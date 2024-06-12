Technology News

Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay Showcase Details Ship Combat, Stealth

Star Wars Outlaws releases August 30 on PC, Xbox Series S/X and PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 June 2024 13:31 IST
Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay Showcase Details Ship Combat, Stealth

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws is currently up for pre-order

Highlights
  • Star Wars Outlaws puts players in the shoes of Scoundrel Kay Vess
  • The game is set during the golden age of the underworld
  • Ubisoft also debuted a new overview trailer for the game
Advertisement

Star Wars has a vibrant legacy in the video game medium. Most games in the iconic epic space opera franchise have focussed on the Jedi fantasy, letting players wield lightsabers and become one with the force. But few have allowed players to become a Han Solo-like Scoundrel — rogue smugglers taking on dangerous odd jobs and contracts. Star Wars Outlaws promises exactly that. Now, the upcoming action-adventure title from Ubisoft, which puts players in the shoes of Scoundrel Kay Vess, has received a 10-minute-long gameplay deep dive showcase, detailing aerial and blaster combat, traversal and exploration, and more.

Star Wars Outlaws gameplay showcase 

At Ubisoft Forward, aired Monday, the publisher presented a Star Wars Outlaws gameplay showcase, that featured protagonist Kay Vess on a mission to Mos Eisley on Tatooine to track down a gunslinger. According to game director Mathias Karlson, players will have to explore the galaxy to find such experts who can help Kay pick up new skills. The expert gunslinger on Tatooine would help her upgrade her blaster skills.

In the gameplay showcase, we see Kay take off from a merchant station in her ship, the Trailblazer, and travel through space. On her way to Tatooine, she encounters pirate starfighters and engages in aerial combat. We then see Vess land in Mos Eisley, a hub for rogues and scoundrels. Her intel leads her to warehouse controlled by the Hutt cartel. She scouts out the camp, sneaks in, and takes down a few enemies quietly. She finds the necessary intel and escapes after engaging in a shootout to meet up with the expert gunslinger.

Star Wars Outlaws game overview trailer

Ubisoft also debuted a four-minute-long game overview trailer for Star Wars Outlaw at the presentation. The new trailer looks at Kay and her companion Nix's past, the adventures they take on together, and the open world players can explore.

The upcoming action-adventure title will feature a variety of biomes to explore, allowing players to interact with distinct environments and the dangers that come with them. Set during the golden age of the underworld, the game will let players deal with different crime syndicates and factions, gain favour or become wanted.

Promising to be a full open-world adventure, Ubisoft's upcoming title is looking to carve its own space amid a host of popular Star Wars games. Recent games in the franchise, like Respawn's Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, have taken a melee action approach, bringing Soulslike mechanics to lightsaber combat. But a fully explorable open-world Star Wars game, with blaster and ship combat and an emphasis on exploration, could bring a distinct flavour to the franchise.

Star Wars Outlaws releases August 30 on PC, Xbox Series S/X and PS5. Players will be granted three days early access starting August 27 with a Ubisoft+ Premium subscription or by preordering the Gold or Ultimate Editions.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Star Wars Outlaws, Star Wars, Ubisoft, Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft Forward 2024, Massive Entertainment, PS5, PC, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
South Korea to Treat Select NFTs as Regular Cryptocurrencies Under Virtual Asset User Protection Act: Report

Related Stories

Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay Showcase Details Ship Combat, Stealth
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi 14 Civi With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  3. Xiaomi 14 Civi First Impressions
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  5. HTC U24 Pro With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Debuts at This Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Offer Competition to Face ID
  7. HMD 110, HMD 105 Feature Phones With Inbuilt UPI Support Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Vision Pro Sale Begins in China, Japan and Other Markets on June 28: Price, Availability
  2. CMF Phone 1 With Rotating Dial Teased Ahead of Launch; Nothing Sub Brand Hints at CMF Buds 2, Watch Pro 2
  3. Star Wars Outlaws Gameplay Showcase Details Ship Combat, Stealth
  4. WhatsApp Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Ability to Pin Multiple Channels to Beta Testers
  5. Xiaomi 14 Civi With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Dual Selfie Shooters Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Details Its Private Cloud Compute System, Promises Stateless Computation and Verifiable Transparency
  7. South Korea to Treat Select NFTs as Regular Cryptocurrencies Under Virtual Asset User Protection Act: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Offer ‘More Secure’ PolarID to Compete With Apple's Face ID
  9. Xiaomi 15 Key Specifications Leak; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  10. HTC U24 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »