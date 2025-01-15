Technology News
Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Unveiled: Everything You Need to Know

Meenakshi Chaudhary steps in for Sreeleela in Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2025 15:24 IST
Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Unveiled: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Anaganaga Oka Raju teaser released on Naveen Polishetty's birthday

Highlights
  • Anaganaga Oka Raju teaser released on Naveen Polishetty's birthday
  • Meenakshi Chaudhary replaces Sreeleela as the female lead
  • The film promises light-hearted comedy and wedding chaos
A pre-wedding teaser for Naveen Polishetty's upcoming film Anaganaga Oka Raju was released on his birthday, introducing Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. The film, which revolves around the comedic chaos of wedding preparations, marks a major casting change as Meenakshi steps in for Sreeleela, who exited due to scheduling conflicts. Directed by debutant Maari, the film promises an entertaining narrative, with Naveen's comic timing at the forefront.

When and Where to Watch Anaganaga Oka Raju

The film, produced by Sithara Entertainments under Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, is set for a 2025 theatrical release. The exact release date has not been disclosed yet. After its theatrical release, it will be available to watch in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on Netflix.

Official Teaser and Plot of Anaganaga Oka Raju

The teaser highlights Naveen Polishetty's portrayal of Raju as he humorously navigates the challenges of wedding planning. A standout moment includes a comedic exchange where Raju makes an audacious call to business magnate Mukesh Ambani. The teaser also introduces Meenakshi Chaudhary's character during a wedding photoshoot scene. With lighthearted humour and quirky situations, the teaser sets the tone for a fun-filled storyline.

Cast and Crew of Anaganaga Oka Raju

Naveen Polishetty leads the cast, joined by Meenakshi Chaudhary in the female lead role. The film's music is composed by Mickey J Meyer, adding to the vibrant mood of the narrative. The directorial debut of Maari is supported by a strong production team, making it a much-anticipated release.

 

Further reading: Anaganaga Oka Raju, Naveen Polishetty, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sreeleela, wedding comedy, Telugu films, new film teaser, Sithara Entertainments
Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Unveiled: Everything You Need to Know
