Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Collects Rs. 12 Crore in India on First Day of Release

Despite the weekday release, Mission Impossible 7 brings in strong collections on day one in India.

By ANI | Updated: 13 July 2023 17:47 IST
Photo Credit: Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hit theatres on July 12

  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning faced setbacks caused by COVID-19
  • The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One also stars Hayley Atwell

Tom Cruise enjoys a huge fan following in India. The day one collection of his new film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is proof of this fact. As per reports, the seventh part of the action-packed drama franchise minted over Rs. 12 crore in all languages in India on the opening day. Christopher McQuarrie has directed the spy action film, which also stars Hayley Atwell. The film follows a 60-something Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team as they work to take down a mysterious, all-powerful artificial intelligence force called 'The Entity'.

Variety reported that 'MI 7' is expected to make around $85 million (roughly Rs. 697 crore) to $95 million (roughly Rs. 779 crore) in North America and $160 million (roughly Rs. 1,313 crore) internationally in its first five days of release. This would result in a global opening of $250 million (roughly Rs. 2,052 crore). Mission: Impossible – Fallout currently holds the record with $61 million (roughly Rs. 500 crore), followed by 2000's Mission: Impossible II with $57.8 million (roughly Rs. 474 crore), as per Variety.

'MI 7' faced many setbacks caused by COVID-19 during its multi-year shoot. Filming was put on hold at least five times due to the pandemic, with Cruise and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie ultimately contracting the disease themselves, and audio of Cruise insisting that the crew abide by COVID restrictions went viral. The film finally hit theatres on July 12.

On Returning to the 'Mission Impossible' franchise, Cruise told The Hollywood Reporter, “We talked about it. We dreamed about it. It's very, very special. On Top Gun: Maverick, they kept pushing the movie and pushing the movie, and for (McQuarrie) and I, this is such an ambitious movie. And it was a very challenging film to produce, and then everything happened, and it was even more challenging. So to have this response…is very, very special.”

When asked if he felt pressure for his latest film to perform well at the box office, Cruise said, “I'm just going to make the best films that I can make, and I want them all to perform well, and I want all of the other films to perform well." He added, “I think about a movie in terms of the quality and longevity, I invest everything in it. So, really, my job is just to try to make the best film I possibly can to entertain the audience for that particular genre." Hollywood lovers have a lot of expectations from the film as it has been released in theatres at a time when a number of summer tentpoles underperformed at the box office, including The Flash, Elemental and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

  • Release Date 12 July 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Frederick Schmidt, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales
  • Director
    Christopher McQuarrie
  • Producer
    Christopher McQuarrie, Tom Cruise, David Ellison, Jake Myers
Further reading: Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise
