  Vivo Y500i Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y500i Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y500i is currently available for purchase in China via the Vivo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2026 11:09 IST
Vivo Y500i Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y500i features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Highlights
  • Vivo Y500i is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
  • Vivo Y500i carries a single rear camera unit
  • The phone is offered in three colourways
Vivo Y500i has been silently launched in China by the smartphone maker, according to the dedicated microsite on Vivo's website. The new smartphone is currently available for purchase in the country via the company's online store in three colourways. The handset is offered in five RAM and storage configurations in China. It boasts a thickness of 8.39mm, while weighing about 219g. The new Vivo Y500i is backed by a 7,200mAh battery. An octa core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, powers the smartphone.

Vivo Y500i Price, Availability

Pricing for the Vivo Y500i in China starts at CNY 1,499 (about Rs. 19,000), for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB+256GB, 8GB+512GB, and 12GB+256GB configurations are priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 23,000), CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 26,000), and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 26,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line option, which features 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs CNY 2,199 (about Rs. 28,000).

The newly launched handset is on sale in China via the Vivo online store. It is offered in Galaxy Silver, Phoenix Welcomes Gold, and Obsidian Black (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Vivo Y500i Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y500i is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The phone sports a 6.75-inch (720x1,570 pixels) LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 16.7 million colours, a 19.6:9 aspect ratio, and a 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. An octa core 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset from Qualcomm powers the smartphone. The SoC features two performance cores, delivering a clock speed of 2.2GHz, and six efficiency cores clocked at 1.95GHz. The phone also gets an Adreno 613 GPU.

For optics, the Vivo Y500i carries a single rear camera setup. It features a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 10x digital zoom capability, and autofocus. The new smartphone also gets a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording up to 1080p resolution videos. It ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo Y500i packs a 7,200mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It also features 5G, 4G LTE, dual bank Wi-FI, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, an e-compass, and an infrared remote control. It also ships with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The handset measures 166.64x78.43x8.39mm in dimensions, and weighs about 219g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7,200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Vivo Y500i Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
