Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Witcher 4 About to Enter 'Full Fledged' Production Soon, CD Projekt Red Confirms

The Witcher 4 About to Enter 'Full-Fledged' Production Soon, CD Projekt Red Confirms

The Witcher 4 was first announced by CD Projekt Red in 2022 and later confirmed to be the first in a new trilogy of Witcher games.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 August 2024 15:25 IST
The Witcher 4 About to Enter 'Full-Fledged' Production Soon, CD Projekt Red Confirms

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 4, also known as Project Polaris, will be the beginning of a new trilogy

Highlights
  • CD Projekt Red has not revealed a launch timeline for The Witcher 4
  • The studio is also working on a remake of the first Witcher game
  • Project Sirius will be a multiplayer focussed Witcher title
Advertisement

The fourth Witcher game, codenamed Project Polaris, is set to enter production soon, developer CD Projekt Red confirmed Wednesday. In a statement detailing its earnings in the first half of the financial year, the studio said it was about to conclude pre-production on the title. The Witcher 4 was first announced by CD Projekt Red in 2022 and later confirmed to be the first in a new trilogy of The Witcher games.

The Witcher 4 Set to Enter Production

CD Projekt Red is set to begin the full-fledged production phase of Project Polaris, the company said in its press statement outlining its financial results for H1 2024. “Work on Polaris is progressing – its development team is nearing a major milestone which will mark the end of the preproduction phase,” Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt Red joint CEO, said.

The studio did not provide any other details about The Witcher 4, but did confirm it was “laying the groundwork” for Project Orion – the next game set in the Cyberpunk universe.

Project Polaris was first announced in March 2022, with the studio confirming the game would be built in Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5. Later that year, CD Projekt Red revealed that Polaris would be the beginning of a new Witcher saga — the first instalment in a new trilogy, with the studio aiming to deliver all three games within a six-year period following the launch of The Witcher 4.

What We Know About the Witcher 4

The Witcher 4 is confirmed to be a story-driven open-world RPG, “built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.” CD Projekt is also producing two other Witcher titles outside the new trilogy — a multiplayer focussed Witcher game, dubbed Project Sirius, and “Canis Majoris,” a story-driven open-world title confirmed to be a full Unreal Engine 5-remake of the first Witcher game.

In an earlier earnings report delivered in November 2023, CD Projekt Red confirmed that nearly half of the studio — which makes up for over 300 developers — was working on The Witcher 4. The company, however, has not announced a release timeline for the game.

More recently, the voice actor for Geralt of Rivia, the protagonist in the first three games, claimed that the character would feature in The Witcher 4, but not in a central role. “The Witcher 4 has been announced. I can't say anything about it,” Doug Cockle said in an interview earlier this month. “What we know is that Geralt will be part of the game, we just don't know how much. And the game won't focus on Geralt, so it's not about him this time.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Witcher 4, The Witcher, CD Projekt Red, Project Polaris
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Microsoft Phone Link Instant Hotspot Feature Rolling Out to More Android Smartphones: Report
Unlock Top-Notch Security with Samsung Knox on Galaxy A55 and A35 5G

Related Stories

The Witcher 4 About to Enter 'Full-Fledged' Production Soon, CD Projekt Red Confirms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Sony LYT-700C Camera Launched
  2. Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  3. Oppo Enco Air 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Unveiled
  4. Infinix Zero 40 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: See Price
  5. PS5 Pro's Design and Sony's Launch Timeline for the Console Have Leaked
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open
  7. Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Debut in This New 'Desert Titanium' Colour
  8. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioTV+ and More
  9. Moto G55 With Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched AlongsideÂ Moto G35: See Prices
  10. Galaxy Z Fold 6 Users Report Paint Peeling Off: Here's What Samsung Said
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher 4 About to Enter 'Full-Fledged' Production Soon, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  2. Oppo Enco Air 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  3. Microsoft Phone Link Instant Hotspot Feature Rolling Out to More Android Smartphones: Report
  4. Gravitational Waves Suggest Supercool Phase Transition After the Big Bang, Unveiling New Physics
  5. NASA Researcher to Study Gravity’s Impact on Plants Aboard Blue Origin's Suborbital Rocket
  6. Atlantic Ocean Might Be Undergoing a Rapid Cooling Near Equator And Scientists Do Not Know Why
  7. ISRO and IIT Guwahati Discover New Challenges in Theories of X-Ray Pulsar
  8. Y Chromosome's Decline: Can Males Survive Without It in the Distant Future?
  9. Meta Says its Llama AI Models Being Used by Banks, Tech Companies
  10. Moto G55, Moto G35 With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »