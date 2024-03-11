Technology News

Oscars 2024: From Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to Emma Stone Starrer Poor Things, the Full List of Winners

Emma Stone won her second Oscar in the Best Actress category for the Sci-Fi comedy Poor Things.

Updated: 11 March 2024 14:06 IST
Oscars 2024: From Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to Emma Stone Starrer Poor Things, the Full List of Winners

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Cillian Murphy has won 2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role

  • India had no wins at the Oscars this year
  • Comedian Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show for the fourth time
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph won Best Supporting Actress for The Holdovers
At the Oscars 2024 held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, last night (local time), Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer emerged as the undisputed winner, with the impressive biopic based on the life of the father of the atomic bomb bagging seven wins in major categories including Best Directing, Best Actor (for Cillian Murphy) and Best Picture, out of the 13 categories in which it was nominated. Robert Downey Jr. also took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing the antagonist, Lewis Strauss, in the film.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which had eight nominations, won only one Oscar for Best Original Song, with Billie Eilish's “What Was I Made For?” emerging victorious. Margot Robbie's Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling performed "I'm Just Ken," also nominated in the same category, at the ceremony.

Golden Globes and Critics's Choice Awards winner Poor Things, which follows the story of a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, also won in four categories out of total 11 nominations on the night. The film's lead, Emma Stone, won Best Actress for her role, beating the likes of Lily Gladstone and Sandra Hüller.

Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest won in Best International Feature Film and Best Sound categories. The historical film is focussed on a German Nazi officer's family that starts living next door to the Auschwitz concentration camp during the second World War.

Godzilla Minus One created history by winning the first Academy Award for the Godzilla film franchise – which also had its first Oscar nomination this time. The Japanese monster film won in the Best Visual Effects category.

While Mission: Impossible film franchise also made its Oscar nomination debut this year, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One contending in the Best Sound category, eventually losing to the Zone of Interest.

Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar also took home the award in Best Live Action Short Film category. The acclaimed director was nominated for an Oscar for the seventh time, finally winning his first golden statuette for his short film made for Netflix.

Among other winners were American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Boy and the Heron, The Holdovers, The Last Repair Shop, 20 Days in Mariupol, and The War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko.

Surprisingly, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which had the third-highest number of nominations, didn't have a single win on the night. Bradley Copper's Maestro, with seven nominations, had a similar fate.

With that, here's the entire list of winners from this year's Oscars:

2024 Oscar Winners - The Full List

2024 Oscar for Best Picture

Oppenheimer — WINNER

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer— WINNER

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — WINNER

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone, Poor Things — WINNER

Annette Bening, Nyad

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — WINNER

America Ferrera, Barbie

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

2024 Oscar for Best Directing

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer— WINNER

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

2024 Oscar for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction) — WINNER

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Tony McNamara (Poor Things)

2024 Oscar for Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall) — WINNER

Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer (Maestro)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

David Hemingson (The Holdovers)

Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik (May December)

2024 Oscar for Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron — WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

2024 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol — WINNER

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Four Daughters

The Eternal Memory

To Kill a Tiger

2024 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom — WINNER

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teacher's Lounge, Germany

2024 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko — WINNER

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

2024 Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — WINNER

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The After

2024 Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film

The Last Repair Shop — WINNER

Island in Between

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

2024 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer— WINNER

Edward Lachman, El Conde

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Holly Waddington, Poor Things — WINNER

Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon

2024 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (Poor Things) — WINNER

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé (Society of the Snow)

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue (Golda)

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell (Maestro)

Luisa Abel (Oppenheimer)

2024 Oscar for Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie — WINNER

“I'm Just Ken,” Barbie

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin' Hot

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Oscar for Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer— WINNER

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Laura Karpman, American Fiction

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Oscar for Best Production Design

Poor Things — Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek — WINNER

Barbie — Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon — Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon — Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer — Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

2024 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer— WINNER

Kevin Tent, The Holdovers

Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

2024 Oscar for Best Sound

The Zone of Interest — Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn — WINNER

Maestro — Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, Kevin O'Connell

The Creator — Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

2024 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One — WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

The Creator

Oppenheimer

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, Olli Haaskivi, Alden Ehrenreich, David Krumholtz, Michael Angarano, Kenneth Branagh
  • Director
    Christopher Nolan
  • Producer
    Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas, Charles Roven
Poor Things

  • Language English
  • Genre Romance, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, Kathryn Hunter, Suzy Bemba, Wayne Brett
  • Director
    Yorgos Lanthimos
  • Producer
    Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe
The Zone of Interest

  • Release Date 1 March 2024
  • Language German
  • Genre Drama, History, War
  • Cast
    Sandra Hüller, Christian Friedel, Ralph Herforth, Freya Kreutzkam, Marie Rosa Tietjen, Max Beck, Ralf Zillmann, Wolfgang Lampl, Lilli Falk
  • Director
    Jonathan Glazer
  • Producer
    James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska
Barbie

  • Release Date 21 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Romance
  • Cast
    Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emerald Fennell, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Connor Swindells, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou
  • Director
    Greta Gerwig
  • Producer
    Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner, David Heyman
Godzilla Minus One

