Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Indian Games Industry Calls for Distinction From Real Money Games in Letter to PMO Over 'Online Games' Tax

Indian Games Industry Calls for Distinction From Real Money Games in Letter to PMO Over 'Online Games' Tax

Over 45 Indian video game companies have clarified that the 28 percent GST on 'online gaming' does not affect video games and the games industry.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 26 July 2023 16:35 IST
Indian Games Industry Calls for Distinction From Real Money Games in Letter to PMO Over 'Online Games' Tax

Photo Credit: Reuters

Game companies have asked the government to categorise real money games as 'iGaming'.

Highlights
  • Signatories to the letter include SuperGaming, Outlier Games, more
  • The 28 percent tax on 'online games' was announced earlier this month
  • The companies have requested clear separation from real money games

Earlier this month, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council implemented a 28 percent tax on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama, on July 11, announced the new taxation policy, adding that tax would be levied on the full face value of transactions, which included the amount being wagered or deposited for the game. Since the announcement, industry stakeholders, which include investors, gaming companies and others, have expressed concerns about the impact of the 'online gaming' tax on businesses, industry jobs, and foreign investment.

Now, over 45 video game companies in India, representing the games industry in the country, have written to the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a joint letter to address the ambiguity surrounding 'online gaming', drawing a clear distinction between video games and real money gaming/ fantasy sports. The letter requests the Indian government to implement a distinct recognition of the games industry in India, and to avoid video games and e-sports from being clubbed with real money gaming and online fantasy sports.

Signatories to the letter, which include Indian video game companies like SuperGaming, Outlier Games, GameEon Studios, and more, have clarified that the recently announced 28 percent GST on online gaming does not affect video games. “Indian Video Games Industry (valued at $812 million — about Rs. 6,660 crore — as of 2022) are unaffected by the recent developments on the GST as these sectors continue to be taxed at 18 percent and supported by the Indian government through the planned AVGC-XR Policy,” the consortium of game companies said in a press release.

Furthermore, the signed letter to PMO, MeitY and the I&B Ministry calls for a clear separation between video games and real money gaming/ fantasy sports, citing misinformation campaigns associating the entities. “While this assertion is objectively false, due to the usage of an overly broad term like 'Online Games' different industries are unjustly clubbed together, leading to widespread confusion. This confusion, in turn, fueled controversies and heated debates surrounding the imposition of 28 percent GST,” the letter reads.

The video game companies have thus called for categorising games that involve wagering real money as 'iGaming', as is standard practice globally. “To sustain and further develop our industry's growth trajectory and economic contributions, we emphasise the critical need for clear differentiation and categorization of Video Games as separate entities from Real Money Games and Fantasy Sports (iGaming) as it is done across the world,” the letter says.

“What is being called 'Online Games/Online Gaming' in India is known as ‘iGaming' internationally. It's also pertinent to highlight that the global games market revenue of $184 Billion does not include revenue from RMGs and Fantasy Sports,” the press release further clarifies. The letter also maintains that the umbrella term of 'online gaming' and consequently the association with real money games has left the Indian video games industry battling 'unfair social stigma' and 'clouded investor perception'.

The game companies also highlighted the need for a distinction from the perspective of gamers. “Gamers know the difference between Real Money Gaming, Fantasy Sports, and video games. The rules should evolve to reflect these differences as well. This would ensure the best practices — and more importantly — protections for India's 500 million plus gamers,” Roby John, co-founder and CEO at SuperGaming, said in the press release.

While video games do not come under the ambit of the new taxation policy, 28 percent GST will be levied on fantasy cricket apps that have gained widespread popularity in the country in recent years, among other fantasy and real-money games. These apps have also sparked concerns of addiction among players, and could lead to financial harm with real money wagering involved.

Investors such as Tiger Global and Peak XV, which have invested in fantasy sports companies like Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, have claimed that the 'online games' tax will stifle foreign investment and put $2.5 billion (roughly Rs. 20,500 crore) already invested in the sector at risk.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Online Gaming Tax, SuperGaming, India, Real Money Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Foxconn, Micron, AMD Executives to Attend Conference in Gujarat as Centre Seeks Investment in Chip Industry
India's Digital Infrastructure Centred Around Public Interest: Meta Executive Nick Clegg

Related Stories

Indian Games Industry Calls for Distinction From Real Money Games in Letter to PMO Over 'Online Games' Tax
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Tipped to Use This Improved Lens Technology
  2. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Debuts With 3.4-Inch Cover Display: Check Price
  4. Redmi 12 Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 With New Flex Hinge Design Launched at This Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series With Rotating Bezel Unveiled: Check Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Highlights: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 and More Launched
  8. Noise Unveils Its First Smart Wearable, Luna Ring, in India: See Features
  9. Watch the Trailer for Jimmy Shergill-Led Choona, Out August 3 on Netflix
  10. Vivo V29 5G Design Officially Teased; Could Debut Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Made In Heaven Season 2 to Release on Amazon Prime Video on August 10
  2. Apple Sued With Over $1 Billion Lawsuit in UK for High Prices of Market Apps
  3. India's Digital Infrastructure Centred Around Public Interest: Meta Executive Nick Clegg
  4. Indian Games Industry Calls for Distinction From Real Money Games in Letter to PMO Over 'Online Games' Tax
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating Launched: Details
  6. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 3.4-Inch Cover Display Launched
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 With 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, New Flex Hinge Launched: All Details
  8. Foxconn, Micron, AMD Executives to Attend Conference in Gujarat as Centre Seeks Investment in Chip Industry
  9. Japan PM Vouches to Usher in Web3 Era with Faith in Upcoming Internet Transformation
  10. Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.