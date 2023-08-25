Technology News
Baldur’s Gate III Is Coming to Xbox This Year After All, but No Split-Screen Co-Op on Xbox Series S

Larian Studios was struggling to keep the feature on Xbox Series S consoles, due to performance issues.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 25 August 2023 19:56 IST
Baldur's Gate III Is Coming to Xbox This Year After All, but No Split-Screen Co-Op on Xbox Series S

Photo Credit: Larian Studios

Baldur's Gate 3 can also be played in online co-op

Highlights
  • Splitting the screen into 4, with heavy action, requires a lot of memory
  • Parity between features on Xbox Series S, X is required, as per Microsoft
  • Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PS5 on September 6

Baldur's Gate III will be coming to Xbox consoles this year after all. In a tweet, Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke confirmed that he and Xbox head Phil Spencer had found a solution to bring the critically acclaimed CRPG to Microsoft's current-gen consoles. There's one catch though: the game won't support split-screen co-op on the less-expensive Xbox Series S — a feature the developer has been struggling to enable for months now, thanks to the technical limitations of the console. In fact, to maintain parity of features between Baldur's Gate 3 on the Xbox Series S and X, Microsoft even sent engineers from their side to help out Larian.

“Super happy to confirm that after meeting [Spencer] yesterday, we've found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur's Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we've been working towards for quite some time,” Vincke's tweet reads. The aforementioned change does not affect the regular online co-op, in which you can invite friends to help out with your campaign. However, rolling multiple characters on the same system (lower-end) is what's causing the issue for Larian — especially, when all party members run off in four directions, start hurling spells, and stress the console. That's a lot of on-screen activity on a single screen and in Vincke's words from a recent interview, “That requires memory.”

That lack of memory has to do with Microsoft making the Xbox Series S more affordable, which naturally comes with the caveat of reduced performance. Larian confirmed, earlier this month, that the lack of an Xbox release date for Baldur's Gate 3 wasn't due to some exclusivity deal with PlayStation, but rather because they were struggling to maintain parity between both consoles on the Green Team. Microsoft's policy enforces gameplay feature parity between Xbox Series S and X, so players with the lower-end console aren't left out. As for whether Microsoft is making an exception for Baldur's Gate 3 or lifting the rule entirely for upcoming games in the generation, remains to be seen.

Speaking to IGN, Spencer claimed that he didn't see a world where his team was going to drop the Xbox Series S any time soon, but added that Microsoft would learn from the situation. “I don't think you've heard from us or Larian, that this was about parity. I think that's more that the community is talking about it,” he said, adding that parity between systems was more of a developer decision. “It's a game I want to see on the platform, and we have resources that helped in terms of making sure it's going to... I think they've said it's going to ship by the end of the year.” In the tweet, Vincke also confirmed that the Xbox version will have cross-progression between Steam and Xbox Series S/X, so you can jump between platforms and continue from where you left off.

Larian Studios also dropped their promised first patch for Baldur's Gate 3, which addresses over 1,000 bugs and balancing issues, in addition to fixing the kissing contact for shorter races. Earlier, the animation made it look like your short character, who couldn't reach their romantic interest, was simply leaning in and kissing their chest. Now, if you're not tall enough, your partner will kneel down to make contact. You can check out the entire list of changes on the official website. Meanwhile, the studio will continue working on a second patch, which will include ‘significant performance improvements' (for Act 3 content, I'm assuming).

Baldur's Gate 3 is out now on PC. The PS5 version releases on September 6, while the Xbox Series S/X version is slated for release sometime this year.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: baldurs gate, baldurs gate 3, bg3, baldurs gate iii, baldurs gate 3 xbox, baldurs gate 3 xbox release window, baldurs gate 3 xbox series s, baldurs gate 3 split screen co op, phil spencer, microsoft, xbox, larian studios, baldurs gate 3 patch, baldurs gate 3 patch 1, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series s, xbox series x
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.