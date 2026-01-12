Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: iQOO Smartphone Deals Revealed

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to go live starting January 16, and just like the company's other flagship sale events, individuals will see discounts and deals across a wide range of devices, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, speakers, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. While the e-commerce giant has not revealed many deals for the upcoming sale, iQOO India has now shared the discounted prices of some of its handsets that will be available during the sale.

iQOO Smartphone Offers Revealed

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of iQOO announced the on-sale prices of several smartphones the company launched last year. The biggest highlight in the list is the iQOO 15, the flagship smartphone, which was launched in November 2025. It features a 6.85-inch display with a 144 refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

The iQOO 15 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 72,999; however, during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the company said the handset will be available for Rs. 65,999. Notably, this price is inclusive of all taxes and offers, so some individuals might not be able to get this exact value unless they have specific bank cards. Buyers will also have the option to opt for a no-cost EMI option if they do not wish to pay the entire amount upfront.

Another handset that witnesses a price reduction during the sale is the iQOO Neo 10. It was launched in May 2025 and features a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The device is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

Throughout the year, the smartphone's price kept increasing due to the ongoing RAM shortage and subsequent component price hikes. However, during the sale, the iQOO Neo 10 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 33,999.

Apart from this, the iQOO Neo 10R will be available at the price of Rs. 24,999, the iQOO Z10 will cost Rs. 20,499, and the iQOO Z10R's on-sale price will be Rs. 18,499 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. In the budget segment, the iQOO z10x is priced at Rs. 13,499, and the iQOO Z10 lite will be available at Rs. 9,999.