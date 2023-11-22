Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Steam Autumn Sale 2023 Best Deals: Starfield, Diablo IV, Cyberpunk 2077, Dark Souls Trilogy, and More

Steam Autumn Sale 2023 Best Deals: Starfield, Diablo IV, Cyberpunk 2077, Dark Souls Trilogy, and More

The Steam Autumn Sale is scheduled to run until November 28 at 10:30pm IST.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 November 2023 13:19 IST
Steam Autumn Sale 2023 Best Deals: Starfield, Diablo IV, Cyberpunk 2077, Dark Souls Trilogy, and More

Photo Credit: Bethesda Softworks

Starfield marks the first new universe from Bethesda in 25 years

Highlights
  • Steam Autumn Sale 2023 began Tuesday, November 21
  • Starfield is available at a 20 percent discount for Rs. 3,999
  • Lies of P gets a 20 percent discount — Rs. 2,960
Advertisement

The 2023 Steam Autumn Sale is now live, bringing new and returning deals on PC games. The event is live for a week, running until November 28 at 10:30pm IST, slashing prices by up to 85 percent on select titles. Blizzard's Diablo IV, which recently came to Valve's storefront, has gotten a 40 percent discount — Rs. 3,359 — tossing you into the hellish landscape of the Sanctuary to battle bloodthirsty monsters as a legendary horned demon Lilith, Queen of the Succubi comes into power. Lacklustre post-launch content has tarnished this game's reputation, so why not give it a test run with the six-day-long free trial? Bethesda's expansive space RPG Starfield has also received a first discount, setting you centuries into the future where humanity has begun thriving on other planets. It's available at Rs. 3,999 at a 20 percent discount.

PlayStation Studios' entire catalogue is part of the promotion as well, including The Last of Us Part I, which drops down to Rs. 2,679 (33 percent off) despite the lingering issues with visual fidelity and performance even at lower graphical presets.

Starfield Review

The acclaimed God of War 2019 reboot, in which a now-reserved Kratos and his son Atreus set off on a treacherous journey through Nordic lands to scatter his wife's ashes from the highest peak in the nine realms. It's available at 40 percent off for Rs. 1,979. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a package of two games — Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — is available at the same price, too, letting you pick between Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer's adventures in the wild. And it might be a couple of years before Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes to PC, but if you still haven't caught up on Peter Parker and Miles Morales' saga, then now's the perfect time. Spider-Man Remastered is priced at Rs. 2,399, while its shorter spinoff sequel costs Rs. 1,979.

FromSoftware fans, who were drawn in through the studio's recent titles Elden Ring and Armored Core VI games, can take a trip down memory lane with the Dark Souls trilogy. It is worth mentioning that publisher Bandai Namco has upped Dark Souls Remastered's base price, so with a 50 percent discount, it's now listed at Rs. 1,199 — the original price tag until July 2023. Its sequels have not undergone a price increase, with Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin costing Rs. 1,199 and Dark Souls III at Rs. 2,149 — both at 50 percent off, with DLCs/ Season Pass to purchase separately. Meanwhile, the Pinocchio-inspired souls-like title, Lies of P, has received its first price drop, down from Rs. 3,700 to Rs. 2,960. This is the closest a PC gamer would come towards experiencing Bloodborne, and to that effect, it delivers gracefully with a haunting atmosphere and bone-chilling boss designs. Another major souls-like Lords of the Fallen is also on sale at a 34 percent discount for Rs. 1,979, though be wary of persistent performance issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 Review

If open-world is your jam, then Red Dead Redemption 2 is a no-brainer — a 67 percent discount, taking the price down to Rs. 1,055. Or you can delve into the futuristic Blade Runner-esque world of Cyberpunk 2077, available at Rs. 1,499, excluding the Phantom Liberty expansion. That additional content hasn't received a price drop, but you can opt for an inclusive bundle that costs Rs. 2,758. Those looking for a more contained experience can check out Dave the Diver, a cutesy pixelated roguelike about catching fish and serving them at the local sushi shop. It costs Rs. 704 after a 20 percent price cut.

