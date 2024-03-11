At the Oscars 2024 held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, last night (local time), Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer emerged as the undisputed winner, with the impressive biopic based on the life of the father of the atomic bomb bagging seven wins in major categories including Best Directing, Best Actor (for Cillian Murphy) and Best Picture, out of the 13 categories in which it was nominated. Robert Downey Jr. also took home the Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for playing the antagonist, Lewis Strauss, in the film.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which had eight nominations, won only one Oscar for Best Original Song, with Billie Eilish's “What Was I Made For?” emerging victorious. Margot Robbie's Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling performed "I'm Just Ken," also nominated in the same category, at the ceremony.

Golden Globes and Critics's Choice Awards winner Poor Things, which follows the story of a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, also won in four categories out of total 11 nominations on the night. The film's lead, Emma Stone, won Best Actress for her role, beating the likes of Lily Gladstone and Sandra Hüller.

Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest won in Best International Feature Film and Best Sound categories. The historical film is focussed on a German Nazi officer's family that starts living next door to the Auschwitz concentration camp during the second World War.

Godzilla Minus One created history by winning the first Academy Award for the Godzilla film franchise – which also had its first Oscar nomination this time. The Japanese monster film won in the Best Visual Effects category.

While Mission: Impossible film franchise also made its Oscar nomination debut this year, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One contending in the Best Sound category, eventually losing to the Zone of Interest.

Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar also took home the award in Best Live Action Short Film category. The acclaimed director was nominated for an Oscar for the seventh time, finally winning his first golden statuette for his short film made for Netflix.

Among other winners were American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, The Boy and the Heron, The Holdovers, The Last Repair Shop, 20 Days in Mariupol, and The War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko.

Surprisingly, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which had the third-highest number of nominations, didn't have a single win on the night. Bradley Copper's Maestro, with seven nominations, had a similar fate.

With that, here's the entire list of winners from this year's Oscars:

2024 Oscar Winners - The Full List

2024 Oscar for Best Picture

Oppenheimer — WINNER

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer— WINNER

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

2024 Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer — WINNER

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Emma Stone, Poor Things — WINNER

Annette Bening, Nyad

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

2024 Oscar for Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers — WINNER

America Ferrera, Barbie

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Jodie Foster, Nyad

2024 Oscar for Best Directing

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer— WINNER

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

2024 Oscar for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction) — WINNER

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Tony McNamara (Poor Things)

2024 Oscar for Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall) — WINNER

Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer (Maestro)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

David Hemingson (The Holdovers)

Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik (May December)

2024 Oscar for Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron — WINNER

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

2024 Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film

20 Days in Mariupol — WINNER

Bobi Wine: The People's President

Four Daughters

The Eternal Memory

To Kill a Tiger

2024 Oscar for Best International Feature Film

The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom — WINNER

Io Capitano, Italy

Perfect Days, Japan

Society of the Snow, Spain

The Teacher's Lounge, Germany

2024 Oscar for Best Animated Short Film

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko — WINNER

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

2024 Oscar for Best Live-Action Short Film

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar — WINNER

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The After

2024 Oscar for Best Documentary Short Film

The Last Repair Shop — WINNER

Island in Between

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

2024 Oscar for Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema, Oppenheimer— WINNER

Edward Lachman, El Conde

Matthew Libatique, Maestro

Robbie Ryan, Poor Things

Rodrigo Prieto, Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Oscar for Best Costume Design

Holly Waddington, Poor Things — WINNER

Ellen Mirojnick, Oppenheimer

Jacqueline Durran, Barbie

Jacqueline West, Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman, Napoleon

2024 Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston (Poor Things) — WINNER

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé (Society of the Snow)

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue (Golda)

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell (Maestro)

Luisa Abel (Oppenheimer)

2024 Oscar for Best Original Song

“What Was I Made For?”, Barbie — WINNER

“I'm Just Ken,” Barbie

“It Never Went Away,” American Symphony

“The Fire Inside,” Flamin' Hot

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Oscar for Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer— WINNER

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

John Williams, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Laura Karpman, American Fiction

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

2024 Oscar for Best Production Design

Poor Things — Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek — WINNER

Barbie — Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon — Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon — Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer — Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

2024 Oscar for Best Film Editing

Jennifer Lame, Oppenheimer— WINNER

Kevin Tent, The Holdovers

Laurent Sénéchal, Anatomy of a Fall

Thelma Schoonmaker, Killers of the Flower Moon

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, Poor Things

2024 Oscar for Best Sound

The Zone of Interest — Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn — WINNER

Maestro — Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One — Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer — Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo, Kevin O'Connell

The Creator — Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

2024 Oscar for Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One — WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One

Napoleon

The Creator