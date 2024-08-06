Ubisoft has revealed the post-launch content roadmap and Season Pass details for Star Wars Outlaws, its action-adventure title that releases later this month. The open-world game will get two story-focussed expansions, with the first of them arriving later this year and the second in 2025. All Season Pass holders will also get access to a character pack and an exclusive mission involving iconic Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt at launch.

Star Wars Outlaws Post-Launch Roadmap

The developer detailed the roadmap for the game's post launch content in a blog post Monday, confirming release windows for planned expansions. Firstly, Season Pass holders will get the Kessel Runner character pack, which includes outfits for scoundrel Kay Vess and her companion, Nix, at launch. Additionally, Season Pass will grant access to an exclusive mission called “Jabba's Gambit,” where Kay receives a quest from Jabba the Hutt. The mission will also be available when the game launches on August 30.

Sabacc, pirates, and exclusive day 1 mission await in the Star Wars Outlaws Season Pass. Learn more about the upcoming content here: https://t.co/inRuMpk0qi pic.twitter.com/qupuyrfX9d — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) August 5, 2024

Then, in Fall 2024, Star Wars Outlaws players will be able to continue the story of Kay Vess with the first story expansion, Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card. The first story pack will see Kay infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, where she will stumble upon Star Wars icon Lando Calrissian.

Alongside the first story pack, Season Pass holders will also get access to Hunter's Legacy Bundle and the Cartel Ronin Bundle with new outfits for Kay and Nix, and cosmetics for Kay's speeder and her ship.

Finally, in Spring 2025, Ubisoft will release the second story expansion, Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune, where Kay will meet veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka. Both story packs will be available to Season Pass holders and can also be purchased separately.

Star Wars Outlaws is set for release on August 30 across PC (via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game is currently available to pre-order on all platformers. Players who pre-order the game will receive the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack that comes with cosmetics for Kay's speeder and her ship, the Trailblazer.