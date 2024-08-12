Technology News
The Witcher 4 Will Feature Geralt of Rivia, but Not as the Protagonist, Voice Actor Says

CD Projekt Red announced The Witcher 4 in 2022.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 12 August 2024 15:52 IST
Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Geralt was the protagonist in the first three Witcher games

  • CD Projekt Red is working on a new Witcher trilogy
  • Geralt of Rivia is voiced by Doug Cockle in The Witcher games
  • CD Projekt Red is also remaking The Witcher in Unreal Engine 5
CD Projekt Red is working on the next game in The Witcher franchise. The Polish developer had confirmed in 2022 that it had started work on The Witcher 4. Codenamed Polaris, the game will be the first in a new Witcher trilogy. The studio has not yet revealed any details about the upcoming RPG, but The Witcher 4 will reportedly feature Geralt of Rivia, but not as a protagonist. The iconic character's voice actor has said that the titular Witcher will not be in a central role in The Witcher 4.

The Witcher 4

Doug Cockle, voice actor for Geralt in the first three Witcher games, has said in a new interview that the silver-haired monster hunter will be in The Witcher 4, but won't be the protagonist in the game.

“The Witcher 4 has been announced. I can't say anything about it,” Cockle said in the interview (as spotted by VGC). “What we know is that Geralt will be part of the game, we just don't know how much. And the game won't focus on Geralt, so it's not about him this time,” Cockle said.

The voice actor, however, did not comment further on the protagonist of The Witcher 4. “We don't know who it's about, I'm excited to find out!”

Cockle, who has voiced Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, said that he had not seen the script for the next game in the series yet.

The Witcher Games in Development

The Witcher 4 was first announced by CD Projekt Red in March 2022. The studio had said at the time that work on the game had begun, but did not provide a release window. CD Projekt Red had also confirmed that it had partnered up with Epic Games to develop The Witcher 4 in Unreal Engine 5.

Later that year, the studio provided more details about the future of The Witcher franchise, confirming a new trilogy headed by project ‘Polaris', a remake of the first game — The Witcher — built in Unreal Engine 5 and codenamed ‘Canis Majoris,' and a multiplayer Witcher title, codenamed ‘Sirius.' CD Projekt Red has not yet confirmed a release timeline for its upcoming Witcher projects. The studio has also confirmed that it is working on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel.

Further reading: The Witcher, The Witcher 4, Geralt, Geralt of Rivia, CD Project Red, Project Polaris
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
BSNL Introduces 4G and 5G-Ready OTA, Universal SIM Platform in India for Better Service Quality

Comment
 
 

