Netflix's annual Geeked Week digital showcase is back, offering glimpses at its upcoming projects. The virtual event kicks off November 6, marked Stranger Things Day, and continues throughout the week until November 12, with news and sneak peeks from highly anticipated projects such as Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action adaptation, and more. In addition to the official Geeked Week website, the show will be available to stream on Netflix's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook accounts. With the streamer's gradual pivot into gaming, fans can expect some exciting development on that end as well — presumably, the ability to cloud stream games onto a TV.

The streamer has dropped a partial schedule for what to expect from each Geeked Week showcase, in varying lengths. We kick off with Stranger Things Day, where I'd expect updates for the fifth and final season of the eponymous sci-fi series, still aiming for a 2025 release despite the ongoing Hollywood actors' strike. In it, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is expected to play a major role as our heroes explore the history behind the parallel realm of the Upside Down universe — the place where the Demogorgon and Mind Flayer popped out of. There's also a Stranger Things animated series in development at Netflix, whose events are supposedly set after the mainline show, with a style similar to cartoons from the 1980s. The company is leaning heavily on animated adaptations, promising new looks from Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and the Devil May Cry series.

On November 9 at 1pm PT in the US —Nov 10, 2:30am IST in India —Netflix will bring teasers for The Umbrella Academy season 4, The Dragon Prince, and Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series. The studio just dropped a first look at its multiple Fire Nation characters, with Daniel Dae Kim (Stowaway) playing Fire Lord Ozai, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, and Elizabeth Yu (May December) as Princess Azula. The creators of the original Nickelodeon series Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino were attached as executive producers and showrunners, but later exited the project due to creative differences. I'm guessing Netflix will adapt the first season of the anime-styled series akin to how they adapted One Piece live-action from the first East Blue Saga arc from the manga and anime. Speaking of which, it appears that One Piece will be a part of Geeked Week as well, seeing as it was recently renewed for a second season.

November 10 brings more news on the live-action take on Yu Yu Hakusho — out December 14 — the popular spirit detective anime from Hunter x Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi. Then there's 3 Body Problem, an adaptation of author Cixin Liu's book, where a young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time. It's from the creators of Game of Thrones — David Benioff and D. B. Weiss — so a lot of eyes will be on this one. On November 11, we get more details on the long-gestating fantasy film starring Millie Bobby Brown, Damsel, alongside some exclusive footage to prime us for the Scott Pilgrim anime, coming November 17.

Closing things off on November 12 at 4:30pm PT — Nov 13, 6am IST — is Snyder's highly-anticipated dystopian space opera, Rebel Moon. The interstellar adventure follows an enigmatic young woman Kora (Sofia Boutella), who embarks on a trip to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help take a stand against the oppressive empire led by the Regent Balisaurus. For the uninitiated, the film has been divided into two halves, with Part 1: A Child of Fire eyeing a December 22 release on Netflix, and Part 2: The Scargiver out on April 19, 2024. In an interview, the director also promised additional explicit cuts of both parts as well. Bear in mind that the aforementioned titles are merely highlights and that Netflix is likely to have more surprises in store for us.

