Denis Villeneuve
  • Producer
    Denis Villeneuve
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: dune, dune 2, dune part two, dune part 2, dune 2 trailer, dune 2 release date, dune 2 cast, timothee chalamet, zendaya, rebecca reguson, florence pugh, austin butler, dave bautista, josh brolin, javier bardem, lea seydoux, denis villeneuve, warner bros, frank herbert, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
US FTC to Enforce Law to Rein in Risks Posed by AI as Calls for Regulation Grow

Related Stories

Dune: Part Two Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Rides a Gigantic Sandworm
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  3. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals for Prime Members
  5. Google Pixel 7a Geekbench Scores and Key Specifications Revealed
  6. Nokia XR21 With IP69K Rating Launched: Check Details Here
  7. Why Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 May Arrive Earlier Than Expected
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Could Launch With an Upgraded Camera: All Details
  9. FTC Proposes Ban on Meta Profiting From Children's User Data
  10. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. FTC Says Meta Misled Parents on Child Protection Measures, Proposes Ban on Profiting From Minors' Data
  2. Google Pixel 7a Visits Geekbench, Reveals Scores and Key Specifications Ahead of Expected I/O 2023 Launch
  3. UK Antitrust Regulator CMA Refused Permission to Appeal Apple Ruling Over Mobile Browser Dominance
  4. Dune: Part Two Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Rides a Gigantic Sandworm
  5. Nokia XR21 With IP69K Rating, 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price Specifications
  6. US FTC to Enforce Law to Rein in Risks Posed by AI as Calls for Regulation Grow
  7. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Users Transfer Chats to a New iPhone Without Using iCloud: Report
  8. Bitcoin Hovers Close to $28,900, Stablecoins Dip After the US Announces Another Interest Rate Hike
  9. Google Wins US Patent Trial Over Data-Retrieval Technology on Pixel Phones, Google Apps
  10. Google, Meta to End Access to News Articles in Canada if Bill That Asks Them to Pay Publishers Is Passed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.