Star Wars Outlaws received a new trailer Tuesday, revealing key story details, more characters and a release date. The action-adventure title from Ubisoft will be released on August 30, 2024. The open world Star Wars game will put players in the shoes of Kay Vess, a scoundrel taking on intergalactic heists in the Outer Rim during a time when criminal organisations are thriving. Star Wars Outlaws is now available for pre-order across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X platforms.

The official story trailer sets up the premise of the game, introducing the various criminal organisations operating during the “golden age for the underworld.” Star Wars Outlaws is set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, when the Empire is embroiled in a long-running conflict with the rebel forces. Kay Vess, a scoundrel on the rise, finds herself at odds with the crime family Zerek Besh and its leader Sliro. Vess must take on high-wire heists with her companion Nix, fighting off galaxy's most dangerous crime syndicates on the way to buy her freedom.

The trailer shows off criminal factions, different planets and a number of crime lords and rogues that Vess will meet on her journey, including familiar faces from Star Wars films like Jabba the Hutt. Vess must assemble a crew and find the right ship to take on the big job and find her freedom.

The Star Wars Outlaws trailer goes on to show a few action-packed encounters and firefights. The first trailer for the game, which came out in June last year, had showcased gameplay details. Developed by Ubisoft Massive, Star Wars Outlaws will feature an open world that will include both new and returning locations from Star Wars universe. Players can explore the vast outdoors on their speeder, meet other outlaws and take up missions in cities and cantinas, and take part in dogfights on their ship.

Ubisoft also confirmed the editions for the game along with the new story trailer. Star Wars outlaws will be available in Standard, Gold and Ultimate editions. Pre-ordering the latter two editions will grant players three-day early access to the game and some additional content, including a season pass that includes two post-launch DLCs.

Star Wars Outlaws comes out August 30 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

