Once Upon a Time in Madras OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Once Upon a Time in Madras, a Tamil-language hyperlink thriller, is set to captivate audiences with its intricate storytelling. Revolving around a single firearm that weaves through multiple lives, the film portrays how one object can irrevocably alter destinies. Following its theatrical release on December 13, 2024, the movie has generated significant interest for its unique narrative style. The much-awaited OTT release date has now been confirmed, offering viewers the chance to experience this gripping tale from the comfort of their homes.

When and Where to Watch Once Upon a Time in Madras

The Tamil thriller Once Upon a Time in Madras will begin streaming on Aha Video on January 17, 2025, over a month after its cinema premiere. This OTT debut ensures the film reaches a larger audience, continuing its journey from the big screen to the digital platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Once Upon a Time in Madras

The trailer introduces a gripping tale centred around a gun that travels through different hands, drastically altering lives in Chennai. The story begins with Rangaraj, a retired army officer, whose actions set the chain of events in motion. The weapon eventually impacts a sanitation worker seeking justice, a father entangled in a tragic misunderstanding, and a husband resorting to crime to save his wife. Each story interconnects, culminating in a poignant commentary on unintended consequences.

Cast and Crew of Once Upon a Time in Madras

The film features Bharath and Abhirami in pivotal roles, supported by Thalaivasal Vijay, Pavithra Lakshmi, and a talented ensemble cast. Prasadh Murugan directs the film, with Jose Franklin composing the music. Cinematography is handled by K.S. Kalidoss and Kannan R., while Captain MP Anand produces the film under Friday Film Factory, alongside co-producers Haroon, Bala and PGS.

Reception of Once Upon a Time in Madras

Critics have praised the film's hyperlink format, noting its focus on societal themes and character-driven narratives. It has an IMDb rating of 8.8 / 10.