Steam Autumn Sale 2023 best PC game deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,055 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Starfield at Rs. 3,999 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Diablo IV at Rs. 3,359 — 40 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Diablo IV Review

Dark Souls Remastered at Rs. 1,199 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin at Rs. 1,199 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dark Souls III at Rs. 2,149 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Lies of P at Rs. 2,960 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice at Rs. 2,498 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Lords of the Fallen at Rs. 1,979 — 34 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut at Rs. 224 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

God of War at Rs. 1,979 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Last of Us Part I at Rs. 2,679 — 33 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Spider-Man Remastered PC Review

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 1,979 — 40 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at Rs. 1,979 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at Rs. 2,099 — 40 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Review

Stasis: Bone Totem at Rs. 616 — 30 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Resident Evil 2 at Rs. 500 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 3 at Rs. 585 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 4 at Rs. 2,375 — 34 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 4 Review

Batman: Arkham Collection at Rs. 202 — 85 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

EA Sports FC 24 at Rs. 1,749 — 50 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Dead Space at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Persona 4 Golden at Rs. 1,082 — 35 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition at Rs. 312 — 75 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Dave the Diver at Rs. 704 — 20 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Grand Theft Auto V at Rs. 953 — 64 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hogwarts Legacy at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hogwarts Legacy Review

Hades at Rs. 550 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Devil May Cry 5 at Rs. 577 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Starfield

Starfield

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Massive scale
  • Immersive side stories
  • Strong role-playing foundation
  • Great art design
  • Satisfying dogfights
  • Bad
  • Extremely slow start
  • Unoriginal main story
  • Robotic animations and voice acting
  • Fast travel-based space exploration
  • Boring on-foot planet exploration
  • Horrible surface map
Read detailed Bethesda Starfield review
Genre RPG
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Diablo IV

Diablo IV

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks stunningly gory
  • Diverse class options
  • Skills synergise beautifully with builds
  • Finely-tuned combat
  • Great voice acting
  • Rewarding exploration
  • Satisfying loot system
  • Bad
  • Lacklustre story
  • Tight enemy-scaling
  • Microtransactions
  • Mob fights can get monotonous
  • Side quests feel like checklists
Read detailed Blizzard Diablo IV review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Diablo
PEGI Rating 16+
The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks, sounds, feels great
  • On par with Part II, if not beyond
  • Centuries ahead of PS4 Pro version
  • Improved enemy AI behaviour
  • New Permadeath feature
  • Bad
  • Priced as a new PS5 game
  • No upgrade options for PS3, PS4 owners
  • No 4K at 60fps, or ray-tracing
  • No multiplayer
  • PC port to be sold separately
Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part I review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Decently optimised
  • Stunning visuals
  • Intuitive keyboard and mouse controls
  • DualSense haptic feedback
  • Motion blur is not obnoxious
  • No need for restart when changing graphics settings
  • Bad
  • No VRAM usage indicator
  • Lacks camera smoothening
  • Swinging around town causes micro stutters
  • Quite demanding specs for ray-tracing
  • Graphics difference is negligible in higher presets
  • Pricey when compared to past PlayStation PC ports
Read detailed Sony Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fight choreography, cinematography is wonderful
  • Upgraded stealth mechanics
  • Swinging is thrilling
  • Fun suits, Spider-Verse look
  • Relevance of story
  • Extensive photo mode
  • Bad
  • Not original enough
  • Repetitive gameplay
  • Game padding despite short length
  • Unconvincing stealth gameplay
  • Unrealistic in parts
  • Bugs, game freezing / crashes
  • India pricing is a joke
Read detailed Sony Spider-Man: Miles Morales review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks stunning
  • Intricately designed levels
  • Too many secrets to discover
  • Slice of life elements
  • Fast travel system
  • Strong combat
  • Customisable lightsabers
  • Bad
  • Terrible optimisation
  • Freeze frames
Read detailed Electronic Arts Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
STASIS: BONE TOTEM

