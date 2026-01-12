Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Discounts on OnePlus 15, Samsung Galaxy A55 and More Smartphones Revealed

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin in India on January 16.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 13:01 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer an instant discount of 10 percent with SBI credit cards.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will begin in India later this week. While the sale event is still a few days away, the e-commerce giant has teased the smartphones that will be available at discounted prices during its Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Apart from smartphones, the company will also list tablets, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances at relatively low prices, Amazon recently announced. Customers will also be able to avail of cashback offers and exchange bonuses during the sale.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Deals on Smartphones Revealed

A microsite on the e-commerce platform has been updated to reveal various deals and discounts on smartphones that will be offered during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. The company has revealed that the recently launched OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, along with the OnePlus Nord 5, Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, will be available to customers at discounted prices.

oneplus 15 review ndtv ergonomics

Launched in India in November 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the OnePlus 15 will be available during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 at a discounted price of Rs. 68,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus 15R will be available for purchase at Rs. 44.999, coming down from its launch price of Rs. 47,999. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord 5 and the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G will be offered at discounted prices of Rs. 30,999 and Rs. 23,999, respectively.

oneplus 15r review ndtv design

Other smartphones, including Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, Redmi A4 5G, and Lava Bold N1 5G, will also be available with slashed price tags of Rs. 12,999, Rs. 11,499, Rs. 8,299, and Rs. 7,249, respectively, during the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

It is noteworthy that these prices include the bank discounts and the coupon offers that Amazon will offer during the upcoming sale event. Additionally, the e-commerce giant has teased that Apple's iPhone 15 will also be listed at a discounted price. However, the company has yet to reveal the discounted price of the phone.

This comes shortly after iQOO revealed the list of phones that will be available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. You can read more about it here.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Dhruv Raghav
Disney+ to Launch Vertical Video Feed to Rival TikTok, YouTube Shorts

