Sony hosted the State of Play broadcast on February 12, bringing a ton of announcements and reveals on upcoming games. The hour-long livestream featured updates on first and third-party titles, including Santa Monica's next God of War game, a John Wick title from Saber Interactive, and a sequel to Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

Santa Monica also shadow dropped a new 2D God of War game, an action-platformer that follows the Spartan training of a young Kratos. God of War Sons of Sparta is now available on the PS5. Other highlights at State of Play include the first look at Silent Hill: Townfall, gameplay reveal for Control Resonant, a new Dead or Alive game, and more. Here are all the announcements from the State of Play broadcast:

God of War Sons of Sparta, God of War Greek Trilogy Remake Announced

Where: PS5

When: Sons of Sparta available now

Santa Monica Studio revealed two God of War games at State of Play. God of War Sons of Sparta is a 2D action-platformer that follows a young Kratos training to become a Spartan warrior. The game is co-developed by retro game veterans Mega Cat Studios. Sony shadow dropped the game during the livestream, and Sons of Sparta is now available on PS5.

Sony also revealed that Santa Monica is developing a remake of the original God of War Greek trilogy. The game is in early development right now.

Untitled John Wick Game Revealed

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

When: TBA

Saber Interactive announced a new John Wick game at State of Play. The developer is working on the game in collaboration with Lionsgate, John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski, and star Keanu Reeves.

The John Wick game does not have an official title or release date yet, but it's in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Saber has said that the game will be a triple-A third-person action title feature "gun-fu" combat seen in the John Wick films. Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as the iconic assassin, lending his voice and likeness to the character in the game.

Kena: Scars of Kosmora Revealed

Where: PS5, PC

When: 2026

Ember Lab is making a sequel to 2021's Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The studio announced Kena: Scars of Kosmora at State of Play, where spirit guide Kena will travel to the island of Kosmora. The game expands the scope of the predecessor with a larger open world, deeper combat, and more boss fights.

Kena also has a spirit mount this time to traverse the world. Kena: Scars of Kosmora launches this year on PS5 and PC.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 Announced

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2

When: August 27

At State of Play, Konami announced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, a new package that brings together Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and the series' first portable title Metal Gear: Ghost Babel, and a few extras. It's the second instalment of the definitive Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection after Vol. 1 collection released in 2023.

Project Windless Announced

Where: PC, consoles (PS5 confirmed)

When: TBA

Krafton announced a new open-world action-RPG, titled Project Windless, at State of Play. The game is set in the fantasy universe of The Bird That Drinks Tears novel series. Krafton shared gameplay footage in the reveal trailer, showing action-combat and boss fights that seem inspired by Black Myth: Wukong.

The single-player game is currently in development at Krafton Montréal Studio. Project Windless is being developed in Unreal Engine 5. The game does not have a release date yet.

Ghost of Yotei Legends Announced

Where: PS5

When: March 10

Sucker Punch announced Ghost of Yotei Legends, the co-op multiplayer mode for Ghost of Yotei, at State of Play. Legends will be a free DLC for players who own Ghost of Yotei. The expansion will add cooperative multiplayer to game, allowing up to four players to take on demonic versions of the Yotei Six, the villains in the main game.

The expansion will arrive as part of the game's 1.5 update. Players will be able to choose from four distinct classes and three mission types. Ghost of Yotei Legends will be available on March 10.

Ghost of Yotei Legends mode will be available as a free DLC

Silent Hill: Townfall Gameplay Revealed

Where: PC, PS5

When: 2026

Silent Hill: Townfall was announced alongside Silent Hill 2 remake and Silent Hill f in 2022. Now, the game has finally received a gameplay trailer. Developed by Screen Burn, the survival horror title will feature a new town to explore and a new protagonist. The game will be played from the first-person perspective and will feature story-driven puzzles, the developer said.

Players will get both melee and ranged combat options, but choosing when to take on the monsters will be the different between life and death. Stealth will be crucial if you want to survive. Silent Hill: Townfall is coming to PS5 and PC in 2026.