STASIS: BONE TOTEM

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks great
  • Great controls
  • Solid story
  • Bad
  • Minor visual inconsistencies
Read detailed Capcom Resident Evil 2 review
Genre Survival horror
Platform Amazon Luna, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks amazing and is well-optimised
  • Massively improved controls
  • Characters are more suited to the times
  • You can parry incoming attacks now
  • Knife durability adds a sense of resourcefulness
  • Over-the-top action sequences
  • Gory combat
  • Bad
  • Ada Wong's voice acting feels off
  • Shadows can get too dark
  • Some bonus modes have been scrapped
Read detailed Capcom Resident Evil 4 (2023) review
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
EA Sports FC 24

EA Sports FC 24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Familiar, responsive gameplay
  • Welcome change to menu design
  • Improved player animations
  • Different ways to play
  • Bad
  • Very few changes to Career mode
  • Inconsistent defending
  • Rehashed PlayStyles
  • Lacks visual upgrades
  • Same old FIFA experience
Read detailed Electronic Arts EA Sports FC 24 review
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series EA Sports FC
PEGI Rating 3+
Dead Space (2023)

Dead Space (2023)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks and runs great
  • Isaac Clarke isn't silent anymore
  • New side missions and lore
  • Ample save points
  • Fun weapons that encourage a hybrid playstyle
  • Brutal combat
  • More freedom in zero gravity zones
  • Bad
  • A bit on the pricier end
  • Shadows can be too dark
  • Music can be too dramatic at times
Read detailed Electronic Arts Dead Space (2023) review
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Dead Space
PEGI Rating 16+
Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Adventure
Platform PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent combat
  • Engaging story
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Detailed world design
  • Bad
  • Tries to stuff in a lot
  • Lack of a companion system
  • Tedious inventory management
Read detailed Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Hogwarts Legacy review
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Wizarding World
PEGI Rating 12+
Devil May Cry 5

Devil May Cry 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Dante and Nero play well
  • Looks good
  • Entertaining story
  • Bad
  • V isn't as fun to play as Dante or Nero
  • Lots of loading screens
Read detailed Capcom Devil May Cry 5 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Devil May Cry
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: steam, steam autumn sale, steam autumn sale 2023, steam autumn sale 2023 time, steam autumn sale 2023 games list, steam autumn sale 2023 discounts, steam autumn sale 2023 best deals, starfield, diablo 4, god of war, cyberpunk 2077, uncharted legacy of thieves collection, red dead redemption 2, gta 5, resident evil 2, dead space remake, batman arkham, the last of us part 1, lies of p, ea sports fc 24, dave the diver, stasis bone totem, disco elysium, hades, spider man remastered, spider man miles morales, resident evil 4
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Dips as Binance CEO Pleads Guilty to Violating US Laws, BNB Down by 11 Percent

Related Stories

Steam Autumn Sale 2023 Best Deals: Starfield, Diablo IV, Cyberpunk 2077, Dark Souls Trilogy, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C65 5G India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Spotted on BIS; Could Launch Soon
  3. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With 6.6-Inch HD+ Display Launched at This Price
  4. Honor 100 Series Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy A55 Likely to Come With 25W Fast Charging Support
  6. This Is When You Can Expect to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
  7. Oppo Reno 11 Pro to Run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, More Details Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Said to Be Receiving Stable Android 14 Update
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Link an Email Address to Your Account: How It Works
  10. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on Geekbench With This SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Trading Platform Kraken Sued by US SEC, Company CEO Denies Allegations
  2. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Global Launch Said to Take Place in January 2024
  3. Steam Autumn Sale 2023 Best Deals: Starfield, Diablo IV, Cyberpunk 2077, Dark Souls Trilogy, and More
  4. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Dips as Binance CEO Pleads Guilty to Violating US Laws, BNB Down by 11 Percent
  5. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Steps Down, Pleads Guilty to Settle US Illicit Finance Probe
  6. Nothing Chats Partner Sunbird Informs Users of Temporary Shutdown Amid Reports of Security Issues
  7. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Allegedly Appears on BIS Website; Launch Could be Imminent
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Reportedly Receives Android 14-Based One UI 6 Update
  9. Sam Altman to Return as OpenAI CEO Days After Ouster, Microsoft's Satya Nadella Calls It 'Essential Step'
  10. Samsung Galaxy A55 Reportedly Spotted on 3C Website; Could Offer 25W Fast Charging Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »