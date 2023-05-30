Technology News

Fast X Becomes First Hollywood Movie of the Year to Break the 100-Crore Mark in India

To be precise, the film made Rs. 105 crore during its 11-day run since its release on May 19.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 30 May 2023 12:55 IST
Fast X Becomes First Hollywood Movie of the Year to Break the 100-Crore Mark in India

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Vin Diesel and Daniela Melchior in a still from Fast X

Highlights
  • Fast X is currently the third-biggest studio release of 2023
  • It has grossed $515.6 million (about Rs. 4,266 crore) worldwide
  • Fast X: Part 2 is eyeing a release sometime in 2025

Fast X has become the first Hollywood film in 2023 to break the 100-crore mark at the Indian box office. Universal Pictures has confirmed that the 10th main instalment in the globe-trotting action franchise has collected an impressive Rs. 105 crore (about $1.26 million) during its 11-day run since its theatrical release on May 19. From a global standpoint, Fast X has made $515.6 million (about Rs. 4,266 crore), securing its place as the third-biggest studio release of the year. It currently sits right behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the former of which joined the billion-dollar club in less than a month.

The new Fast and Furious movie has made $402 million (about Rs. 3,327 crore) from areas outside the US and Canada, which includes the aforementioned $1.26 million from India. Despite the high numbers, a Deadline report notes that the figures saw a 58 percent drop across 84 markets. Fast X raked in another $113.5 million (about Rs. 939 crore) from the North America regions.

The film is currently competing with Disney's The Little Mermaid, which has only made $185.8 million (about Rs. 1,537 crore) at the global box office since its release last Friday. That said, analysts were quick to point out that the aquatic adventure's debut did not represent the biggest opening weekend for a live-action remake. Those are still held by The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast.

Fast X appears to be performing superbly well despite dinged reviews — even surpassing the set projections during its opening weekend. In it, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has a new formidable enemy in town — Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), who plans to break down the Toretto family in a quest for vengeance for his father's murder. In classic F&F fashion, the film promises plenty of swooshing cars, familial settlement, and explosions, with Dante even setting a spherical bomb loose out in the streets of the Vatican.

John Cena returns as Jakob Toretto, of course, having reconciled with his siblings Dom and Mia (Jordana Brewster) in F9. Other returning cast members include Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Sung Kang as Han Lue, and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty. Meanwhile, Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior are new additions.

During the CinemaCon event in late April, lead Diesel confirmed that Fast X: Part 2 was eyeing a release sometime in 2025. For the uninitiated, the franchise's end is designed with a two-part finale — albeit, Diesel revealed in an interview that plans for a trilogy aren't out of the question. “Without giving away too much I can say this. Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” he said. “And after the studio saw this part one, they said, 'Could you make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?'” Louis Leterrier will return as director for the sequel.

Fast X is now showing in theatres worldwide.

Fast X is now showing in theatres worldwide.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Fast X

Fast X

  • Release Date 19 May 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Brie Larson
  • Director
    Louis Leterrier
  • Producer
    Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend, Samantha Vincent
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
AI Means Everyone Can Now Be a Computer Programmer, Says Nvidia Chief


 
 

