Sony's QSSR upscaler is expanding to support more games on PS5. The PlayStation parent has announced that Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Control Resonant, and Arc Raiders, among other titles, are getting QSSR benefits. The AI-powered upscaler, introduced last month, improves image quality and stability on the base PS5.

QSSR, or Quick Spectral Super Resolution, will be rolled out to six PS5 games over the coming weeks. The upscaler will be implemented in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Control Resonant, Arc Raiders, The Finals, No Man's Sky, and Hell Let Loose: Vietnam with the help of developers.

With QSSR support, the games will get sharper details and a more stable image. Sony also shared comparison videos with QSSR on and off in the new set of games benefiting from the upscaler.

QSSR Arrives in Six Games

The QSSR update is now live in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It will be rolled out to Control Resonant in an update next month. Other titles will also get QSSR support in the coming weeks.

“QSSR gives Control Resonant a much more stable and detailed image, and we've worked closely with Sony to have it ready in an update coming in December,” Remedy Entertainment said.

Embark Studios will add QSSR support to both its games, The Finals and Arc Raiders, soon. The update will bring increased sharpness, better environmental clarity, and overall visual improvements, the studio said.

QSSR was announced in October and launched in two first-party Sony titles: Marvel's Wolverine and Ghost of Yotei. The feature utilises AI-guided upscaling to improve both image detail and image stability on the base PS5.

The AI-powered upscaler is is an evolution of Sony's PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaler available on PS5 Pro. More games on PS5 are expected to get support in the future. Sony said that QSSR was a natural fit for games that already support PSSR on PS5 Pro, as two upscalers shared the same interface.