  • Language Japanese
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama
  • Cast
    Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Munetaka Aoki, Hidetaka Yoshioka, Sakura Ando, Kuranosuke Sasaki, Sae Nagatani, Yuya Endo
  • Director
    Takashi Yamazaki
  • Producer
    Gô Abe, Kazuaki Kishida, Keiichiro Moriya, Kenji Yamada
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

  • Release Date 27 September 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Comedy, Drama, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, Richard Ayoade
  • Director
    Wes Anderson
  • Producer
    Wes Anderson
American Fiction

  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Jeffrey Wright, Skyler Wright, John Ales, Patrick Fischler, Carmen Cusack, John Ortiz, Joseph Marrella, Stephen Burrell, Issa Rae, Nicole Kempskie
  • Director
    Cord Jefferson
  • Producer
    Nikos Karamigios, Ben LeClair
The Holdovers

  • Release Date 16 February 2024
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dominic Sessa, Tate Donovan, Carrie Preston, Gillian Vigman, Michael Provost, Brady Hepner
  • Director
    Alexander Payne
  • Producer
    David Hemingson, Mark Johnson, Bill Block
Anatomy of a Fall

  • Release Date 2 February 2024
  • Language French
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaieb, Camille Rutherford, Anne Rotger, Sophie Fillières
  • Director
    Justine Triet
  • Producer
    Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
The Boy and the Heron

  • Language Japanese
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Drama
  • Cast
    Soma Santoki, Masaki Suda, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Shōhei Hino, Ko Shibasaki, Takuya Kimura
  • Director
    Hayao Miyazaki
  • Producer
    Toshio Suzuki
Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Release Date 27 October 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Western
  • Cast
    Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Gary Basaraba, Steve Eastin, Barry Corbin, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow
  • Director
    Martin Scorsese
  • Producer
    Martin Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Leonardo DiCaprio
Maestro

  • Release Date 20 December 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Jeremy Strong, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman
  • Director
    Bradley Cooper
  • Producer
    Fred Berner, Bradley Cooper, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg
Past Lives

  • Release Date 7 July 2023
  • Language English, Korean
  • Genre Drama, Romance
  • Cast
    Greta Lee, Seung Ah Moon, Teo Yoo, Seung Min Yim, John Magaro, Ji Hye Yoon, Choi Won-young, Min Young Ahn, Emily Cass McDonnell, Federico Rodriguez
  • Director
    Celine Song
  • Producer
    David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler
Rustin

  • Release Date 17 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Documentary
  • Cast
    Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Bill Irwin, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Thomas W Wolf, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Jeffrey Wright, Grantham Coleman, Lilli Kay, Jordan-Amanda Hall, Jakeem Dante Powell, Ayana Workman
  • Director
    George C. Wolfe
  • Producer
    Bruce Cohen, George Scarles, Priya Swaminathan, Tonia Davis
NYAD

  • Release Date 3 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Sport
  • Cast
    Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Johnny Solo, Ethan Jones Romero, Jeena Yi, Luke Cosgrove, Anna Harriette Pittman, Karly Rothenberg, Samantha Gordon, Marcus Young, Eric T. Miller, Tisola Logan
  • Director
    Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin
  • Producer
    Andrew Lazar, Teddy Schwarzman
The Color Purple

  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Fantasia, Phylicia Mpasi, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks, H.E.R, Ciara, Halle Bailey, Louis Gossett Jr, David Alan Grier, Aunjanue Ellis, Tamela J. Mann, Deon Cole, Stephen Hill, Elizabeth Marvel, Jon Batiste
  • Director
    Blitz Bazawule
  • Producer
    Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey
May December

  • Release Date 30 November 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton, D.W. Moffett, Piper Curda, Elizabeth Yu, Gabriel Chung, Cory Michael Smith, Lawrence Arancio
  • Director
    Todd Haynes
  • Producer
    Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, Natalie Portman, Christine Vachon
Elemental

  • Release Date 23 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie
  • Director
    Peter Sohn
  • Producer
    Denise Ream, Pete Docter
Nimona

  • Release Date 30 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Animation
  • Cast
    Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang, Jordan Gubian
  • Director
    Nick Bruno, Troy Quane
  • Producer
    Roy Lee, Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

  • Release Date 1 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Oscar Isaac, Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Jason Schwartzman, Daniel Kaluuya, Issa Rae, Luna Lauren Vélez, Brian Tyree Henry
  • Director
    Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson
  • Producer
    Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Christina Steinberg
El Conde

  • Release Date 15 September 2023
  • Language Spanish
  • Genre Comedy, Fantasy, History
  • Cast
    Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger, Catalina Guerra, Marcial Tagle, Amparo Noguera, Diego Muñoz, Antonia Zegers
  • Director
    Pablo Larraín
  • Producer
    Juan de Dios Larraín, Rocío Jadue
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

  • Release Date 29 June 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure
  • Cast
    Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, Olivier Richters
  • Director
    James Mangold
  • Producer
    Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel
Mission: Impossible &ndash; Dead Reckoning Part One

  • Release Date 12 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales
  • Director
    Christopher McQuarrie
  • Producer
    Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Jake Myers
