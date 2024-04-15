Technology News
Spotify Tipped to Be Working on ‘Advanced Mixing Tools’ Features for Playlists

Spotify’s playlist remixing features are said to be available in a new Music Pro premium tier.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2024 18:42 IST
Spotify Tipped to Be Working on ‘Advanced Mixing Tools’ Features for Playlists

Photo Credit: Pexels/John Tekeridis

The Spotify remix feature is said to sequence tracks with a similar key, tempo, and style together

Highlights
  • The remixing tools let users add different transition styles to tracks
  • Spotify could also automatically remix a playlist for users
  • Spotify recently released an AI feature to create personalised playlists
Spotify is tipped to be working on a new feature that will allow users to remix their playlists with “advanced mixing tools”. The mixing tools could allow users to add different transition styles, as well as sequence tracks with a similar key, tempo, and style together. These features could be part of the company's rumoured Music Pro premium plan whose main attraction is said to be lossless music offering. Notably, last week the music streaming giant released a new AI feature that will allow users to create personalised playlists by just entering text prompts.

The information about the new mixing tools comes from a Threads post by tipster Chris Messina (via TechCrunch), who found strings of codes in the latest beta version that reveal what these supposed mixing tools can do. Based on the screenshots shared by Messina, the feature will allow users to “Flex your DJ skills with different transition styles to create the ultimate mix.”

But it is not just transition styles which will be offered, as per the tipster. Other code samples state, “Automatically reorders your mix by sequencing tracks with a similar key, tempo, and style together.” This feature could potentially allow users to fine-tune the entire playlist without much effort. Mentions of “advanced mixing tools” were also spotted, suggesting users could also get granular control on DJ-like features to manipulate tracks with beats and more. Potentially users could also speed up tracks, also known as nightcore songs, which have become popular in recent years.

These features could be offered with Spotify's rumoured Music Pro plan. According to a post by Reddit user Hypixely, who found code samples relating to a new premium tier, the plan's main attraction could be lossless music with up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC. The tipster also claims that instead of being a separate subscription tier, it will be offered as an add-on that users can bundle on top of their existing plan. Years ago, Spotify HiFi was rumoured to offer lossless music, but the feature never arrived on the streaming platform.

Messina, in a recent post, claimed that Spotify has already begun rolling out the Music Pro add-on to users through the Connect menu. Screenshots shared by the tipster reveal a new option which states “Lose yourself in Lossless” and describes the feature as “Your favourite music in 16-bit and 24-bit high fidelity sound”. The tipster revealed that the streaming quality will depend on the device. Messina said that he got access to the feature despite not upgrading or changing his plan. It is not clear whether Spotify will charge users for this feature.

Comments

