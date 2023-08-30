Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Starfield’s ‘Boundary Reached’ Message and Potential Exploration Limits Have Raised Concerns Among Fans

Starfield’s ‘Boundary Reached’ Message and Potential Exploration Limits Have Raised Concerns Among Fans

A leaked clip suggests that players can run non-stop in one direction on a planet, before hitting an invisible wall.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 August 2023 12:06 IST
Starfield’s ‘Boundary Reached’ Message and Potential Exploration Limits Have Raised Concerns Among Fans

Photo Credit: Bethesda Softworks

Starfield marks the first new universe from Bethesda in 25 years

Highlights
  • Starfield launches September 6 on PC, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox Game Pass
  • The leaked Starfield clip is allegedly from the tutorial segment
  • The message grants the option to visit other regions on the planet

Starfield is just days away from launch and ahead of that the Bethesda RPG has seen several leaks. Copies of the game are currently in the hands of select reviewers and even some players who obtained it illegally, before sharing a plethora of screenshots and gameplay videos online. One such clip that's now causing concern for fans about Starfield's scope was first leaked on a Chinese forum, over the weekend, which suggested that a player could run non-stop in one direction for 40 minutes, before being met with a ‘Boundary Reached' message. The videos have since been removed, though players are now questioning the legitimacy of developer Bethesda's claims.

Bethesda's Head of Publishing Pete Hines, who's apparently played Starfield for a minimum of 130 hours, responded to a fan's tweet asking if players would be able to explore entire planets. He responded with, “Yup, if you want. Walk on, brave explorer.” As the aforementioned leak came pouring in, the comment was met with numerous fans accusing the studio of lying about the game's depth in exploration. While many have been defending the game by saying that the Boundary Reached message is from the tutorial segment of the game, some game journalists who've been reviewing it have also begun vaguely pushing back against complainers. “This is actually not entirely accurate,” Windows Central's Jez Corden said on X (formerly, Twitter). “Just wait for the reviews. The half-truths being spread are being done in bad faith sometimes.”

It certainly doesn't help that during June's Starfield Direct presentation, game director Todd Howard claimed that players could select any spot on an unknown planet and land there, causing many to believe that exploration would be seamless — akin to No Man's Sky, where planetary beings, vegetation, and conditions are procedurally generated. However, in Starfield's case, this could mean that planets are seamlessly explorable in chunks. Even if we consider that the leaked clip/ image wasn't from the tutorial segment and look at the ‘Boundary Reached' menu that pops up on the screen, we're presented with three options. You can fast-travel back to your ship, press cancel and walk around until an invisible wall halts you, or you can ‘Open Planet Map' to explore another region on the map.

This indicates that exploration on the planet isn't necessarily over and that you could certainly land at any given point of the map and explore, before eventually hitting that roadblock — where I'm assuming the game is unable to continue loading the area in real-time. A lot of this discourse will surely be cleared once the reviews are out on August 31, which will undoubtedly touch upon the exploration mechanic since that's been one of Bethesda's key selling points. Expectations for Starfield are extremely high, with the developer continuously touting its massive size, in addition to new information about a Jail system and the debate about it being locked to 30fps on consoles.

Starfield is out September 6 on PC and Xbox Series S/X. Those who pre-ordered the Premium Edition are granted a five-day early access, starting September 1.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: starfield, starfield boundary reached, starfield leaks, starfield boundary reached message, starfield exploration, starfield planets, starfield release date, starfield review embargo, starfield early access, todd howard, bethesda, xbox, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Finally Trades Above $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Recover From Losses

Related Stories

Starfield’s ‘Boundary Reached’ Message and Potential Exploration Limits Have Raised Concerns Among Fans
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  2. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  3. Nubia's First Phone With a Large 1-Inch Camera Leaks Online: See Image
  4. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  5. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  7. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip With Triple Rear Cameras Launched at This Price
  9. Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Starfield’s ‘Boundary Reached’ Message and Potential Exploration Limits Have Raised Concerns Among Fans
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Finally Trades Above $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Recover From Losses
  3. Huawei Mate 60 Pro With 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Satellite Calling Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon, Search for Hydrogen Underway: ISRO
  5. Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report
  6. Google Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Enterprise Customers at $30 Monthly Fee
  7. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  8. CoinSwitch Cites Drop in User Queries for Trimming Customer Support Team: Details
  9. Asus Refutes Zenfone Division Shutdown Report, Says Zenfone 10 Production to Continue: Details
  10. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch Curved LTPO AMOLED Screen, Snapdragon W5 Chip Launched: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.