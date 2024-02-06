A day after reports of multiple Microsoft first-party titles possibly making their way to rival platforms, the company said early Tuesday that it would host a business update event next week, detailing the “future of Xbox.” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer posted the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), promising more details to the Xbox community. While the Xbox chief did not confirm the agenda of the event, Microsoft reportedly will reveal its plan to bring its exclusive titles, said to include Hi-Fi Rush and others, to rival platforms from Sony and Nintendo next week.

Players on Microsoft's console were left puzzled by multiple reports Monday claiming that several first-party games, previously released as Xbox and PC exclusives, would launch on PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Among the titles mentioned, triple-A releases from Microsoft-owned Bethesda like Starfield and the upcoming Indiana Jones game would reportedly be coming to PS5. Recent weeks have also seen rumours of other first-party titles like Tango Gameworks' rhythm-based action title Hi-Fi Rush and Rare's action-adventure title Sea of Thieves going multi-platform.

“We're listening and we hear you,” Spencer said in his X post Tuesday. “We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned.” Spencer did not provide any details for the planned event, but a report from The Verge said that Microsoft intended to share its plans to launch Xbox exclusives on rival consoles.

We're listening and we hear you. We've been planning a business update event for next week, where we look forward to sharing more details with you about our vision for the future of Xbox. Stay tuned. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) February 5, 2024

The report said that Microsoft was initially planning the business update event for later in February, in addition to announcing Hi-Fi Rush's launch on PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Datamined game assets from the title leaked earlier this month, hinting at an imminent multi-platform release. According to XboxEra, the game could launch on Sony and Nintendo consoles in the first quarter of 2024.

A report from The Verge Monday, which said that Microsoft was considering launching the recently announced Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5, claimed that several first-party games could make their way to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. Microsoft has not confirmed this drastic shift in strategy even as rumours and leaks have unsettled the Xbox community and painted an uncertain future for the platform. The Xbox parent will likely clarify its decision on which games could go multi-platform and which will remain exclusive on its platform at the event next week. While XboxEra reported Monday that Starfield, Microsoft's biggest first-party release in a while, could launch on PS5, one would expect legacy franchises like Halo and Gears of War, which have come to define the Xbox identity, to remain as exclusives on the platform.

It's also worth noting that first-party Microsoft titles have previously released on rival consoles, too. Ori and the Blind Forest and its sequel Ori and the Will of Wisps, both published by Xbox Game Studios, released as timed exclusives on Windows PC and Xbox consoles before making their way to the Switch.

