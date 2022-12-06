Technology News
loading

Yashoda Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Stream December 9 on Amazon Prime Video

The Telugu-language survival thriller will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam language dubs.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 6 December 2022 15:53 IST
Yashoda Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Stream December 9 on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Amazon Prime Video

Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, and Murali Sharma

Highlights
  • Yashoda was released in theatres on November 11
  • The film received mixed reviews from the critics and audience
  • Yashoda will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video India in five languages

Yashoda, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from December 9, the streamer announced on Tuesday.

In a press release, the Amazon streaming service said the Telugu movie will also be available to its subscribers with dubs in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Directed by filmmaker duo Hareesh Narayan and K. Hari Shankar, the survival thriller featured Prabhu in the titular role of Yashoda, a woman who agrees to join a surrogate program out of desperation to find her missing sister. Things start to go haywire when revelations about the high-end surrogate facility come to light.

The movie was released in theatres on November 11 to mixed reviews.

“When Yashoda was written, we knew that the audience would find this thrilling adventure worth watching. Samantha's performance, and the incredible work done by the team has all paid off well. We are extremely thrilled with the response that the film has gotten across the country and cannot wait for the response of the global audience,” co-director Narayan said in a prepared statement.

His partner Shanker added to the statement, saying, “Yashoda is a rare masterpiece in India's sci-fi genre, and a lot of exemplary minds have come together to bring the story to screen. Such stories from the south Indian film industry are doing wonders pan-India, and that in itself is a matter of great pride for the team. We are thankful to Prime Video for allowing us the global platform that this film deserves.”

Yashoda also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, and Murali Sharma.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Yashoda

Yashoda

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Samantha, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Divya Sripada, Kalpika Ganesh, Priyanka Sharma, Rajiv Kumar Aneja
  • Director
    Hari Shanka, Harish Narayan
  • Producer
    Sivalenka Krishna Prasad
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: yashoda, yashoda movie, yashoda movie ott, yashoda movie ott release date, yashoda movie ott platform, yashoda movie prime video, amazon prime video, samantha ruth prabhu
Apple Faces Antitrust Complaints in Brazil, Mexico Over 'Anti-Competitive Practices'
Featured video of the day
New to Twitter? Here Are Some Interesting Features You Should Know About
Yashoda Starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Stream December 9 on Amazon Prime Video
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hackers Failed to Take Down ICMR Website Despite 6,000 Attempts: Official
  2. Realme Pad X Review
  3. Apple Faces Complaints in These Countries Over 'Anti-Competitive Practices'
  4. Blaupunkt BTW20 TWS Earphones With Battery Level Indicator Launched in India
  5. Realme Buds Q2 Review
  6. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in December
  7. Fortnite Update Adds Cute Creatures, Brings Back Tilted Towers
  8. Reliance’s JioGamesCloud Now Available As Free Beta to All: Details
  9. FIFA 23 Review: Barely Even Trying
  10. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
#Latest Stories
  1. ChatGPT Temporarily Banned on Stack Overflow as Chatbot Was Giving Incorrect Answers
  2. Microsoft Teams Update Adds Ability to View 49 Videos at Once, Schedule Messages: All Details
  3. Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Specifications Leak via TENAA Listing, Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Google Pixel Watch Gets First-Ever OTA Update, Brings Fixes and Improvements
  5. Adobe Stock to Accept Generative AI Artworks, Updates Guidelines for Submissions
  6. Meta Oversight Board Calls for Overhaul of 'Cross-Check' Programme That Prioritises VIP Users
  7. Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Get Ceramic, Glass, Leather Back Options, More Details Leaked
  8. TSMC Set to Expand US Semiconductor Plant in Arizona, Plans to Build a Second Facility in by 2026
  9. ICMR Website Hit With 6,000 Unsuccessful Hacking Attempts in a Day, Government Official Says
  10. Sony Ready to Make Humanoid Robots Quickly Once Usage Becomes Clear, CTO Hiroaki Kitano Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.