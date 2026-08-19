Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Control Resonant's Physical Release Delayed to October as Game Goes Gold

Control Resonant's Physical Release Delayed to October as Game Goes Gold

Control Resonant will release digitally on September 24, 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 August 2026 19:32 IST
Control Resonant's Physical Release Delayed to October as Game Goes Gold

Photo Credit: Remedy Entertainment

Control Resonant is a third-person action-RPG

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Control Resonant's physical edition will launch on October 15
  • Remedy has position Control Resonant as a "must-have day-one" title
  • Control Resonant is a sequel to Control, which released in 2019
Advertisement

Control Resonant's physical release has been delayed even as the game has gone gold. Developer Remedy Entertainment announced Tuesday that release date for the physical edition of the action-RPG had been pushed back to October 15, three weeks after it launches digitally on September 24.

Remedy confirmed the delay while announcing that Control Resonant had officially gone gold, which means development on the game is complete. The game will launch digitally on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 24, 2026.

“The physical release date for the game has moved to October 15th. We need just a little more time to deliver the physical version to you, but rest assured - nothing stays contained forever,” the studio said in a social media post.

The reason for the delay is unclear. Users who pre-ordered the physical edition of the game will now have to wait till October 15 to get a copy.

Remedy Expresses Confidence in Control Resonant

Remedy is banking on Control Resonant to be a major hit for the company. The studio ramped up marketing for the game in the second quarter of 2026. In its financial report for the first half of 2026 published earlier this month, Remedy expressed confidence in the project.

“Throughout the second quarter, our development team has continued to raise the quality of the whole experience, and we are confident that these elements are coming together into a spectacular title,” the studio said.

Remedy added that it was positioning Control Resonant as a “must-have day-one purchase” amidst a busy release window in September.

“Our first priority is to ship an outstanding game, and that guided how we selected the release date. We position Control Resonant as a must-have day-one purchase while also building Control into a lasting franchise. In a competitive autumn window, we believe the distinctiveness and quality of the game will make it stand out,” the developer said.

Control Resonant is a sequel to Control, the acclaimed third-person shooter released in 2019. The game swaps out both the protagonist and the gameplay style of the first title for a fresh approach. Control Resonant follows Dylan Faden, the brother of Jesse Faden, the protagonist from Control, as he is dispatched to deal with a paranatural crisis unfolding in Manhattan. The sequel abandons the first game's third-person shooting mechanics for an action-RPG experience with third-person melee combat.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

Related Stories

Control Resonant's Physical Release Delayed to October as Game Goes Gold
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Price Increased by Up to Rs. 12,000
  2. PlayStation Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Price, Features Revealed
  3. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Becomes Significantly More Expensive in India
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Pulse Elevate Wireless Speakers Price, Features Revealed Ahead of November 12 Launch
  2. Telegram Users Could Get Personalised .gram Domains if ICANN Approves
  3. Bybit Says It Prevented Over $700 Million in Losses After $1.46 Billion Hack
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Price Hiked in India by Up to Rs. 12,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  5. Control Resonant's Physical Release Delayed to October as Game Goes Gold
  6. Vivo's Android-17 Based OriginOS 7 Could Get Liquid Glass UI and More Customisation Options
  7. Nexo Australia Begins Offering Credit Lines Against Cryptocurrency Collateral
  8. WhatsApp Could Soon Let You Expand Photos to 9:16 Format on Android Using Meta AI
  9. Poco M8x 5G Colour Options, Durability Details and More Announced Ahead of India Launch
  10. OnePlus 16 Display Details Again Leaked Online; Tipped to Feature ColorOS 17
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »