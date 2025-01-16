Technology News
Top Offers on Washing Machines to Consider During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale started on January 13.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 January 2025 16:00 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 will end on January 19

Highlights
  • The sale offers up to 60 percent discount on washing machines
  • Shoppers can avail of no-cost EMIs
  • Customers can avail of additional coupon discounts during the sale
Are you planning to buy a new washing machine or upgrade your existing model to make your laundry days less of a hassle? The ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 offers discounts of up to 60 percent on washing machines. The sale that started on January 13 currently lists several top-load and front-load washing machines that are now available with more affordable price tags. The e-commerce website has also partnered with lenders to provide an instant discount of 10 percent on purchases made using eligible credit cards and EMI transactions. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons, and exchange offers. 

A wide range of washing machines from brands like SamsungLG, and more are available at slashed rates in the Amazon Great Republic Day 2025 sale. They are claimed to offer high efficiency, reduced noise, automatic load sensors, and multiple washing settings.

LG's front-load fully automatic washing machine with Wi-Fi connectivity and 9kg capacity, is listed for Rs. 38,990 in the ongoing sale, down from Rs. 53,990. Similarly, Bosch's 9kg fully automatic front load mashing machine with built-in heater at Rs. 38,900, instead of the original price of Rs. 59,900.

Buyers can avail 10 percent on purchases made using SBI Cards and EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can get up to a 5 percent instant discount. Certain products are lusted with coupon discounts exchange discounts, and no-cost EMI offers. 

Best Deals on Washing Machines on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Product Name MRP Sale Price Amazon Link
LG 9kg Fully-Automatic Front Load (FHP1209Z5M)   Rs. 53,990 Rs. 38,990 Buy Now
Bosch 9kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WGA1420TIN)  Rs. 59,990 Rs. 38,900 Buy Now
Samsung 9kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL) Rs. 30,500 Rs. 23,990 Buy Now
IFB 9Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (TL801MG1) Rs. 48,290 Rs. 37,990 Buy Now
Whirlpool 8Kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H)  Rs. 26,500 Rs. 18,990 Buy Now

Bosch 8kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2826BIN) 		 Rs. 56,490 Rs. 34,490 Buy Now
Google Partners The Associated Press to Bring Real-Time Information to Gemini

