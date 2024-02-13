Technology News
Microsoft to Share Xbox Business Update on February 15, Will Reportedly Reveal Games Releasing on PS5, Switch

The business update from Xbox follows multiple reports about Xbox exclusive titles likely launching on rival platforms.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2024 13:55 IST
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Xbox first-party games like Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment could be the first to come to PS5, Nintendo Switch

Highlights
  • Starfield and the newly announced Indiana Jones game could arrive on PS5
  • Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer will share details on Xbox's future
  • Hi-Fi Rush is believed to launch on both PS5 and Nintendo Switch
Microsoft will share an update on the Xbox business later this week, the company confirmed Monday after weeks of reports and rumours of its first-party games coming to rival consoles. The Xbox parent will reveal its plans for the platform in a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast on February 15 at 12pm PT (February 16, 1.30am IST in India), where Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Xbox president Sarah Bond and Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty will share details about the future Xbox roadmap. The confirmation comes after Spencer had promised last Tuesday that Microsoft would share its vision for the “future of Xbox” next week.

The business update from Xbox follows multiple reports about Xbox exclusive titles like Hi-Fi Rush and Sea of Thieves likely launching on competing platforms from Sony and Nintendo. The list of first-party games that could make their way to PS5 also includes Bethesda RPG Starfield and its recently announced Indiana Jones title. A report from The Verge had claimed that a wave of exclusive games on Xbox could be crossing over to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft has not confirmed this shift in strategy, but its upcoming business update will likely reveal details about its plans to launch first-party games outside of the Xbox ecosystem. The Verge, citing sources familiar with the company's plans, reports that Microsoft is in fact gearing up to announce select exclusive games for PS5 and Nintendo Switch. According to the latest report, Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment will likely be the first two games to launch on Sony and Nintendo's consoles, with a Sea of Thieves release planned for later this year. Other first-party titles on Xbox and PC are also being weighed for possible launch on rival platforms, the report said.

Last week, Xbox chief Spencer had appeared to calm the Xbox community left unsettled by rumours of Xbox games launching on other platforms, but had stopped short of denying the reports. “We're listening and we hear you,” Spencer had said in his X post last Tuesday. “We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.”

Xbox's business plans will likely be detailed on the Xbox podcast Thursday, but if the announcements mirror the recent reports, it will represent an industry-changing shift in Microsoft's strategy. The company has reiterated its commitment to exclusive titles on the Xbox platform, in addition to its focus on growing Xbox Game Pass, several times in the past.

The likely change in Xbox's direction over its first-party titles hasn't come without internal resistance. The XboxEra report from earlier this month, that claimed that Starfield could make its way to PS5, had said that company's senior leadership had engaged in “fierce” internal discussions over the matter, with not everyone onboard with the possibility of Xbox games releasing on PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Release Could Be Around the Corner, Suggest Pre-Launch Discount Coupons

