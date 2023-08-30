Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Finally Trades Above $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Recover From Losses

On Wednesday, August 30, Bitcoin reflected a substantial gain of 5.30 percent to trade at $27,496 (roughly Rs. 22.7 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 August 2023 11:44 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Finally Trades Above $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Recover From Losses

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Förtsch

The crypto market cap stands at $1.09 trillion as of August 30

Highlights
  • Ripple, Tron recorded gains
  • Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash also reflected profits
  • Binance USD recorded a dip

Bitcoin, after weeks of trading at a stagnated price point of around $26,000 (roughly Rs. 21.5 lakh), finally has managed to break out of its resistance point. On Wednesday, Bitcoin reflected a substantial gain of 5.30 percent to trade at $27,496 (roughly Rs. 22.7 lakh). In the last 24 hours, the most expensive cryptocurrency jumped by $1,409 (roughly Rs. 1.16 lakh). As per experts, this price action for BTC has resulted from the liquidation of around $75 million (roughly Rs. 620 crore) across exchanges in short positions.

Ether price also rose notably by 3.81 percent stepping into Wednesday. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,718 (roughly Rs. 1.41 lakh). The value of ETH rose by $65 (roughly Rs. 5,370) over the last day.

"This tremendous positive growth could be attributed to the US Court ruling with Grayscale in a lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission about the company's application to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust to an ETF. This development in the industry has resulted in positive sentiment among the market participants, driving the prices. With this ruling, we could likely see more giant companies applying for Bitcoin spot ETF licenses in the coming months," Edul Patel, CEO, Muder, told Gadgets 360.

Profits raining over both top cryptocurrencies, BTC and ETH, often bring gains back to the crypto price chart.

Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, Tron, and Polygon — all recorded profits on Wednesday.

Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Leo, Stellar, and Chainlink also reflected small gains.

The overall crypto market valuation spiked by four percent in the last 24 hours to sit on the mark of $1.09 trillion (roughly Rs. 90,07,269 crore), showed CoinMarketCap.

The fear and greed index has jumped 10 points and has entered the neutral zone with the current score of 49/100.

"The crypto market has seen a positive price action in the last 24 hours. As per CoinGecko, global crypto market capitalisation added approx. $50 billion (roughly Rs. 4,13,758 crore)," Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk, told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, only a pinch of altcoins recorded losses today. These include Binance USD and Braintrust.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Huawei Mate 60 Pro With 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Satellite Calling Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Finally Trades Above $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Recover From Losses
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  2. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  3. Nubia's First Phone With a Large 1-Inch Camera Leaks Online: See Image
  4. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  5. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  6. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  7. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip With Triple Rear Cameras Launched at This Price
  9. Tecno Camon 20 Avocado Art Edition Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen Launched: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Starfield’s ‘Boundary Reached’ Message and Potential Exploration Limits Have Raised Concerns Among Fans
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Finally Trades Above $27,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Recover From Losses
  3. Huawei Mate 60 Pro With 6.82-Inch AMOLED Display, Satellite Calling Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon, Search for Hydrogen Underway: ISRO
  5. Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report
  6. Google Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Enterprise Customers at $30 Monthly Fee
  7. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  8. CoinSwitch Cites Drop in User Queries for Trimming Customer Support Team: Details
  9. Asus Refutes Zenfone Division Shutdown Report, Says Zenfone 10 Production to Continue: Details
  10. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch Curved LTPO AMOLED Screen, Snapdragon W5 Chip Launched: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.