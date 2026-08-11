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  • Alan Wake 2 Has Crossed 3 Million Copies Sold Nearly 3 Years After Launch, Remedy Confirms

Alan Wake 2 Has Crossed 3 Million Copies Sold Nearly 3 Years After Launch, Remedy Confirms

Alan Wake 2 launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2023.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 August 2026 19:17 IST
Alan Wake 2 Has Crossed 3 Million Copies Sold Nearly 3 Years After Launch, Remedy Confirms

Photo Credit: Remedy Entertainment

Alan Wake 2 reached 1 million copies sold by the end of December 2023

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Highlights
  • Alan Wake 2 is Remedy's fastest-selling game yet
  • Remedy Entertainment will launch Control Resonant on September 24, 2026
  • Alan Wake 2 received critical acclaim at launch
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Alan Wake 2 has reached a new sales milestone just as it is set to complete three years of its launch. The horror title has surpassed 3 million copies sold, developer Remedy Entertainment has announced. Alan Wake 2 launched on PC and consoles in 2023 and is Remedy's fastest-selling game yet.

Alan Wake 2 Hits 3 Million Copies Sold

The studio confirmed the sales milestone in its financial report for the first half of 2026 on Tuesday. Alan Wake 2's lifetime sales crossed 3 million copies during the second quarter (April–June 2026), Remedy announced in its report.

“Alan Wake 2's consumer sales continued at an expected pace alongside Alan Wake Remastered. In the second quarter, royalties from both titles were generated entirely by consumer sales and there were no platform deal accruals,” Remedy CEO Jean-Charles Gaudechon said.

Alan Wake 2 launched across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 27, 2023, and received widespread critical acclaim. The horror title became Remedy's fastest-selling game, reaching 1 million copies sold by the end of December 2023. The studio confirmed that Alan Wake 2 had sold 1.3 million copies by February 2024.

Remedy announced at the time that the game had recouped a significant part of its development and marketing expenses. The same year, the developer released two paid expansions for Alan Wake 2: Night Springs and The Lake House.

Alan Wake 2 sales crossed 2 million copies by the end of 2024. Remedy confirmed in its financial report for the year that the game had recouped its development fees and marketing investments and had become profitable a year after its release.

Remedy is currently developing three separate projects, namely Control Resonant, Max Payne 1&2 Remake, and an announced new project. Control Resonant is set to launch across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 24, 2026. In its latest financial report, Remedy said the Control sequel had crossed 1.5 million wishlists across all platforms, with pre-orders showing “healthy momentum.”

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Further reading: Alan Wake 2, Remedy Entertainment, Control Resonant
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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