Star Wars Outlaws Sets August 30 Release Date, Story Trailer Shows Off Crime Bosses, High-Wire Heists

Star Wars Outlaws is now available for pre-order on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 April 2024 12:51 IST
Star Wars Outlaws Sets August 30 Release Date, Story Trailer Shows Off Crime Bosses, High-Wire Heists

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws tells the story of scoundrel Kay Vess

Highlights
  • Star Wars Outlaws is an open-world action-adventure game
  • The game is set during the “golden age for the underworld”
  • Star Wars Outlaws is being developed by Massive Entertainment
Star Wars Outlaws received a new trailer Tuesday, revealing key story details, more characters and a release date. The action-adventure title from Ubisoft will be released on August 30, 2024. The open world Star Wars game will put players in the shoes of Kay Vess, a scoundrel taking on intergalactic heists in the Outer Rim during a time when criminal organisations are thriving. Star Wars Outlaws is now available for pre-order across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X platforms.

The official story trailer sets up the premise of the game, introducing the various criminal organisations operating during the “golden age for the underworld.” Star Wars Outlaws is set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, when the Empire is embroiled in a long-running conflict with the rebel forces. Kay Vess, a scoundrel on the rise, finds herself at odds with the crime family Zerek Besh and its leader Sliro. Vess must take on high-wire heists with her companion Nix, fighting off galaxy's most dangerous crime syndicates on the way to buy her freedom.

The trailer shows off criminal factions, different planets and a number of crime lords and rogues that Vess will meet on her journey, including familiar faces from Star Wars films like Jabba the Hutt. Vess must assemble a crew and find the right ship to take on the big job and find her freedom.

The Star Wars Outlaws trailer goes on to show a few action-packed encounters and firefights. The first trailer for the game, which came out in June last year, had showcased gameplay details. Developed by Ubisoft Massive, Star Wars Outlaws will feature an open world that will include both new and returning locations from Star Wars universe. Players can explore the vast outdoors on their speeder, meet other outlaws and take up missions in cities and cantinas, and take part in dogfights on their ship.

Ubisoft also confirmed the editions for the game along with the new story trailer. Star Wars outlaws will be available in Standard, Gold and Ultimate editions. Pre-ordering the latter two editions will grant players three-day early access to the game and some additional content, including a season pass that includes two post-launch DLCs.

Star Wars Outlaws comes out August 30 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft, Ubisoft Massive, Massive Entertainment, Star Wars, PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
