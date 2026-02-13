Sony hosted the State of Play broadcast on February 12, bringing a ton of announcements and reveals on upcoming games. The hour-long livestream featured updates on first and third-party titles, including Santa Monica's next God of War game, a John Wick title from Saber Interactive, and a sequel to Kena: Bridge of Spirits.
Santa Monica also shadow dropped a new 2D God of War game, an action-platformer that follows the Spartan training of a young Kratos. God of War Sons of Sparta is now available on the PS5. Other highlights at State of Play include the first look at Silent Hill: Townfall, gameplay reveal for Control Resonant, a new Dead or Alive game, and more. Here are all the announcements from the State of Play broadcast:
God of War Sons of Sparta, God of War Greek Trilogy Remake Announced
Where: PS5
When: Sons of Sparta available now
Santa Monica Studio revealed two God of War games at State of Play. God of War Sons of Sparta is a 2D action-platformer that follows a young Kratos training to become a Spartan warrior. The game is co-developed by retro game veterans Mega Cat Studios. Sony shadow dropped the game during the livestream, and Sons of Sparta is now available on PS5.
Sony also revealed that Santa Monica is developing a remake of the original God of War Greek trilogy. The game is in early development right now.
Untitled John Wick Game Revealed
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X
When: TBA
Saber Interactive announced a new John Wick game at State of Play. The developer is working on the game in collaboration with Lionsgate, John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski, and star Keanu Reeves.
The John Wick game does not have an official title or release date yet, but it's in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Saber has said that the game will be a triple-A third-person action title feature "gun-fu" combat seen in the John Wick films. Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as the iconic assassin, lending his voice and likeness to the character in the game.
Kena: Scars of Kosmora Revealed
Where: PS5, PC
When: 2026
Ember Lab is making a sequel to 2021's Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The studio announced Kena: Scars of Kosmora at State of Play, where spirit guide Kena will travel to the island of Kosmora. The game expands the scope of the predecessor with a larger open world, deeper combat, and more boss fights.
Kena also has a spirit mount this time to traverse the world. Kena: Scars of Kosmora launches this year on PS5 and PC.
Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2
When: August 27
At State of Play, Konami announced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, a new package that brings together Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and the series' first portable title Metal Gear: Ghost Babel, and a few extras. It's the second instalment of the definitive Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection after Vol. 1 collection released in 2023.
Project Windless Announced
Where: PC, consoles (PS5 confirmed)
When: TBA
Krafton announced a new open-world action-RPG, titled Project Windless, at State of Play. The game is set in the fantasy universe of The Bird That Drinks Tears novel series. Krafton shared gameplay footage in the reveal trailer, showing action-combat and boss fights that seem inspired by Black Myth: Wukong.
The single-player game is currently in development at Krafton Montréal Studio. Project Windless is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. The game does not have a release date yet.
Ghost of Yotei Legends Announced
Where: PS5
When: March 10
Sucker Punch announced Ghost of Yotei Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode for Ghost of Yotei, at State of Play. Legends will be a free DLC for players who own Ghost of Yotei. The expansion will add cooperative multiplayer to game, allowing up to four players to take on demonic versions of the Yotei Six, the villains in the main game.
The expansion will arrive as part of the game's 1.5 update. Players will be able to choose from four distinct classes and three mission types. Ghost of Yotei Legends will be available on March 10.
Ghost of Yotei Legends mode will be available as a free DLC
Photo Credit: Sony/ Sucker Punch
Silent Hill: Townfall Gameplay Revealed
Where: PC, PS5
When: 2026
Silent Hill: Townfall was announced alongside Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f in 2022. Now, the game has finally received a gameplay trailer. Developed by Screen Burn, the survival horror title will feature a new town to explore and a new protagonist. The game will be played from the first-person perspective and will feature story-driven puzzles, the developer said.
Players will get both melee and ranged combat options, but choosing when to take on the monsters will be the different between life and death. Stealth will be crucial if you want to survive. Silent Hill: Townfall is coming to PS5 and PC in 2026.
Here's everything else that was revealed or got an update at State of Play:
- 007 First Light new story trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – May 27, 2026)
- Beast of Reincarnation release date announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – August 4, 2026)
- Control Resonant gameplay revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2026)
- Dead or Alive 6 Last Round announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – June 25, 2026)
- Dead or Alive new project teased (PS5 – TBA)
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach PC version announced (PC – March 19, 2026)
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered revealed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X – March 3, 2026)
- Marathon new gameplay trailer, server slam announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – March 5, 2026)
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls release date revealed (PC, PS5 – August 6, 2026)
- 4: Loop gameplay trailer (PC, PS5 – TBA)
- Brigandine Abyss announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch 2 – 2026)
- Castlevania: Belmont's Curse revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch – 2026)
- Crimson Moon revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – fall 2026)
- Darwin's Paradox release date announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – April 2, 2026)
- Mina the Hollower release window, demo announced (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2 – spring 2026)
- Neva: Prologue announced (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch – February 19, 2026)
- Pragmata new gameplay trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch 2 – April 24, 2026)
- Resident Evil Requiem launch trailer revealed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Switch – February 27, 2026)
- Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition announced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch – February 13, 2026)
- Rev.Noir announced (PS5 – TBA)
- Saros new gameplay trailer (PS5 – April 30, 2026)
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer gameplay trailer released (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2026)
- Yakoh Shinobi Ops (PC, PS5 – 2027)