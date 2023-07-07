Technology News

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Advance Booking Now Open in India: BookMyShow, PayTM

In India, Mission: Impossible 7 will be available to watch in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 7 July 2023 11:38 IST
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Advance Booking Now Open in India: BookMyShow, PayTM

Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in a still from Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Highlights
  • Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is out Jul 12 in theatres
  • In India, it has reportedly sold 25,000 tickets at PVR and Inox alone
  • 12,000 of those sales are for opening day, which is a working Wednesday

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is now available for advance booking in India in multiple premium formats — save for 3D. Ticket sales are now live across BookMyShow and PayTM, with first showings starting as early as 8am in select theatres. While the MI franchise is undeniably huge, it hasn't gone the same way as the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe films or the more recent Avatar: The Way of Water, which kicked off at 12am midnight onwards. Releasing on Wednesday, July 12, the film has reportedly sold 25,000 tickets in PVR and Inox cinemas. Out of those figures, 12,000 sales are allegedly for the opening day alone. The release being on a normal working day, the numbers highlight the demand for such blockbuster action epics from Tom Cruise.

The leading man, after all, carried much of 2022's theatre business with Top Gun: Maverick, which earned $1.495 billion (about Rs. 12,362 crore). The feat was so significant that acclaimed director Steven Spielberg thanked him at the Oscars nominees luncheon for saving Hollywood. “You saved Hollywood's ass and you might have saved theatrical distribution. Seriously, Top Gun: Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry,” he said (via Variety). The initial critic responses for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One point toward a similar fate, with a 98 percent score on the review aggregator website RottenTomatoes.

In addition to standard and IMAX 2D screenings, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be available to watch in 4DX and MX4D formats, which add some practical effects and motion seats for better immersion. The film will also be screened in 2D ScreenX, which expands the silver screen canvas on either side, and ICE (Immersive Cinema Experience), which in addition to the side panels, uses colour lighting panels to add continuously-changing lighting effects that match the on-screen content.

With the aforementioned numbers, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has the potential to surpass Fast X's worldwide box office collection, which itself became the first Hollywood film in India to break the 100-crore mark, within 11 days since release. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise's action epic is tracking toward a franchise-best $90 million (about Rs. 744 crore) range within the US and Canada within its first five days. That's a big start for the July tentpole, considering that in the following week, audiences would be driven to watch the much-hyped, Margot Robbie-led Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. For now, 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, making $791.1 million (about Rs. 6,539 crore) globally.

Hollywood has trained our minds to believe that too many sequels are a bad thing, which while true, surprisingly doesn't apply to the Mission: Impossible franchise, which has only gotten better with each entry. In Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his spy crew are on a globe-trotting mission to track down a bioweapon, before it falls into the wrong hands. If that wasn't stressful enough, enemies from his past, including the former IMF director Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) from the first film, are catching up to him and putting the task in jeopardy. Joining Cruise on his crusade (no pun intended) are returning stars Rebecca Ferguson as former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust, Ving Rhames as the IMF computer technician, Simon Pegg as IMF field agent Benji Dunn, and Vanessa Kirby as arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis.

Save for Hayley Atwell (Agent Carter) as Grace, the ambiguous, pickpocketing frenemy to Hunt, most new actors lean toward the villainous side. We've got Esai Morales (Titans) playing the terrorist Garbiel and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) as a clown-like French assassin called Paris, who threaten Hunt and his allies' lives. He must accept that the mission is more important than protecting the ones he cares about.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One releases July 12 in theatres worldwide. In India, in addition to English, it will be available to watch in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language dubs.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Mission: Impossible &ndash; Dead Reckoning Part One

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Release Date 12 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales
  • Director
    Christopher McQuarrie
  • Producer
    Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Jake Myers
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: mission impossible, mission impossible 7, mission impossible dead reckoning, mission impossible dead reckoning part one, mission impossible 7 release date, mission impossible dead reckoning release date, mission impossible 7 tickets, mission impossible 7 mission impossible 7 dead reckoning advance booking, bookmyshow, paytm, mission impossible 7 cast, tom cruise, rebecca ferguson, ving rhames, simon pegg, vanessa kirby, eugene kittridge, hayley atwell, esai morales, pom klementieff, paramount pictures, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Hangs Onto $30,000 Mark as Ether, Other Altcoins Incur Price Dips

Related Stories

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Advance Booking Now Open in India: BookMyShow, PayTM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Spotted on Geekbench
  2. Honor X50 With Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Launched at This Price
  3. Threads Adds 50 Million Users a Day After Meta Launches 'Twitter Killer'
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Snapdragon 888 SoC India Launch Date, Price Leaked
  5. Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G First Impressions: Stepping on Familiar Toes
  6. OnePlus Foldable May Launch as 'OnePlus Open': Check Details
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G Series Reportedly Listed Online; Price in India Leaked
  8. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G Now Available in India at This Price
  9. Nothing Ear 2 Black Colour Variant Debuts in India: See Design, Price
  10. Realme Narzo 60 5G Series With Up to 1TB Storage Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Lightning Labs Announces AI Toolkit That Can Hold, Process Transactions in Bitcoin
  2. Tecno Camon 20 Premier 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC Now Available in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped to Debut in India on July 10; Price Leaked
  4. Blind, Starring Sonam Kapoor, Is Now Available to Stream on JioCinema
  5. OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Could Launch With ‘OnePlus Open’ Moniker: Details
  6. Apple’s Untitled F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt to Begin Filming at British Grand Prix
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Pre-Reservations Begin in India: All Details
  8. Nothing Ear 2 Black Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale Starting July 21
  9. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Advance Booking Now Open in India: BookMyShow, PayTM
  10. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Hangs Onto $30,000 Mark as Ether, Other Altcoins Incur Price Dips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.