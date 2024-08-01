August is shaping up to be a busy month for video game releases, with games — big and small — from different genres making their debut in the coming weeks. The month will see the launch of two of the most anticipated games of the year: Game Science's action-RPG Black Myth: Wukong and Ubisoft's action-adventure title Star Wars Outlaws. While Black Myth: Wukong brings Soulslike combat in a Chinese mythological setting, Star Wars Outlaws lets players become a bounty hunter on the run in the galaxy.

Besides the two triple-A titles, August also sees a selection of diverse smaller games releasing. Thank Goodness You're Here!, an indie comedy adventure game developed by a two-person team, is releasing August 1; PS5 and PC exclusive Concord, a first-person online hero shooter, comes out August 23; and Dustborn, a narrative-driven action-adventure title that puts players on a colourful road trip, comes out later in the month on August 20.

There are many other games coming this month that will appeal to fans of different genres. Here, we'll look at some of the most interesting releases in August and run through our picks for the games to look out for this month across PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Thank Goodness You're Here!

When: August 1

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

Made by Coal Supper, a two-person studio, Thank Goodness You're Here! Instantly grabs your attention with its cute, cartoony art style. The indie comedy adventure title lets players don the shoes of a travelling salesman and take on odd requests and quests for the townsfolk of Barnsworth. Set in Northern England, the game leans heavily on Yorkshire humour and its vibrant art style.

You'll meet and get to know different characters, take on strange tasks and go on a surreal adventure. Thank Goodness You're Here! launches on Mac, Windows (via both Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4 and PS5 on August 1.

Cat Quest III

When: August 8

Where: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Five years after the release of Cat Quest II, the third instalment in the action role-playing (RPG) series is set to make its debut this month. Cat Quest III brings back the quirky art style and inventive storylines the franchise is known for. Developed by The Gentlebros, the pirate-themed game gets several new quality-of-life upgrades such as the removal of HP bars for enemies that aren't bosses and a circle which faintly glows when monsters attack. Melee weapons and armour are also more balanced this time around. Plus, the 2.5D open world gets multiple new dungeons and biomes that should keep players hooked.

However, the main highlight of the game remains the character-based storytelling. You start as an adorable cat pirate in the Purribean, an archipelago filled with Pi-rats. They're all looking for the mythical treasure Northern Star, and you have to beat them to it. The journey requires you to explore the land and the seas and fight the order of the Pirate King with your trusted sword, pistol, and a spell that summons a shocking electric orb.

Since it is an open-world game, you get access to several islands where you will find treasure chests to hunt and weapons to upgrade. For the fans of the original game, the battle mechanics are still very simple but with improved animations battles are much more immersive.

Black Myth: Wukong

When: August 20

Where: PC, PS5 (Xbox Series S/X release TBA)

Ever since it was first revealed with a gameplay trailer in 2020, Black Myth: Wukong has become one of the most anticipated games of this console generation. Its flashy, flowy Soulslike combat, imaginative enemy designs and incredible graphics have gamers counting down the days to its release. Multiple gameplay trailers over the years have only fuelled the hype around the game. This month, we'll get to see if Black Myth: Wukong lives up to the expectations.

Developed by Chinese studio Game Science and inspired by the classical Chinese novel Journey to the West, Black Myth: Wukong puts players in the shoes on its titular monkey god protagonist. Armed with a magical staff and a bevy of abilities, Wukong goes on a perilous journey, littered with challenging boss fights. The action-RPG releases August 20 on PS5 and PC. An Xbox Series S/X launch will follow later.

Dustborn

When: August 20

Where: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

A single-player action-adventure game with robots, supernatural abilities, and complex interpersonal relationships all packed within a road trip sounds like a strange combination, but that's what you get with Dustborn. The game's graphic novel-style art and animation and a story-driven narrative where multiple endings are possible only adds to the flavour.

You start the game as Pax, an Anomal with a word-based superpower, who has been tasked with delivering a package to the other end of the American Republic. Making the long road trip on a bus, you meet and recruit new people with unique abilities, as you manage both your relationship with them and complete numerous tasks.

Pax's word-based ability introduces a new game mechanic where the player has to find specific words to control the crew and complete missions. There is a straightforward combat system where the player has to either battle solo or take the help of crewmates, but a large part of the game is dialogue-based and requires the user to make the right choices. If you are a fan of visual novels, this game is right up your alley. One interesting inclusion is a 360-degree camera control, which Pax can use in different situations to identify and analyse the surroundings and use it to her advantage.

Concord

When: August 23

Where: PS5, PC

Concord is the upcoming multiplayer hero shooter entry from Firewalk Studios. It is the first game from the studio since Sony acquired it from ProbablyMonsters in 2023. The founders of the studio include Ryan Ellis, Tony Hsu and Elena Siegman — brains behind the Destiny franchise, so we can expect their experience with online shooters to benefit Concord. From the trailer, we can expect a Guardians of the Galaxy-esque crew we will be "free gunning" with.

Imagine stepping into the shoes (or rather, the space boots) of a starship captain in a vast, uncharted universe. The game features a stunningly detailed world and levels. Whether you're negotiating with alien species, mining resources from asteroids, or battling space pirates, Concord lets you forge your own unique path through the galaxy.

Concord allows you to team up with friends or compete against them in space skirmishes that will keep you engaged with customisable starships and a deep, immersive storyline. Players can select from a diverse array of human-like and alien mercenaries called Freegunners. Each Freegunner comes with unique weapons, defences, abilities, and movement skills, creating a distinct playstyle for every choice. These mercenaries vary in agility, damage output, and special skills. For example, Tacticians enhance reload speed, while Rangers reduce weapon recoil and Haunts boost the player's mobility. The Anchors, on the other hand, improve healing received, Breachers offer a reduced cooldown for dodging, and Wardens extend weapon range.

Akimbot

When: August 29

Where: PS5, Xbox Series S/X, PC

Picture a vibrant, neon-drenched cityscape, reminiscent of PS2-era aesthetics, where you're not just surviving, but thriving in chaos. Akimbot from Evil Raptor thrusts you into the metallic boots of a rogue AI with a mission: topple a corrupt megacorp that's turning everyone into mere puppets. You'll navigate an expansive, open-world environment teeming with secrets, danger, and the occasional friendly NPC who might just need saving. Armed with a dazzling array of gadgets and weapons—from holographic decoys to mind-bending gravity grenades—Akimbot's arsenal is as flashy as it is fun.

You'll take on the role of Exe, a quiet yet intriguing robot with outstanding platforming and combat abilities. Shipset, the dependable companion, is a chatty, floating partner who once worked as an accounting bot that made a dramatic escape. The story begins aboard a starship, where Exe and Shipset are imprisoned by intergalactic mobsters. Their breakout begins when their travelling prison crashes on a lush, tropical beach planet, paving the way for an exciting adventure.

Akimbot also boasts a competitive multiplayer mode where you can show off your skills and climb the leaderboards. Whether you're zipping through urban jungles on cybernetic rollerblades or unleashing chaos with an overpowered plasma cannon, this game is all about fast-paced, strategic action.

Visions of Mana

When: August 29

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Ouka Studio's upcoming action RPG is the latest entry in the Mana series and will let you step into the shoes of a young man called Val, who hails from the Fire Village of Tiaaneea as he joins his friend on a quest to visit the Tree of Mana. You'll have access to real-time party-based combat in Visions of Mana, which means you can switch characters and use special abilities.

Character progression including the ability to unlock new capabilities and upgrade existing equipment are two things that you can look forward to in the upcoming RPG title. Thanks to the semi-open world, you will be able to keep yourself busy with exploration, while discovering the lore and completing side quests in Visions of Mana.

Star Wars Outlaws

When: August 30

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

The first open-world game in the Star Wars franchise is set to arrive at the end of the month, and will let you play as a thief called Kay Vess as she attempts the heist of a lifetime, alongside her trusty little companion Nix. The game will let you jump across several planets while completing challenging missions and battling it out with other rogues in space.

If you want to relive Han Solo's adventures across the galaxy, Star Wars Outlaws will let you travel to a range of regions from sparse deserts to dense jungles as you do the best to survive using your wits, helped by a few handy gadgets and the deadly blasters that were popularised by Lucasfilm's movies. Remember to think before you make choices in the game, because your decisions will influence not just your reputation as the galaxy's newest rookie scoundrel, but also the outcome of your story and the game itself.

There are many other games releasing in August, including another Star Wars game. Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, a remaster of the 2002 game, is coming out August 1 on all platforms.

For sports fans, Madden NFL 25 arrives August 16 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. World of Warcraft: The War Within, the tenth expansion pack for the popular MMORPG, is also releasing this month on August 26.