Technology News
English Edition

Once Upon a Time in Madras OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Once Upon a Time in Madras, a hyperlink thriller set in Chennai, intricately connects multiple lives through the journey of a single firearm.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 16:00 IST
Once Upon a Time in Madras OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube

The Tamil hyperlink thriller Once Upon a Time in Madras is set to make its OTT debut.

Highlights
  • Once Upon a Time in Madras, will stream on Aha Video starting January
  • It explores the ripple effects of a firearm's journey through multiple
  • The film has been lauded for its unique narrative approach
Advertisement

Once Upon a Time in Madras, a Tamil-language hyperlink thriller, is set to captivate audiences with its intricate storytelling. Revolving around a single firearm that weaves through multiple lives, the film portrays how one object can irrevocably alter destinies. Following its theatrical release on December 13, 2024, the movie has generated significant interest for its unique narrative style. The much-awaited OTT release date has now been confirmed, offering viewers the chance to experience this gripping tale from the comfort of their homes.

When and Where to Watch Once Upon a Time in Madras

The Tamil thriller Once Upon a Time in Madras will begin streaming on Aha Video on January 17, 2025, over a month after its cinema premiere. This OTT debut ensures the film reaches a larger audience, continuing its journey from the big screen to the digital platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Once Upon a Time in Madras

The trailer introduces a gripping tale centred around a gun that travels through different hands, drastically altering lives in Chennai. The story begins with Rangaraj, a retired army officer, whose actions set the chain of events in motion. The weapon eventually impacts a sanitation worker seeking justice, a father entangled in a tragic misunderstanding, and a husband resorting to crime to save his wife. Each story interconnects, culminating in a poignant commentary on unintended consequences.

Cast and Crew of Once Upon a Time in Madras

The film features Bharath and Abhirami in pivotal roles, supported by Thalaivasal Vijay, Pavithra Lakshmi, and a talented ensemble cast. Prasadh Murugan directs the film, with Jose Franklin composing the music. Cinematography is handled by K.S. Kalidoss and Kannan R., while Captain MP Anand produces the film under Friday Film Factory, alongside co-producers Haroon, Bala and PGS.

Reception of Once Upon a Time in Madras

Critics have praised the film's hyperlink format, noting its focus on societal themes and character-driven narratives. It has an IMDb rating of 8.8 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Once Upon a Time in Madras
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Top Offers on Washing Machines to Consider During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
Once Upon a Time in Madras OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series With 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched in India
  2. Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life Debuts in India
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 13-Jan19): Paatal Lok Season 2 and More
  4. Top Deals on Smartwatches During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  5. iPhone 17 Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Tipped to Get Smaller Batteries
  6. Global Samsung Galaxy S25+ With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Seen on Geekbench
  7. HMD Fusion Review
  8. TCL Launches 'World's Largest' 115-inch QD-Mini LED 4K TV in India: See Price
  9. Microsoft Introduces Pay-as-You-Go Copilot Chat With AI Agents
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find N5 Leaked Images Hint at Thinner Design, Redesigned Triple Camera Layout
  2. Retro Starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde OTT Rights Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Ramnagar Bunny OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Romantic Comedy Online?
  4. Laser Imaging Reveals Hidden 1,200-Year-Old Patterns on Chancay Mummies in Peru
  5. Once Upon a Time in Madras OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Microsoft Updates AutoGen Framework for AI Agents, Improves Developer Observability and Control
  7. Carbon Nanotube Fibers Can Be Fully Recycled Without Losing Properties, Claims New Study
  8. Google Partners The Associated Press to Bring Real-Time Information to Gemini
  9. Nothing Said to Raise Funding, Crosses $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales
  10. Realme Buds Wireless 5 ANC With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »