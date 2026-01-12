Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: iQOO Smartphone Deals Revealed

The iQOO 15, which is priced at Rs. 72,999, will be available for Rs. 65,999 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 January 2026 09:04 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: iQOO Smartphone Deals Revealed

iQOO is also offering no-cost EMI options for multiple smartphones during the Amazon sale

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 15 was launched in November 2025
  • The iQOO Neo 10 will be priced at Rs. 33,999 during the sale
  • Amazon sale will go live starting January 16
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to go live starting January 16, and just like the company's other flagship sale events, individuals will see discounts and deals across a wide range of devices, including smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, earbuds, speakers, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. While the e-commerce giant has not revealed many deals for the upcoming sale, iQOO India has now shared the discounted prices of some of its handsets that will be available during the sale.

iQOO Smartphone Offers Revealed

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of iQOO announced the on-sale prices of several smartphones the company launched last year. The biggest highlight in the list is the iQOO 15, the flagship smartphone, which was launched in November 2025. It features a 6.85-inch display with a 144 refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

The iQOO 15 was launched at a starting price of Rs. 72,999; however, during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale, the company said the handset will be available for Rs. 65,999. Notably, this price is inclusive of all taxes and offers, so some individuals might not be able to get this exact value unless they have specific bank cards. Buyers will also have the option to opt for a no-cost EMI option if they do not wish to pay the entire amount upfront.

Another handset that witnesses a price reduction during the sale is the iQOO Neo 10. It was launched in May 2025 and features a 6.78-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The device is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

Throughout the year, the smartphone's price kept increasing due to the ongoing RAM shortage and subsequent component price hikes. However, during the sale, the iQOO Neo 10 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 33,999.

Apart from this, the iQOO Neo 10R will be available at the price of Rs. 24,999, the iQOO Z10 will cost Rs. 20,499, and the iQOO Z10R's on-sale price will be Rs. 18,499 during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale. In the budget segment, the iQOO z10x is priced at Rs. 13,499, and the iQOO Z10 lite will be available at Rs. 9,999.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Processor offers good performance
  • Vibrant 120Hz display with skinny borders
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Bad
  • Heats up when stressed
  • Plasticy build quality
  • Lacks NFC
  • Overall still camera quality isn't great
  • Low light video isn't up to expectations
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z10R 5G

iQOO Z10R 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast HDR-capable curved-edge display
  • Smooth software experience
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Only 2 years OS and 3 years of SMRs
  • Jarring haptics
  • Average overall camera performance
Read detailed iQOO Z10R 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026, Amazon sale, Amazon, iQOO 15, iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Z10, iQOO
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Review: The New Gold Standard

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: iQOO Smartphone Deals Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: iQOO Smartphone Deals Revealed
  2. These OnePlus, Samsung Phones Will Be on Sale During Amazon's Next Sale
  3. Vivo X200T Confirmed to Launch in India Soon: See Expected Specs
  4. Vivo Y500i With a 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched
  5. These Smartphones Will Be Discounted During Flipkart Republic Day Sale
  6. OnePlus Freedom Sale Slashes Prices of Phones, Tablets, and More Products
  7. Instagram Denies Reports of Data Breach, Says 'Accounts Are Secure'
  8. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Laptop Deals Teased
  9. Here's When Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Will Launch in China
#Latest Stories
  1. After OpenAI, Now Anthropic Introduces Claude for Healthcare AI Tools
  2. Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design Launch Date, Colourways Announced; Set to Arrive Alongside Magic 8 Pro Air
  3. Mahasenha Volume 1 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Mystical Thriller Online?
  4. Kirkkan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. OnePlus 15T Colourways, RAM, Storage Variants Leaked Online; Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  6. Vivo X200T India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed: Expected Specifications
  7. Bitcoin Trades Flat as Crypto Markets Enter Consolidation Phase
  8. Forza Horizon 6 and Fable Gameplay to Debut at Xbox Developer Direct on January 22
  9. Instagram Denies Reports of Hacking and Data Breach, Says ‘Accounts Are Secure’
  10. Shell OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Elizabeth Moss and Kate Hudson’s Psychological Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »