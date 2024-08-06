Technology News
  Star Wars Outlaws Confirmed to Get 2 Story Focussed Expansions as Ubisoft Reveals Post Launch Plans

Star Wars Outlaws Confirmed to Get 2 Story-Focussed Expansions as Ubisoft Reveals Post-Launch Plans

Star Wars Outlaws is set for release on August 30 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 August 2024 15:09 IST
Star Wars Outlaws Confirmed to Get 2 Story-Focussed Expansions as Ubisoft Reveals Post-Launch Plans

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws follows the journey of scoundrel Kay Vess

Highlights
  • Players who pre-order the game will receive the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack
  • Star Wars Outlaws' first story pack will release in Fall 2024
  • The two story packs can also be purchased separately
Ubisoft has revealed the post-launch content roadmap and Season Pass details for Star Wars Outlaws, its action-adventure title that releases later this month. The open-world game will get two story-focussed expansions, with the first of them arriving later this year and the second in 2025. All Season Pass holders will also get access to a character pack and an exclusive mission involving iconic Star Wars character Jabba the Hutt at launch.

Star Wars Outlaws Post-Launch Roadmap

The developer detailed the roadmap for the game's post launch content in a blog post Monday, confirming release windows for planned expansions. Firstly, Season Pass holders will get the Kessel Runner character pack, which includes outfits for scoundrel Kay Vess and her companion, Nix, at launch. Additionally, Season Pass will grant access to an exclusive mission called “Jabba's Gambit,” where Kay receives a quest from Jabba the Hutt. The mission will also be available when the game launches on August 30.

Then, in Fall 2024, Star Wars Outlaws players will be able to continue the story of Kay Vess with the first story expansion, Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card. The first story pack will see Kay infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, where she will stumble upon Star Wars icon Lando Calrissian.

Alongside the first story pack, Season Pass holders will also get access to Hunter's Legacy Bundle and the Cartel Ronin Bundle with new outfits for Kay and Nix, and cosmetics for Kay's speeder and her ship.

Finally, in Spring 2025, Ubisoft will release the second story expansion, Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate's Fortune, where Kay will meet veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka. Both story packs will be available to Season Pass holders and can also be purchased separately.

Star Wars Outlaws is set for release on August 30 across PC (via Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game is currently available to pre-order on all platformers. Players who pre-order the game will receive the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack that comes with cosmetics for Kay's speeder and her ship, the Trailblazer.

Satr Wars Outlaws, Star Wars, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Star Wars Outlaws Confirmed to Get 2 Story-Focussed Expansions as Ubisoft Reveals Post-Launch Plans
