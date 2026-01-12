Technology News
Google Maps Audio Navigation Problems Could Affect Driver Safety, Make Navigation Confusing: Report

Even when a specific route is selected, Google Maps may switch to a faster one with little or no warning.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 10:44 IST
Google Maps Audio Navigation Problems Could Affect Driver Safety, Make Navigation Confusing: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Priscilla Du Preez

Problems were also reported with the way Google Maps reads road numbers

Highlights
  • Voice navigation reportedly fails in multilingual areas like South Africa
  • The Google Maps app changes routes without clear user approval
  • Drivers reportedly face risk when relying only on spoken directions
Google Maps is facing renewed scrutiny over the reliability of its audio navigation, with reports pointing to recurring problems with pronunciation, route changes, and spoken directions during everyday driving. A recent report with first-hand accounts details how these issues can make navigation confusing and, in some cases, risky, especially for users who depend primarily on voice guidance rather than on-screen maps. The findings raise broader questions about how well the app handles real-world driving conditions across different regions and languages.

Google Maps Navigation Issues Highlight Problems With Voice Guidance and Rerouting

According to an Android Authority report, audio navigation on Google Maps becomes essential in situations where a phone mount is not always available, there is no built-in car display, and the phone needs to be kept out of sight in high-crime areas.

The report highlights particular challenges in multilingual regions such as South Africa, which has 12 official languages. Many street and area names use Afrikaans, Xhosa, and other local terms, but Google Maps allows only one language to be selected at a time. This can lead to severe mispronunciations, sometimes making place names unrecognisable rather than just slightly incorrect.

Problems were also reported with the way Google Maps reads road numbers. In one case, the route MR559 was spoken as “Mister 559” until the vehicle reached the road, after which the app switched to the correct format. Similar issues were noted with other highways that use letters and numbers.

These pronunciation errors are compounded by how turn instructions are delivered. The report says Google Maps does not always clearly state whether a turn is to the left or right. In busy suburbs with many intersections, this forces drivers to rely on street names that may not be spoken clearly or correctly.

Another major issue raised is the app's tendency to change routes automatically. Even when a specific route is selected, Google Maps may switch to a faster one with little or no warning. Sometimes a brief on-screen prompt allows the change to be cancelled, but this requires interacting with the phone while driving. In other cases, the route changes without any notification at all.

This behaviour can be especially problematic for people who choose routes based on safety, traffic levels, road conditions, familiarity, or scenic value rather than travel time alone. The report described cases where navigation was redirected through unintended towns and away from deliberately chosen routes.

The publication suggests that Google Maps should let users opt-in to route changes instead of making them opt-out, and that they should be given more control over rerouting preferences. While future AI features, such as Gemini integration, could improve language handling, it also warns that adding new features should not come at the expense of addressing existing navigation issues. Based on these experiences, the report concludes that Google Maps may not be fully reliable for users who depend solely on audio navigation, and that alternative navigation apps may offer a more dependable option.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google Maps Features, Google Maps Update, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
