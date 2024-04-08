Technology News
  Spotify Releases AI Powered Personalised Playlist Feature in Beta for Premium Users

Spotify Premium users will be able to find the feature at the bottom of the “Your Library” tab.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2024 16:32 IST
Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify said that it has placed measures around offensive prompts

Highlights
  • The Spotify AI Playlist feature will be available in both Android and iOS
  • The feature is being released first in the UK and Australia
  • Once a playlist is created, users can preview and delete tracks
Spotify has released an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered feature that will allow users to create personalised playlists by just entering text prompts. The AI Playlist feature is a follow-up to its AI DJ, which was launched last year. The new feature is currently in open beta testing and is being extended to users who have signed up for its Beta programme. However, the feature is only being introduced in select regions and will be available for Premium subscribers. Notably, the music streaming giant is reportedly planning to raise its subscription prices in the US.

In an official post, Spotify announced the new AI Playlist feature in beta and said that it will be made available to Android and iOS users in the UK and Australia first, and then will be expanded to other regions. Describing the feature, the company said, “Looking for “an indie folk playlist to give my brain a big warm hug,” “relaxing music to tide me over during allergy season,” or “a playlist that makes me feel like the main character”? AI Playlist has you covered.”

Those who are Premium subscribers and live in the abovementioned regions can find the AI Playlist feature in the Your Library section located at the bottom right corner of the home page. Typing the ‘+' icon in the library opens up a new panel which offers options to build a playlist and Blend multiple playlists together. The list now has a third option at the bottom which lets users create AI playlists.

Tapping on the option opens a new screen with a text field at the bottom. Here users can write a prompt to ask the AI to create a new playlist. The music streaming giant recommends adding a combination of genres, moods, artists, or decades to create a successful playlist, however, users can enter creative prompts too. Users can reference places, animals, activities, movie characters, colours, and emojis and the AI will still be able to create a playlist.

Spotify uses a combination of a large language model (LLM) and its personalisation engine to create playlists. This means any playlists created will take the user's preference into consideration. Spotify has also revealed that it has placed measures for prompts that are offensive.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify features, Artificial intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
