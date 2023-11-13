Technology News

Apple Vision Pro 2 Specifications Leak, Could Feature Redesigned Rear Strap: Report

Apple Vision Pro 2 could be equipped with a slightly modified design that relocates the speakers currently located on the wearer's temples.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 November 2023 16:30 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's Vision Pro headset is expected to go on sale in early 2024

Highlights
  • Apple Vision Pro 2 could feature a redesigned rear strap
  • The headset is said to be equipped with dual Micro OLED displays
  • Apple is yet to announce plans to launch a Vision Pro successor
Apple Vision Pro 2 — the second-generation spatial computer from Apple — is reportedly in development and specifications of the wearable headset have now leaked online. The company's first Apple Vision Pro model will go on sale for the first time in 2024, but the firm is already tipped to be working on a new Vision Pro model that could arrive at a cheaper price point. The headset could come with changes to the rear strap — offering a more simplified design.

A MacRumors report citing unnamed sources states that the second-generation Apple Vision Pro headset will be equipped with two Micro OLED displays with semi-automatic interpupillary distance (IPD) adjustment, a TrueDepth camera, four computer vision cameras, two RGB cameras, two low-light infrared illuminators, and a range of sensors also found on mobile devices such as a gyroscope and accelerometer.

The second-generation Apple Vision Pro is codenamed Project Alaska and has an internal identifier N109, according to the report. Bearing a similar resemblance to the first-generation model that was unveiled at WWDC 2023, the Apple Vision Pro 2 will reportedly feature redesigned, flatter rear strap that bear a simpler design and appearance compared to the one on the first headset.

Another change to the next wearable spatial computer from Apple will be the location of the speakers. While unveiling the headset, Apple stated that the Vision Pro would have an audio module located at the wearer's temples with speakers aimed at the wearer's ear. However, the second-generation headset may not be equipped with these speakers and instead come with support for an external audio accessory, according to the report.

Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed in his Power On newsletter that Apple was working on an Apple Vision headset model with fewer sensors and a cheaper price tag. In order to lower the price of the headset, Apple would need to cut a notable feature found on the Vision Pro — EyeSight. This feature displays the wearer's eyes on a curved OLED panel outside the headset, when they are not using the headset in immersive mode.

According to the report, the Apple Vision Pro 2 could be unveiled by the company in 2026. However, it is worth taking this information with a pinch of salt as there is no word from the company on this front. The company is expected to launch the Vision Pro headset in the US starting in early 2024, according to details shared by the company earlier this year.

David Delima
David Delima
David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works.
