The 2023 Steam Autumn Sale is now live, bringing new and returning deals on PC games. The event is live for a week, running until November 28 at 10:30pm IST, slashing prices by up to 85 percent on select titles. Blizzard's Diablo IV, which recently came to Valve's storefront, has gotten a 40 percent discount — Rs. 3,359 — tossing you into the hellish landscape of the Sanctuary to battle bloodthirsty monsters as a legendary horned demon Lilith, Queen of the Succubi comes into power. Lacklustre post-launch content has tarnished this game's reputation, so why not give it a test run with the six-day-long free trial? Bethesda's expansive space RPG Starfield has also received a first discount, setting you centuries into the future where humanity has begun thriving on other planets. It's available at Rs. 3,999 at a 20 percent discount.

PlayStation Studios' entire catalogue is part of the promotion as well, including The Last of Us Part I, which drops down to Rs. 2,679 (33 percent off) despite the lingering issues with visual fidelity and performance even at lower graphical presets.

Starfield Review

The Steam Autumn Sale is live from now until November 28th - check out thousands of discounts, claim new stickers, and nominate your favorite games for the Steam Awards 2023!https://t.co/4TuWeBEkZO pic.twitter.com/aDJ91hGRZo — Steam (@Steam) November 21, 2023

The acclaimed God of War 2019 reboot, in which a now-reserved Kratos and his son Atreus set off on a treacherous journey through Nordic lands to scatter his wife's ashes from the highest peak in the nine realms. It's available at 40 percent off for Rs. 1,979. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a package of two games — Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy — is available at the same price, too, letting you pick between Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer's adventures in the wild. And it might be a couple of years before Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes to PC, but if you still haven't caught up on Peter Parker and Miles Morales' saga, then now's the perfect time. Spider-Man Remastered is priced at Rs. 2,399, while its shorter spinoff sequel costs Rs. 1,979.

FromSoftware fans, who were drawn in through the studio's recent titles Elden Ring and Armored Core VI games, can take a trip down memory lane with the Dark Souls trilogy. It is worth mentioning that publisher Bandai Namco has upped Dark Souls Remastered's base price, so with a 50 percent discount, it's now listed at Rs. 1,199 — the original price tag until July 2023. Its sequels have not undergone a price increase, with Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin costing Rs. 1,199 and Dark Souls III at Rs. 2,149 — both at 50 percent off, with DLCs/ Season Pass to purchase separately. Meanwhile, the Pinocchio-inspired souls-like title, Lies of P, has received its first price drop, down from Rs. 3,700 to Rs. 2,960. This is the closest a PC gamer would come towards experiencing Bloodborne, and to that effect, it delivers gracefully with a haunting atmosphere and bone-chilling boss designs. Another major souls-like Lords of the Fallen is also on sale at a 34 percent discount for Rs. 1,979, though be wary of persistent performance issues.

Cyberpunk 2077 Review

If open-world is your jam, then Red Dead Redemption 2 is a no-brainer — a 67 percent discount, taking the price down to Rs. 1,055. Or you can delve into the futuristic Blade Runner-esque world of Cyberpunk 2077, available at Rs. 1,499, excluding the Phantom Liberty expansion. That additional content hasn't received a price drop, but you can opt for an inclusive bundle that costs Rs. 2,758. Those looking for a more contained experience can check out Dave the Diver, a cutesy pixelated roguelike about catching fish and serving them at the local sushi shop. It costs Rs. 704 after a 20 percent price cut.

Steam Autumn Sale 2023 best PC game deals

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,055 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Starfield at Rs. 3,999 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Diablo IV at Rs. 3,359 — 40 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Diablo IV Review

Dark Souls Remastered at Rs. 1,199 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin at Rs. 1,199 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dark Souls III at Rs. 2,149 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Lies of P at Rs. 2,960 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice at Rs. 2,498 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Lords of the Fallen at Rs. 1,979 — 34 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut at Rs. 224 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

God of War at Rs. 1,979 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Last of Us Part I at Rs. 2,679 — 33 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Spider-Man Remastered PC Review

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 1,979 — 40 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at Rs. 1,979 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at Rs. 2,099 — 40 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Review

Stasis: Bone Totem at Rs. 616 — 30 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Resident Evil 2 at Rs. 500 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 3 at Rs. 585 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 4 at Rs. 2,375 — 34 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 4 Review

Batman: Arkham Collection at Rs. 202 — 85 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

EA Sports FC 24 at Rs. 1,749 — 50 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Dead Space at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Persona 4 Golden at Rs. 1,082 — 35 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition at Rs. 312 — 75 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Dave the Diver at Rs. 704 — 20 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Grand Theft Auto V at Rs. 953 — 64 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hogwarts Legacy at Rs. 2,399 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hogwarts Legacy Review

Hades at Rs. 550 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Devil May Cry 5 at Rs. 577 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

