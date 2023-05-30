Fast X has become the first Hollywood film in 2023 to break the 100-crore mark at the Indian box office. Universal Pictures has confirmed that the 10th main instalment in the globe-trotting action franchise has collected an impressive Rs. 105 crore (about $1.26 million) during its 11-day run since its theatrical release on May 19. From a global standpoint, Fast X has made $515.6 million (about Rs. 4,266 crore), securing its place as the third-biggest studio release of the year. It currently sits right behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the former of which joined the billion-dollar club in less than a month.

The new Fast and Furious movie has made $402 million (about Rs. 3,327 crore) from areas outside the US and Canada, which includes the aforementioned $1.26 million from India. Despite the high numbers, a Deadline report notes that the figures saw a 58 percent drop across 84 markets. Fast X raked in another $113.5 million (about Rs. 939 crore) from the North America regions.

The film is currently competing with Disney's The Little Mermaid, which has only made $185.8 million (about Rs. 1,537 crore) at the global box office since its release last Friday. That said, analysts were quick to point out that the aquatic adventure's debut did not represent the biggest opening weekend for a live-action remake. Those are still held by The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast.

Fast X appears to be performing superbly well despite dinged reviews — even surpassing the set projections during its opening weekend. In it, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) has a new formidable enemy in town — Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), who plans to break down the Toretto family in a quest for vengeance for his father's murder. In classic F&F fashion, the film promises plenty of swooshing cars, familial settlement, and explosions, with Dante even setting a spherical bomb loose out in the streets of the Vatican.

John Cena returns as Jakob Toretto, of course, having reconciled with his siblings Dom and Mia (Jordana Brewster) in F9. Other returning cast members include Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Sung Kang as Han Lue, and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty. Meanwhile, Brie Larson and Daniela Melchior are new additions.

During the CinemaCon event in late April, lead Diesel confirmed that Fast X: Part 2 was eyeing a release sometime in 2025. For the uninitiated, the franchise's end is designed with a two-part finale — albeit, Diesel revealed in an interview that plans for a trilogy aren't out of the question. “Without giving away too much I can say this. Going into making this movie, the studio asked if this could be a two-parter,” he said. “And after the studio saw this part one, they said, 'Could you make Fast X the finale, a trilogy?'” Louis Leterrier will return as director for the sequel.

Fast X is now showing in theatres worldwide.

