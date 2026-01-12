Technology News
Google Launches UCP Protocol Designed to Enable Direct Purchases Within Google Search

Google's UCP protocol will power a new checkout feature in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app at launch.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 11:13 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google is eyeing to expand the UCP internationally with more retailers and add more features

Highlights
  • Google launched UCP as new standard for shopping via Search and AI tools
  • UCP will power a new checkout feature in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini
  • Google co-developed the UCP with companies like Shopify, Etsy and more
Google is introducing new AI shopping tools that enable users to purchase products directly through Google Search. The tech giant has launched the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open system that supports the entire shopping process, from finding a product to buying it and getting help afterwards. Google created UCP in collaboration with companies such as Shopify, Wayfair, Target, and Walmart. This framework will shortly allow shoppers to check out directly from Google product listings in AI Mode on Search and the Gemini app while browsing.

Google Developed UCP Protocol With Shopify, Target, Walmart 

In a blog post, Google announced its UCP protocol that is designed to enable support for shopping through Search and AI tools. UCP establishes a unified system that enables digital agents, businesses, and payment providers to collaborate. It's designed to work across different industries and supports current protocols like Agent2Agent (A2A), Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) and Model Context Protocol (MCP).

As mentioned, Google co-developed the UCP with companies like Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair, Target, and Walmart, and it's backed by over 20 others, including Visa, Mastercard, Flipkart, and Best Buy.

At launch, UCP will power a new checkout feature in AI Mode in Search and the Gemini app. It will allow users in the US to buy products directly from Google listings using Google Pay, using payment methods and shipping details already saved in Google Wallet. Support for payments through PayPal will be added soon.

Google is eyeing to expand the UCP internationally with more retailers and add more features like loyalty rewards, related product suggestions, and customised shopping experiences.

Google is also launching Business Agent, which will work like a virtual sales associate. It will be available first with companies like Lowe's, Michaels, Poshmark, and Reebok.

The company has confirmed it is continuing to test ads in AI Mode with a new feature called Direct Offers. This pilot program lets advertisers show special deals directly in AI Mode to shoppers who are ready to make a purchase. It is working with brands such as Petco, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Samsonite, Rugs USA, and Shopify merchants to develop Direct Offers to reach potential shoppers.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Google, Google Search, Universal Commerce Protocol, UCP, AI Mode, Google AI Mode, Google Gemini, Gemini, Business Agent
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
