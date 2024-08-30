Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Phone Link Instant Hotspot Feature Rolling Out to More Android Smartphones: Report

Microsoft Phone Link Instant Hotspot Feature Rolling Out to More Android Smartphones: Report

Users on Android will also be reportedly able to take advantage of other Phone Link features such as cross-device copy and paste and app streaming.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 August 2024 14:52 IST
Microsoft Phone Link Instant Hotspot Feature Rolling Out to More Android Smartphones: Report

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The instant hotspot feature is reportedly available within the Phone Link app's settings

Highlights
  • Microsoft Phone Link app is now reported to support more Android phones
  • The Instant Hotspot feature is said to work on OnePlus and Oppo devices
  • It may be introduced as an over-the-air (OTA) update
Advertisement

Microsoft Phone Link – the company's app that enables users to pair their Android smartphones to a Windows PC – has expanded its instant hotspot feature to beyond Samsung smartphones, according to a report. Users with Android smartphones from brands such as OnePlus and Oppo may be able to use their handsets as portable hotspots to quickly connect their PCs to their internet without needing to manually configure the details. It builds upon Copilot chatbot-supported features recently brought to Android smartphones via a Phone Link app.

The Instant Hotspot feature was previously only available on Windows 11 PCs via Samsung smartphones connected to the Phone Link app. It is said to work by leveraging a Windows service that is bundled with the operating system (OS). According to an Android Authority report, other smartphones, including models from OnePlus and Oppo, have now gained support for this feature.

In order to access the feature, users will have to open the Link to Windows app and look for an option titled “Connect your PC to your mobile hotspot in an instant”. It was reportedly rolled out as a server-side update. Handsets which have not received it yet may receive an over-the-air (OTA) update that could bring the Windows Service app to the latest version, according to the publication.

In addition to the introduced availability of the instant hotspot feature, Android smartphone users will be reportedly able to take advantage of other features such as cross-device copy and paste and app streaming.

In July, Microsoft reportedly rolled out a new update for Copilot that brought the capability of managing certain tasks on a linked Android smartphone. Users can connect their Windows 11 PCs to their Android 14-based smartphones via the Phone Link app to enable Copilot control for various handset functions, such as sending SMS, setting alarms, and getting message summaries. However, the feature is said to be still in beta and may not be available to public users yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft Phone Link, Phone Link App, Phone Link features, Microsoft, Android smartphones
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
PS5 Pro Design, Launch Timeline Leaked; New Console Might Come Without Disc Drive

Related Stories

Microsoft Phone Link Instant Hotspot Feature Rolling Out to More Android Smartphones: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 50 Neo With Sony LYT-700C Camera Launched
  2. Vivo T3 Ultra Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  3. Oppo Enco Air 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Unveiled
  4. Infinix Zero 40 Series With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: See Price
  5. PS5 Pro's Design and Sony's Launch Timeline for the Console Have Leaked
  6. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro vs OnePlus Open
  7. Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Debut in This New 'Desert Titanium' Colour
  8. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioTV+ and More
  9. Moto G55 With Dimensity 7025 SoC Launched AlongsideÂ Moto G35: See Prices
  10. Galaxy Z Fold 6 Users Report Paint Peeling Off: Here's What Samsung Said
#Latest Stories
  1. The Witcher 4 About to Enter 'Full-Fledged' Production Soon, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  2. Oppo Enco Air 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, IP55 Rating Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  3. Microsoft Phone Link Instant Hotspot Feature Rolling Out to More Android Smartphones: Report
  4. Gravitational Waves Suggest Supercool Phase Transition After the Big Bang, Unveiling New Physics
  5. NASA Researcher to Study Gravity’s Impact on Plants Aboard Blue Origin's Suborbital Rocket
  6. Atlantic Ocean Might Be Undergoing a Rapid Cooling Near Equator And Scientists Do Not Know Why
  7. ISRO and IIT Guwahati Discover New Challenges in Theories of X-Ray Pulsar
  8. Y Chromosome's Decline: Can Males Survive Without It in the Distant Future?
  9. Meta Says its Llama AI Models Being Used by Banks, Tech Companies
  10. Moto G55, Moto G35 With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »