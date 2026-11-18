GTA 6, Resident Evil Requiem, Control Resonant, Phantom Blade Zero, Ocarina of Time remake, and 007 First Light are up for Game of the Year.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Grand Theft Auto 6 leads the pack of The Game Awards 2026 nominees with eight nominations, including for the coveted prize of Game of the Year. The upcoming open world crime title from Rockstar Games is up against Control Resonant, Resident Evil Requiem, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, Phantom Blade Zero, and 007 First Light for the night's biggest honour.
In addition to Game of the Year, GTA 6 is also nominated in major categories like Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, and Best Performance, with the latter confirming that actor Manni L Perez portrays Lucia Caminos in the upcoming title.
Grand Theft Auto 6's eight nominations at The Game Awards 2026 come before the game's release, even before reviews for the hotly anticipated title are out. Reviews are expected to drop on November 18, a day before the game launches. GTA 6 barely made the cutoff for The Game Awards 2026 nominations—only games released before November 20 are eligible.
Remedy Entertainment's Control Resonant and Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem are nominated in six categories, while the recently released Phantom Blade Zero from Chinese developer S-Game has five nominations. Acclaimed James Bond title 007 First Light and Nintendo's remake of The Legend of Zelda: The Ocarina of Time have four nominations each.
Nintendo is the most nominated publisher at The Game Awards 2026 with 12 nominations, followed by Capcom's 11. The latter has had a stellar year and could have had two more games—Onimusha: Way of the Sword and Pragmata—in the running for Game of the Year if the field wasn't as packed. Sony's PlayStation has nine nods while Xbox has eight. This is also the first time in 12 years that PlayStation doesn't have a game in the running for Game of the Year.
The Game Awards and its producer and creator Geoff Keighley announced the nominees for the 2026 edition of the event on Tuesday. The Game Awards 2026 will take place live at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on December 10. The event will be hosted by Keighley and live streamed across digital platforms. Here is the full list of nominees for The Game Awards 2026:
007 First Light (IO Interactive)
Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/ Annapurna Interactive)
Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)
Phantom Blade Zero (S-Game)
Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/ Annapurna Interactive)
Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)
Phantom Blade Zero (S-Game)
Pragmata (Capcom)
Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
007 First Light (IO Interactive)
Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/ Annapurna Interactive)
Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)
Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/ Bandai Namco)
Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/ Annapurna Interactive)
Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)
Mouse: P.I. for Hire (Fumi/ Playside)
Phantom Blade Zero (S-Game)
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/ Bandai Namco)
Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)
Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/ Annapurna Interactive)
Phantom Blade Zero (S-Game)
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/ Bandai Namco)
Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/ Annapurna Interactive)
Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)
Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/ Secret Mode)
Angela Sant'Albano (Resident Evil Requiem)
Liam McIntyre (Marvel's Wolverine)
Manni L. Perez (Grand Theft Auto 6)
Patrick Gibson (007 First Light)
Rahul Kohli (Saros)
Big Walk (House House/ Panic)
Cairn (The Game Bakers)
Forever Ago (Third Shift/ Annapurna)
Life is Strange: Reunion (Deck Nine/ Square Enix)
Lily's World XD (SonderingEmily/ Kwalee)
Mixtape (Beethoven & Dinosaur/ Annapurna Interactive)
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced (Ubisoft Singapore/ Ubisoft)
Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/ Xbox Game Studios)
Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/ Xbox Game Studios)
Marvel's Wolverine (Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Rhythm Heaven Groove (Nintendo)
Arc Raiders (Embark Studios)
Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)
Fortnite (Epic Games)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)
Crimson Desert (Pearl Abyss)
Helldivers 2 (Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)
No Man's Sky (Hello Games)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD Projekt Red)
Warframe (Digital Extremes)
Big Walk (House House/ Panic)
Cairn (The Game Bakers)
Denshattack! (Undercoders/ Fireshine Games)
Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)
Mina the Hollower (Yacht Club Games)
Dressmaker (Cozy Lives/ Free Lives)
Esoteric Ebb (Christoffer Bodegard/ Raw Fury)
Orbitals (Shapefarm/ Kepler Interactive)
Replaced (Sad Cat Studios/ Thunderful)
Silver Pines (Wych Elm/ Team17)
Arknights: Endfield (Hypergryph/ Gryphline)
Monster Hunter Outlanders (TiMi Studio Group/ Level Infinite)
Neverness to Everness (Hotta Studio/ Perfect World Games)
Pokémon Champions (The Pokémon Works/ The Pokémon Company)
Where Winds Meet (Everstone Studio/ NetEase Games)
Forefront (Triangle Factory)
Into the Radius 2 (CM Immersive)
Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes (Iconik/ Bandai Namco)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City (Cortopia Studios/ Beyond Frames)
Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow (Maze Theory/ Vertigo Games)
Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve (Bandai Namco Aces/ Bandai Namco)
Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/ Xbox Game Studios)
Onimusha: Way of the Sword (Capcom)
Phantom Blade Zero (S-Game)
Saros (Housemarque/ Sony Interactive)
007 First Light (IO Interactive)
Control Resonant (Remedy Entertainment/ Annapurna Interactive)
Grand Theft Auto 6 (Rockstar Games)
Pragmata (Capcom)
Resident Evil Requiem (Capcom)
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (Nintendo)
Final Fantasy Resonance (Lancarse/ Square Enix)
Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave (Intelligent Systems/ Nintendo)
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (Capcom)
The Blood of Dawnwalker (Rebel Wolves/ Bandai Namco)
Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter (Nihon Falcom/ GungHo)
2XKO (Riot Games)
Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (Gameplay Group/ Paramount Games)
Invincible VS (Quarter Up/ Skybound Games)
Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls (Arc System Works/Sony Interactive Entertainment)
My Hero Academia: All's Justice (Byking/ Bandai Namco)
Big Walk (House House/ Panic)
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (TT Games/ Warner Bros. Games)
Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)
Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/ Omega Force/ Nintendo)
Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Good-Feel/ Nintendo)
Mewgenics (Edmund McMillen and Tyler Glaiel)
Planet Zoo 2 (Frontier Developments)
Pokémon Pokopia (Game Freak/ Omega Force/ Nintendo)
Slay the Spire 2 (Mega Crit)
Star Wars Zero Company (Bit Reactor/ Electronic Arts)
EA Sports FC 27 (EA Vancouver/ EA Romania/ EA Sports)
Forza Horizon 6 (Playground Games/ Xbox Game Studios)
Nintendo Switch Sports Resort (Nintendo)
Screamer (Milestone)
Star Wars: Galactic Racer (Fuse Games/ Secret Mode)
Big Walk (House House/Panic)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 (Infinity Ward/ Activision)
Gears of War: E-Day (The Coalition/ Xbox Game Studios)
Marathon (Bungie/ Sony Interactive)
Meccha Chameleon (Lemorion_1224)
Orbitals (Shapefarm/ Kepler Interactive)
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2 (Studio Trigger/ CD Projekt Red/ Netflix)
Fallout (Season 2) (Kilter Films/ Bethesda/ Amazon MGM Studios)
Mortal Kombat 2 (New Line Cinema/ Atomic Monster/ Warner Bros. Pictures)
Resident Evil (Constantin/ PlayStation Productions/ Columbia Pictures)
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (Illumination/ Nintendo/ Universal Pictures)
A Dream of Silence: Revamped (Lizardphunk for Baldur's Gate 3)
Create Aeronautics (Simulated Team for Minecraft)
Nopixel V (Nopixel Studios for Grand Theft Auto Online)
Star Wars Droid Tycoon (Foad for Fortnite)
TTK (Sable Digital for Roblox)
CDawg
Cellbit
iShowSpeed
LilSimsie
OhnePixel
Chovy (Gen.G)
Donk (Team Spirit)
Erde (Loud)
Yatoro (Team Spirit)
ZywOo (Team Vitality)
Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)
Dota 2 (Valve)
League of Legends (Riot Games)
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (Moonton)
Valorant (Riot Games)
Gen.G (League of Legends)
Loud (Valorant)
Team Falcons (Counter-Strike 2)
Team Falcons (Rocket League)
Team Spirit (Dota 2)
Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)
Fable (Playground Games/ Xbox Game Studios)
Final Fantasy VII Revelation (Square Enix)
God of War Laufey (Santa Monica Studio/ Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Resident Evil Veronica (Capcom)
The Witcher 4 (CD Projekt Red)
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