Spotify users on Android and iOS can view the personalised Wrapped experience

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 1 December 2022 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: Spotify

Users can access Spotify Wrapped 2022 via the Home and Search

  • Spotify Wrapped 2022 celebrates the year gone by
  • Arijit Singh remains the most streamed artist on Spotify in India
  • Spotify has also introduced new features to the Wrapped experience

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is now live — giving users a personalised look at their top artists, albums, songs, playlists, and podcasts from this year. The 2022 Spotify Wrapped include a "Your Listening Personality" indicator, which assigns listeners one out of 16 different personalities. You can now access your Spotify Wrapped 2022 via the Home and Search pages in the Spotify app on Android and iOS. The Swedish audio streaming service has also launched its Wrapped 2022 creator experience for podcasters and artists — just as with previous years — which features a dedicated microsite experience that allows creators to view all the ways in which their fans listened to their content this year.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 'Your Listening Personality'

As we just noted, the highlight feature on this year's Spotify Wrapped is the Your Listening Personality indicator. It features 16 different Spotify-created 'listening personalities' which have been curated based on different users' music tastes and listening trends. Each user will be assigned a personality with the help of AI, and data of the music listening choices the user has made.

The 16 personalities are computed based on different parameters that mimic the personality indicators in psychology such as familiarity vs. exploration, loyalty vs. variety, timeliness vs. newness, and commonality vs. uniqueness. You'll also be granted a personality acronym, akin to the Myers–Briggs Type Indicator.

The different personalities curated based on these parameters include The Adventurer, The Early Adopter, The Deep Diver, and The Devotee, amongst other personality types, according to a blogpost by the company.

How to share Spotify Wrapped 2022

As you go through your Spotify Wrapped 2022, you will be able to share individual and collective Wrapped cards. Meanwhile, a personalised Snapchat lens has also been introduced that reflects the users' Listening Personality. Wrapped-themed apparel for Bitmojis, and custom Wrapped-themed GIFs have also been made available across all Giphy partners.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is available to both free and premium users who have streamed at least 30 tracks for over 30 seconds. Users must ensure that they are updated to the latest version of the Spotify app on their devices in order to access the feature, the company said.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 for artists

Spotify introduced artist messages from more than a hundred artists in 2021, and this year the company has expanded the list to include messages from over 40,000 artists around the globe. Notable inclusions from India on the list are Anirudh Ravichander, Anuv Jain, Armaan Malik, A.R. Rahman, Asees Kaur, Badshah, Darshan Raval, G.V. Prakash, Harrdy Sandhu, J Balvin, Jonita Gandhi, Karan Aujla, KING, KR$NA, Neha Kakkar, Prateek Kuhad, Raftaar, Ritviz, and Shreya Ghoshal.

Here are some of the key trends in India on Spotify Wrapped 2022.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 most streamed artist in India

  1. Arijit Singh

Spotify Wrapped 2022 other top artists

  1. Pritam
  2. A. R. Rahman
  3. Anirudh Ravichander
  4. Shreya Ghoshal
  5. AP Dhillon
  6. Tanishk Bagchi
  7. Devi Sri Prasad
  8. Sid Sriram

Spotify Wrapped 2022 most streamed song

  1. Excuses” by AP Dhillon, Intense, Gurinder Gill

Spotify Wrapped 2022 other top songs

  1. Pasoori by Shae Gill, Ali Sethi, Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, Abdullah Siddiquii
  2. Kesariya by Pritam, Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya
  3. No Love by Shubh
  4. Chaand Baaliyan by Aaditya A
  5. Raataan Lambiyan by Tanishk Baagchi, Jubin Nautiyal, Asees Kaur
  6. Heat Waves by Glass Animals
  7. Tu Aake Dekhle by KING, Arpan Kumar
  8. Arabic Kuthu - Halamithi Habibo by Anirudh Ravichander, Jonita Gandhi, Sivakarthikeyan
  9. Ranjha by Jasleen Royal, B Praak, Anvita Dutta, Romy

Spotify Wrapped 2022 top streamed album in India

  1. Sidhu Moosewala's Moosetape

Spotify Wrapped 2022 other top streamed albums in India

  1. Shershaah
  2. AP Dhillon's Hidden Gems
  3. Kabir Singh
  4. Pritam's Brahmastra
  5. Anirudh Ravichander's Beast
  6. Anirudh Ravichander's Vikram
  7. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
  8. Thiruchitrambalam
  9. Aashiqui 2

Spotify Wrapped 2022 most streamed playlists

  1. Top Hits Hindi
  2. New Music Punjabi
  3. Punjabi 101
  4. Latest Tamil Hot Hits
  5. Tamil Bollywood Mush

Spotify Wrapped 2022 most popular podcasts

  1. The Sex Podcast by Leeza Mangaldas
  2. The Mythpat Podcast
  3. The Ranveer Show
  4. Chanakya Niti
  5. On Purpose with Jay Shetty
  6. Naallanaa Murukku - The RJ Balaji Podcast
  7. The Joe Rogan Experience
  8. The Ranveer Show Hindi
  9. Dear Teenage Me Ajay Bhalla

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Wrapped 2022, Spotify Wrapped, Arijit Singh, A. R. Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, Shreya Ghoshal, AP Dhillon, Tanishk Bagchi, Devi Sri Prasad, Sid Sriram, Sidhu Moosewala
