Grand Theft Auto 6 leads the pack of The Game Awards 2026 nominees with eight nominations, including for the coveted prize of Game of the Year. The upcoming open world crime title from Rockstar Games is up against Control Resonant, Resident Evil Requiem, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, Phantom Blade Zero, and 007 First Light for the night's biggest honour.

In addition to Game of the Year, GTA 6 is also nominated in major categories like Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Performance, with the latter confirming that actor Manni L Perez portrays Lucia Caminos in the upcoming title.

Grand Theft Auto 6's eight nominations at The Game Awards 2026 come before the game's release, even before reviews for the hotly anticipated title are out. Reviews are expected to drop on November 18, a day before the game launches. GTA 6 barely made the cutoff for The Game Awards 2026 nominations—only games released before November 20 are eligible.

Remedy Entertainment's Control Resonant and Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem are nominated in six categories, while the recently released Phantom Blade Zero from Chinese developer S-Game has five nominations. Acclaimed James Bond title 007 First Light and Nintendo's remake of The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time have four nominations each.

Nintendo is the most nominated publisher at The Game Awards 2026 with 12 nominations, followed by Capcom's 11. The latter has had a stellar year and could have had two more games—Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Pragmata—in the running for Game of the Year if the field wasn't as packed. Sony's PlayStation has nine nods while Xbox has eight. This is also the first time in 12 years that PlayStation doesn't have a game in the running for Game of the Year.

The Game Awards and its producer and creator Geoff Keighley announced the nominees for the 2026 edition of the event on Tuesday. The Game Awards 2026 will take place live at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on December 10. The event will be hosted by Keighley and live streamed across digital platforms. Here is the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2026:

Game of the Year

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/ Annapurna Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-Game)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/ Annapurna Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-Game)

Pragmata (Capcom)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

Best Narrative

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/ Annapurna Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/ Bandai Namco)

Best Art Direction

Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/ Annapurna Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)

Mouse: P.I. for Hire (Fumi/ Playside)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-Game)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)

Best Score and Music

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/ Bandai Namco)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)

Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/ Annapurna Interactive)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-Game)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)

Best Audio Design

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/ Bandai Namco)

Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/ Annapurna Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/ Secret Mode)

Best Performance

Angela Sant'Albano (Resident Evil Requiem)

Liam McIntyre (Marvel's Wolverine)

Manni L. Perez (Grand Theft Auto 6)

Patrick Gibson (007 First Light)

Rahul Kohli (Saros)

Games for Impact

Big Walk (House House/ Panic)

Cairn (The Game Bakers)

Forever Ago (Third Shift/ Annapurna)

Life is Strange: Reunion (Deck Nine/ Square Enix)

Lily's World XD (SonderingEmily/ Kwalee)

Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/ Annapurna Interactive)

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced (Ubisoft Singapore/ Ubisoft)

Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/ Xbox Game Studios)

Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/ Xbox Game Studios)

Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo)

Best Ongoing Game

Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)

Best Community Support

Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss)

Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)

Warframe (Digital Extremes)

Best Independent Game

Big Walk (House House/ Panic)

Cairn (The Game Bakers)

Denshattack! (Undercoders/ Fireshine Games)

Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)

Mina the Hollower (Yacht Club Games)

Best Debut Indie Game

Dressmaker (Cozy Lives/ Free Lives)

Esoteric Ebb (Christoffer Bodegard/ Raw Fury)

Orbitals (Shapefarm/ Kepler Interactive)

Replaced (Sad Cat Studios/ Thunderful)

Silver Pines (Wych Elm/ Team17)

Best Mobile Game

Arknights: Endfield (Hypergryph/ Gryphline)

Monster Hunter Outlanders (TiMi Studio Group/ Level Infinite)

Neverness to Everness (Hotta Studio/ Perfect World Games)

Pokémon Champions (The Pokémon Works/ The Pokémon Company)

Where Winds Meet (Everstone Studio/ NetEase Games)

Best VR/ AR Game

Forefront (Triangle Factory)

Into the Radius 2 (CM Immersive)

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes (Iconik/ Bandai Namco)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City (Cortopia Studios/ Beyond Frames)

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow (Maze Theory/ Vertigo Games)

Best Action Game

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/ Bandai Namco)

Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/ Xbox Game Studios)

Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Capcom)

Phantom Blade Zero (S-Game)

Saros (Housemarque/ Sony Interactive)

Best Action/ Adventure Game

007 First Light (IO Interactive)

Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/ Annapurna Interactive)

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)

Pragmata (Capcom)

Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)

Best RPG

Final Fantasy Resonance (Lancarse/ Square Enix)

Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave (Intelligent Systems/ Nintendo)

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom)

The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/ Bandai Namco)

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (Nihon Falcom/ GungHo)

Best Fighting Game

2XKO (Riot Games)

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (Gameplay Group/ Paramount Games)

Invincible VS (Quarter Up/ Skybound Games)

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls (Arc System Works/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

My Hero Academia: All's Justice (Byking/ Bandai Namco)

Best Family Game

Big Walk (House House/ Panic)

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (TT Games/ Warner Bros. Games)

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)

Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/ Omega Force/ Nintendo)

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Good-Feel/ Nintendo)

Best Sim / Strategy Game

Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)

Planet Zoo 2 (Frontier Developments)

Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/ Omega Force/ Nintendo)

Slay the Spire 2 (Mega Crit)

Star Wars Zero Company (Bit Reactor/ Electronic Arts)

Best Sports/ Racing Game

EA Sports FC 27 (EA Vancouver/ EA Romania/ EA Sports)

Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/ Xbox Game Studios)

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)

Screamer (Milestone)

Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/ Secret Mode)

Best Multiplayer Game

Big Walk (House House/Panic)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Infinity Ward/ Activision)

Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/ Xbox Game Studios)

Marathon (Bungie/ Sony Interactive)

Meccha Chameleon (Lemorion_1224)

Orbitals (Shapefarm/ Kepler Interactive)

Best Adaptation

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 (Studio Trigger/ CD Projekt Red/ Netflix)

Fallout (Season 2) (Kilter Films/ Bethesda/ Amazon MGM Studios)

Mortal Kombat 2 (New Line Cinema/ Atomic Monster/ Warner Bros. Pictures)

Resident Evil (Constantin/ PlayStation Productions/ Columbia Pictures)

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Illumination/ Nintendo/ Universal Pictures)

Best User Creation

A Dream of Silence: Revamped (Lizardphunk for Baldur's Gate 3)

Create Aeronautics (Simulated Team for Minecraft)

Nopixel V (Nopixel Studios for Grand Theft Auto Online)

Star Wars Droid Tycoon (Foad for Fortnite)

TTK (Sable Digital for Roblox)

Content Creator of the Year

CDawg

Cellbit

iShowSpeed

LilSimsie

OhnePixel

Best Esports Athlete

Chovy (Gen.G)

Donk (Team Spirit)

Erde (Loud)

Yatoro (Team Spirit)

ZywOo (Team Vitality)

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Team

Gen.G (League of Legends)

Loud (Valorant)

Team Falcons (Counter-Strike 2)

Team Falcons (Rocket League)

Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Most Anticipated Game

Fable (Playground Games/ Xbox Game Studios)

Final Fantasy VII Revelation (Square Enix)

God of War Laufey (Santa Monica Studio/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Resident Evil Veronica (Capcom)

The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)