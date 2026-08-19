Control Resonant's Physical Release Delayed to October as Game Goes Gold

Control Resonant's physical release has been delayed even as the game has gone gold. Developer Remedy Entertainment announced Tuesday that release date for the physical edition of the action-RPG had been pushed back to October 15, three weeks after it launches digitally on September 24.

Remedy confirmed the delay while announcing that Control Resonant had officially gone gold, which means development on the game is complete. The game will launch digitally on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on September 24, 2026.

“The physical release date for the game has moved to October 15th. We need just a little more time to deliver the physical version to you, but rest assured - nothing stays contained forever,” the studio said in a social media post.

The reason for the delay is unclear. Users who pre-ordered the physical edition of the game will now have to wait till October 15 to get a copy.

CONTROL Resonant has gone gold!



Get ready to unleash Dylan Faden's paranatural abilities in warped Manhattan on September 24th.



The physical release date for the game has moved to October 15th. We need just a little more time to deliver the physical version to you, but rest… pic.twitter.com/ZY03U4bmpm — Remedy Entertainment 🔻Pre-order CONTROL Resonant! (@remedygames) August 18, 2026

Remedy Expresses Confidence in Control Resonant

Remedy is banking on Control Resonant to be a major hit for the company. The studio ramped up marketing for the game in the second quarter of 2026. In its financial report for the first half of 2026 published earlier this month, Remedy expressed confidence in the project.

“Throughout the second quarter, our development team has continued to raise the quality of the whole experience, and we are confident that these elements are coming together into a spectacular title,” the studio said.

Remedy added that it was positioning Control Resonant as a “must-have day-one purchase” amidst a busy release window in September.

“Our first priority is to ship an outstanding game, and that guided how we selected the release date. We position Control Resonant as a must-have day-one purchase while also building Control into a lasting franchise. In a competitive autumn window, we believe the distinctiveness and quality of the game will make it stand out,” the developer said.

Control Resonant is a sequel to Control, the acclaimed third-person shooter released in 2019. The game swaps out both the protagonist and the gameplay style of the first title for a fresh approach. Control Resonant follows Dylan Faden, the brother of Jesse Faden, the protagonist from Control, as he is dispatched to deal with a paranatural crisis unfolding in Manhattan. The sequel abandons the first game's third-person shooting mechanics for an action-RPG experience with third-person melee combat.