The upcoming Telugu web series Home Town is poised to take viewers on an emotional journey when it premieres on the Aha streaming platform in 2025. Directed by Srikanth and featuring Prajwal, Sairam, and Anirudh in pivotal roles, the series explores the nostalgic connection individuals have with their roots. Centred around themes of dreams, memories, and farewells, the show promises to resonate deeply with anyone who cherishes the bonds of home and childhood.

When and Where to Watch Home Town

Home Town is scheduled to stream exclusively on Aha in 2025. An exact release date is expected to be announced soon. Subscribers of Aha can look forward to immersing themselves in this heartfelt narrative crafted with relatable characters and a universal appeal.

Official Trailer and Plot of Home Town

The storyline focuses on the return to one's origins and the emotions tied to places that shape a person's identity. The plot delves into the essence of life in a home that holds countless memories, portraying the joys and struggles of revisiting one's past. While the trailer has not been released yet, it is anticipated to feature visuals that capture the essence of village life and urban transitions.

Cast and Crew of Home Town

Directed by Srikanth, the series showcases Prajwal, Sairam, and Anirudh in lead roles. Cinematography by Dev and art direction by Gandhi bring authenticity to the visuals. Editor Carthick ensures seamless storytelling, while music composed by Suresh Bobbili—featuring contributions from Junaid Kumar and Kiran Kiran—enhances the emotional tone. Produced by Rajashekhar Medaram under MNOP and Amogha Arts, the project benefits from the creative oversight of Vinod and the support of co-producer Sharveen.