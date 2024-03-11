At the Oscars 2024 held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, last night (local time), Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer emerged as the undisputed winner, with the impressive biopic based on the life of the father of the atomic bomb bagging seven wins in major categories including Best Directing, Best Actor (for Cillian Murphy) and Best Picture, out of the 13 categories in which it was nominated. Robert Downey Jr. also took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing the antagonist, Lewis Strauss, in the film.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which had eight nominations, won only one Oscar for Best Original Song, with Billie Eilish's “What Was I Made For?” emerging victorious. Margot Robbie's Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling performed "I'm Just Ken," also nominated in the same category, at the ceremony.
Golden Globes and Critics's Choice Awards winner Poor Things, which follows the story of a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, also won in four categories out of total 11 nominations on the night. The film's lead, Emma Stone, won Best Actress for her role, beating the likes of Lily Gladstone and Sandra Hüller.
Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest won in Best International Feature Film and Best Sound categories. The historical film is focussed on a German Nazi officer's family that starts living next door to the Auschwitz concentration camp during the second World War.
Godzilla Minus One created history by winning the first Academy Award for the Godzilla film franchise – which also had its first Oscar nomination this time. The Japanese monster film won in the Best Visual Effects category.
While Mission: Impossible film franchise also made its Oscar nomination debut this year, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One contending in the Best Sound category, eventually losing to the Zone of Interest.
Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar also took home the award in Best Live Action Short Film category. The acclaimed director was nominated for an Oscar for the seventh time, finally winning his first golden statuette for his short film made for Netflix.
Among other winners were American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Boy and the Heron, The Holdovers, The Last Repair Shop, 20 Days in Mariupol, and The War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko.
Surprisingly, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which had the third-highest number of nominations, didn't have a single win on the night. Bradley Copper's Maestro, with seven nominations, had a similar fate.
With that, here's the entire list of winners from this year's Oscars:
2024 Oscar Winners - The Full List
2024 Oscar for Best Picture
Oppenheimer — WINNER
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer— WINNER
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — WINNER
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role
Emma Stone, Poor Things — WINNER
Annette Bening, Nyad
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — WINNER
America Ferrera, Barbie
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, Nyad
2024 Oscar for Best Directing
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer— WINNER
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
2024 Oscar for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Cord Jefferson (American Fiction) — WINNER
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
Tony McNamara (Poor Things)
2024 Oscar for Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall) — WINNER
Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer (Maestro)
Celine Song (Past Lives)
David Hemingson (The Holdovers)
Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik (May December)
2024 Oscar for Best Animated Feature
The Boy and the Heron — WINNER
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
2024 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film
20 Days in Mariupol — WINNER
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Four Daughters
The Eternal Memory
To Kill a Tiger
2024 Oscar for Best International Feature Film
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom — WINNER
Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teacher's Lounge, Germany
2024 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko — WINNER
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
2024 Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — WINNER
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The After
2024 Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film
The Last Repair Shop — WINNER
Island in Between
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
2024 Oscar for Best Cinematography
Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer— WINNER
Edward Lachman, El Conde
Matthew Libatique, Maestro
Robbie Ryan, Poor Things
Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon
2024 Oscar for Best Costume Design
Holly Waddington, Poor Things — WINNER
Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer
Jacqueline Durran, Barbie
Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon
Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon
2024 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (Poor Things) — WINNER
Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé (Society of the Snow)
Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue (Golda)
Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell (Maestro)
Luisa Abel (Oppenheimer)
2024 Oscar for Best Original Song
“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie — WINNER
“I'm Just Ken,” Barbie
“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony
“The Fire Inside,” Flamin' Hot
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon
2024 Oscar for Best Original Score
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer— WINNER
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Laura Karpman, American Fiction
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
2024 Oscar for Best Production Design
Poor Things — Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek — WINNER
Barbie — Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Killers of the Flower Moon — Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis
Napoleon — Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff
Oppenheimer — Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
2024 Oscar for Best Film Editing
Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer— WINNER
Kevin Tent, The Holdovers
Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall
Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things
2024 Oscar for Best Sound
The Zone of Interest — Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn — WINNER
Maestro — Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, Kevin O'Connell
The Creator — Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
2024 Oscar for Best Visual Effects
Godzilla Minus One — WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
Napoleon
The Creator