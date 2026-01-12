Technology News
Disney+ to Launch Vertical Video Feed to Rival TikTok, YouTube Shorts

Gen Z and Gen Alpha users seem to be the catalyst behind Disney's decision to bring vertical videos to the platform.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 12:56 IST
Disney+ to Launch Vertical Video Feed to Rival TikTok, YouTube Shorts

Photo Credit: Disney+

Disney added a “Verts” vertical video tab to the ESPN app in August last year

  • Disney is getting ready to introduce short-form vertical videos
  • The company made the announcement during Global Tech and Data Showcase
  • Netflix has also been testing a similar feature
Disney+ is all set to introduce support for viewing vertical videos on its platform. The company revealed its plans at its Tech + Data Showcase at CES 2026 in Las Vegas. With the latest move, the streaming platform is looking to attract younger viewers, increase daily user engagement and keep up with competitors. Meanwhile, an executive has reportedly offered more insights about how the vertical video will be delivered on Disney+. The move comes after the launch of "Verts" by the ESPN app last year. 

Disney+ Will Support Vertical Videos Later This Year

Disney, during the annual Global Tech and Data Showcase, announced that it will add vertical video to the platform in the US this year. The company says the move "follows the successful launch of Verts on the ESPN app", a vertical video tab that was added in 2025.

Additionally, in an interview with Deadline, Erin Teague, Disney's EVP of product management for Disney Entertainment and ESPN, confirmed that vertical video in the app could include “original short-form programming, repurposed social clips, refashioned scenes from longer-form episodic or feature titles or a combination.”

The aim is to “explore its use in a variety of ways across categories and content types, for a personalised and dynamic feed. That will include expanding across news and entertainment, turning Disney+ into a must-visit daily destination," Erin Teague reportedly said.

"Vertical videos are really great as daily habits. snackable, short, bite-sized experiences,” Teague said. She reportedly clarified that Disney isn't using these videos just as teasers for longer content, but rather as a way to enhance the overall experience on Disney+, making it more engaging for daily use. Teague noted that Gen Z and Gen Alpha users expect this kind of content format.

Disney added a new "Verts" tab to the ESPN app in August 2025, which features a personalised feed of video, including news, highlights, viral clips, and analysis. Disney+ rival Netflix has also been testing a similar feature. The TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts are currently dominating the short-form vertical video space, and the entry of Disney+ to this space will intensify competition.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Disney Plus, Disney, ESPN, ESPN app
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
